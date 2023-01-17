Read full article on original website
witzamfm.com
Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee
Becky A. Strange, 69, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born on June 26, 1953, in Washington, Indiana to Charles F. and Viola (Swartz) Summers. Becky was a member of Loogootee Methodist Church. She graduated from Loogootee High School and then...
witzamfm.com
Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana
Paul R. Bruner, 93, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, Indiana passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Villages of Oak Ridge in Washington, Indiana. He was born April 7, 1929 in Loogootee, Indiana to the late David Edward and Edna (Robinson) Bruner. Paul was a...
Gibson County looks for talent within its community
Calling all Gibson County talent! Princeton Theatre & Community Center presents the Gibson County Talent Showcase.
witzamfm.com
Weinzapfel Named Jasper Engines & Transmissions President
Jasper- Jasper Holdings, Inc. has named Matt Weinzapfel, President of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Zach Bawel, President of Jasper Holdings, Inc., shared, "We are excited to have Matt leading Jasper Engines & Transmissions. Matt's cross-functional background of 30 years within JASPER® helps bring well-rounded ideas and perspectives to our Executive Leadership Team. We know Matt will help guide Jasper Engines & Transmissions as we continue to grow in the future."
wamwamfm.com
Jeffrey Alan Davis
Jeffrey Alan Davis 41, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Jeffrey was born on September 27, 1981 in Evansville, IN to Beth Ann Riley and Scott Alan Russell. Jeff worked as a cook for various restaurants and was a member of Victory Community Church...
WISH-TV
For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
New service helps Knox County families
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Erica Wyndham had seen the stories firsthand. In Knox County, there were families driving hours each week to provide services for children diagnosed with autism. “There were not a lot of resources for families,” Wyndham, a Vincennes native, said. “A lot of families were driving an hour north or an hour south […]
thechampaignroom.com
‘They were tougher’: TJD, Indiana run Illinois out of the building
CHAMPAIGN — In an intense atmosphere at State Farm Center on Thursday night, all eyes were on Trayce Jackson-Davis. With Illinois fighting back minutes into the second half, the star-studded Hoosier big man blew right past Dain Dainja at the top of the key for a jaw-dropping, tomahawk slam. Less than two minutes later, he spun around Dainja for another one.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper
In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
wamwamfm.com
Semi Accident in Washington Causes Water Line to Burst
On January 18, at 2:06 p.m. A semi registered to Precise Moving & Storage out of Georgia struck a water meter pit. The truck was attempting to turn off of Flora Street and onto Northwest 1st Street. The truck then left the roadway and went into the grass in front...
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
witzamfm.com
Sister Cities of Jasper to Host Wine Queens of Germany in February
Jasper- The Sister Cities of Jasper is excited to announce that the Wine Queen of Germany, Katrin Lang, and the Wine Queen of Baden, Jessica Himmelsbach, will be visiting Jasper and Indiana from February 10th-18th. At the invitation of the Sister Cities of Jasper, both queens will be hosted in...
Indiana Man’s Disappearance has Caught the Attention of National Media
The case of an Indiana man who has been missing since December has caught the attention of national media. The family of 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert reported him missing to authorities on December 10, 2022, after he reportedly failed to return home from work. The Evansville, Indiana man's family received their last communication from him on December 9th by text message.
Vincennes University brings on new Dean of Students
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes University has recently selected a new Dean of Students to join the VU community. Mark Zimmerman, started the position on Jan 3 and brings a broad range of experiences in higher education from multiple institutions that can easily be applied to the role. Holding previous positions at places like the […]
Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
wbiw.com
IU Health Paoli Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023
PAOLI – IU Health Paoli Hospital congratulates parents Joshua Carter and Nicolette Ater, on the birth of their child, Aurora Carter, on Monday, Jan. 9. Aurora weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces, is 21.5 inches long, and is the first baby born at IU Health Paoli Hospital in 2023. The...
