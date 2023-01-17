ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
Robb Report

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Backlash After Taking Two 30-Minute Private Jet Flights

From his nearly billion-dollar fortune to his lavish designer wardrobe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already copped flack for being out of touch with the working class. This week, he has faced more criticism for two half-hour private flights he took on Monday. Sunak traveled 200 miles from London to Leeds on the RAF’s 14-seat Dassault Falcon 900LX jet, before returning to England’s capital around three hours later. The round-trip is believed to have used approximately 316 gallons of fuel and resulted in about three tons of carbon emissions, as reported by the BBC. The same route via train takes...
The Independent

Brian Cox ‘proud’ of Scotland’s gender identification law and defends JK Rowling

Brian Cox has said he is “proud” of Scotland’s new law on gender identification while also lending his support to JK Rowling, an opponent of the Bill.The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who has previously spoken of his support for the SNP, also talked about his view on the country’s independence as he appeared on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.He told the political broadcaster: “I’m very, very proud of Scotland for doing the gender identification Act, because I think that’s long needed and it’s a debate that has to happen.“And I do question the 16 thing, but that’s my own...
BBC

Starmer: '16 is too young to change legal gender'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender. The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law. However, he stopped short of backing a challenge to the Holyrood legislation,...
BBC

Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Scotland’s gender reform bill: understand more, condemn less

The provision of identity lies at the heart of a modern state. But a person’s sense of who they are is not as fixed as it once was. UK law has yet to catch up with the idea that people can identify in many ways. It’s easier, perhaps, to continue with the status quo. Often reforms fail because legitimate concerns cannot be assuaged or they do not attract the support of the public. Reactionary politicians can also successfully exploit fears about change. All these reasons, and more, lie behind the repeated failure by the Westminster government to update the 2004 Gender Recognition Act (GRA), the law that enables transgender people in Britain to have their acquired gender recognised.
The Independent

‘They’ll try more dangerous ways’: Son of asylum seeker on failed Rwanda flight says policy won’t stop others

The son of an asylum seeker who was on the government’s failed Rwanda flight has said the policy won’t stop people from crossing the Channel as campaigners win the right to challenge the policy.The plan to deport migrants to Rwanda was ruled lawful in December but judges said that the government had not “properly considered” the cases of eight asylum seekers who were put on the flight to Kigali.On Monday, asylum seekers and a charity were granted permission to appeal the High Court’s finding.Ali*, whose father was due to be deported on the first flight and was one of...
netflixjunkie.com

NO COMPROMISE! Royal Expert Suggests King Charles Abandon the “Peace Summit” With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Because of their open comments about the treatment they received from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already on the radar of criticism from royal commentators and experts. After their Netflix docuseries, the couple became more famous among laypeople. While some appreciated the Sussexes for breaking the chain, others purely criticized them. Recently, a royal expert, Tom Bower, advised King Charles to drop his mission of getting his son back.
BBC

Clash looms on Scottish gender bill as UK government considers veto

A clash between the UK and Scottish governments could be coming next week. The cause? The two governments are going in different directions on the process for allowing someone to change legal gender. But look a bit deeper, and it's fast becoming a constitutional quarrel. When Holyrood passed legislation to...
The Guardian

Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds

The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC

Gender row legal challenge likely to fail - judge

The Scottish government's chances of winning a legal challenge over the gender reform row are "very low", a former Supreme Court judge has said. Lord Hope said a UK government document outlining its reasons for blocking the Scottish reforms was "devastating". And he said Scotland's first minister was risking wasting...
