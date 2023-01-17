Read full article on original website
Renesas unveils automotive intelligent power device
Renesas Electronic Corp. has unveiled a new automotive intelligent power device (IPD) designed to control power distribution safely and flexibly inside vehicles. The device, dubbed RAJ1810024H12HPD, uses a TO-252-7 package that reduces the mounting area by about 40% compared to traditional packages. The IPD allows for accurate detection of abnormal currents such as overcurrent, which allows engineers to design safe and precise power control systems capable of detecting abnormalities.
Exxelia’s CCM magnetic components dedicated to harsh environment applications
Exxelia developed the Chameleon Concept Magnetics (CCM) family of products to withstand the harsh environments of aerospace and particularly of space applications. CCM technology is Exxelia’s response to the growing interest of electronic engineers for inductors and transformers with multiple outputs, high power density and reduced footprints. These ‘chameleon-like’ products can be either an inductor or a transformer depending on the inductor ranges and complement the existing SESI and TT product families. New Yorker Electronics has been on the forefront with the certified distribution of this technology since its inception.
Liquid hydrogen system is compact and mobile
A mobile end-to-end hydrogen liquefication and storage system has been engineered by hydrogen infrastructure technology developer GenH2 for a range of applications from transportation to energy backup. The LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System is also expected to be used as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties and use cases for varied applications.
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
Powerful filter simulation with SPICE
Circuital simulation is a key element for electronics design, and it can be easily held with the use of different computer-based tools. A proven, fast processing tool for this is SPICE (Simulation Program with Integrated Circuit Emphasis), which was first presented in 1973 at the University of California. This program has been further developed over the last decades and it is now a well-established and widely used program, which calculates algorithmic approximated solutions for analog, digital and mixed electrical circuits.
Acromag’s new Ethernet remote I/O modules manage a mix of analog and discrete I/O signals
Acromag has released two new Ethernet remote input/output (I/O) modules, the NT2510 and NT2530, as part of its Busworks NT series. These modules are designed to be a cost-effective solution for monitoring and controlling analog and discrete signals in industrial applications. Eight models have bidirectional discrete I/O, voltage or current...
Cornell Dubilier responds to needs of next-gen EV charger designers
In response to the rapidly growing demand for higher-performance DC link capacitors for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) has expanded its standard-product offerings with devices issued through franchise distributor New Yorker Electronics. While the inverter circuitry at the heart of EV charging stations may seem familiar to design engineers, there are operational, environmental and mechanical demands that make Level 3 EV charging stations unique. The latest designs are pushing voltages and current handling to higher levels to shorten recharge times.
NED Innovation Awards highlights familiar electronic testing equipment
The latest edition of the NED Innovation Awards, an annual contest run by media channel New Equipment Digest, offered a shortlist of devices likely to be of interest to the electronics testing equipment community — some of which they may have first heard about right here on Electronics360. NED’s...
Available online: CGA Handbook of Compressed Gases
The Compressed Gas Association (CGA) is modernizing the CGA Handbook of Compressed Gases by making it a virtual tool. The gas monographs are now available in electronic format and can be accessed online. The gas monographs provide information on the properties, uses, emergency response, safety and special handling considerations for...
Virtual conference offers chance to get up to speed with developments in EMC
As the number of electronic devices has grown, ensuring that they can operate in close proximity to one another without electromagnetic interference (EMI) has become increasingly important. This is the driving force behind the multifaceted branch of electrical engineering known as electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), which seeks to design equipment that will both avoid emitting interference energy and withstand whatever interference it may encounter from the outside.
Grant awarded to team turning food waste into bioplastics
A team from Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has been awarded a $2.4 million grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create bioplastics from food waste. Because 40% of the food produced in the U.S. is landfilled, the three-year grant is expected to fund research...
Video: Dodo begins drone delivery testing in Hungary
Last mile logistics company Dodo has begun testing drone delivery in Hungary in cooperation with local drugstore chain Rossmann. The company has been working on e-commerce, retail and fast-food delivery using vehicles and other means of transportation and is looking for ways to reduce delivery times as well as the environmental impact of logistics.
TechInsights Teardown: JBL Quantum wireless earbuds
The headset market has been wildly popular for many decades and with the advent of advanced wireless headsets, it has only heated up even more with all the leaders coming out with versions of wireless buds. JBL released its Quantum wireless earbuds in early 2022 with an included USB-C dongle...
Video: Automating time-consuming water quality tests
An autonomous monitoring solution has been developed to streamline the measurement of trace metal cations and anion applications for the water quality industry. The NARWHAL colorimetric from Custom Sensors & Technology uses established and regulated methods to individually determine copper, iron, silica, manganese, aluminum, calcium and other analytes of interest. The system offers an efficient alternative to costly, time-consuming laboratory methods such as titration, atomic absorption and inductive coupled plasma mass spectroscopy.
Video: Solar-wind hybrid power system floats off China
China’s government-owned utility State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) has launched the world’s first commercial offshore floating solar system paired with an offshore wind turbine. Norway-based Ocean Sun provided the floating solar power technology for the project, which is located off the coast of Haiyang in eastern China. A...
Shell to acquire EV charging vendor Volta
Shell USA Inc., a division of Shell plc, will acquire electric vehicle (EV) charging vendor Volta in an all-cash transaction valued at about $169 million. The move will combine Shell’s global reach and brand with Volta’s dual charging and media network for the long-term growth opportunities in the automotive industry’s transition to electrification. The deal is subject to regulatory and board of director’s approval.
Video: $25 add-on camera unveiled for Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has launched its Camera Module 3, a $25 add-on module for single board computers that includes fixed-focus optics and a powered autofocus. There are four different variants of the module with both visible-light and infrared-sensitive options as well as standard or wide field of view (FOV) options.
A virtual short course on offshore wind energy
A virtual course offered by the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) will cover offshore wind energy technology. Two online interactive four-hour sessions are designed for professional non-engineers who would benefit from understanding the offshore wind energy industry, and for engineers and technical staff who are new to this sector or making a transition from another industry.
Semtech completes $1.2 billion acquisition of Sierra Wireless
In a move that will expand its high-margin internet of things (IoT) cloud services and wireless networking, Semtech Corp. has completed its $1.2 billion acquisition of Sierra Wireless. The transaction will nearly double Semtech’s revenue and adds about $100 million in IoT cloud services of recurring revenues. The combined...
