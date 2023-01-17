ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

NewsChannel 36

Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cayuga County to celebrate Restaurant Week: Nine days of deals, specials and promotions

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 7th annual Restaurant Week from January 20 through the 28, promoting multiple restaurants. During Restaurant Week, participants can enjoy 9 days of deals, specials and promotions. Participating Chamber-Member restaurants will be offering special prix fixe menus, appetizers, drink specials and much more […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Two ‘Ikea’ Locations Coming to Upstate New York! Where Can You Find Them?

If you've ever been to an Ikea, then you realize exactly how unique of a store it is. Within the same store, you can find affordable furniture for every room in your home. You can find silverware, dishes, and household items in-bulk for reasonable prices. Oh, and you can purchase food items, like their famous Swedish meatballs, by the pound. No one shopping cart looks exactly the same during a day at an Ikea.
SYRACUSE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Bottom Line: Binghamton Needs a Trader Joe’s

Every few months, my little family makes the trek to Syracuse, an hour and a half drive from the Binghamton area, our car loaded with bags and coolers, just to visit our favorite grocery store. That store is Trader Joe's and yes, we know there's also one in Ithaca, but...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca hair salon aims to open on weekends

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca hair salon hopes to extend its hours. Fru-Fru Hair on Lincoln Street currently operates on weekdays only. But the goal is to open the salon seven days a week. Applicant Rick Page says the stylist is not disruptive. City officials are reviewing the...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Rudin benefit to focus on household, and history

As the Rudin family continues to rebuild from the fire that left their barn and adjacent home in Owego a complete loss at the end of last year, a group of community residents continue to assist the family through these difficult times. On Jan. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m., another benefit will take place at the VFW, located at 208 Main St. in Owego. This event will help raise dollars for household needs.
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

2 monsters of heavy metal coming to Syracuse for concert

Two monsters of heavy metal music are coming to Central New York this summer. Mastodon and Gojira will perform at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse on Aug. 13 as part of their 2023 co-headlining “The Mega-Monsters Tour” dates. Special guest Lorna Shore will open the concert at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Are coyotes becoming bolder in CNY? An expert weighs in

People who live in the suburbs around Syracuse are reporting seeing more coyotes creeping into neighborhoods and yards. Their presence is no surprise to SUNY-ESF professor Jacqui Frair. The Director of ESF’s Roosevelt Wildlife Station said coyotes just need shelter and food, and they are the ultimate omnivores. "Their...
SYRACUSE, NY

