The provision of identity lies at the heart of a modern state. But a person’s sense of who they are is not as fixed as it once was. UK law has yet to catch up with the idea that people can identify in many ways. It’s easier, perhaps, to continue with the status quo. Often reforms fail because legitimate concerns cannot be assuaged or they do not attract the support of the public. Reactionary politicians can also successfully exploit fears about change. All these reasons, and more, lie behind the repeated failure by the Westminster government to update the 2004 Gender Recognition Act (GRA), the law that enables transgender people in Britain to have their acquired gender recognised.

1 DAY AGO