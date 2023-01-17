ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

Northerner

Board of Regents: Interim president, restructuring, reposition and housing’s hidden costs

The Board of Regents announced Bonita Brown as Northern Kentucky University’s interim president and discussed presentations on restructuring the College of Informatics, strategically planning University Housing and updating the Reposition Plan at their Jan. 18 meeting. Taking place in the Student Union ballroom and livestreamed, the meeting saw many previously undisclosed details.
Northerner

Bonita Brown announced as NKU interim president

Bonita Brown, previously vice president and chief strategy officer, was confirmed as Northern Kentucky University’s interim president at the Jan. 18 Board of Regents meeting. She was name dropped as potential interim in university communications leading up to the meeting and was appointed by the board with an unanimous vote.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northerner

Au Bon Pain permanently closing

Au Bon Pain will permanently close upon the completed renovation of Einstein’s Bros Bagels. The expected date for Einstein’s reopening is Monday, Feb. 6, according to NKU Dining. Au Bon Pain, located near the second floor entrance of the Health Innovation Center, opened in Oct. 2018. The on-campus...
fox56news.com

It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy

Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH

