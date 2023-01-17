Read full article on original website
Northerner
Board of Regents: Interim president, restructuring, reposition and housing’s hidden costs
The Board of Regents announced Bonita Brown as Northern Kentucky University’s interim president and discussed presentations on restructuring the College of Informatics, strategically planning University Housing and updating the Reposition Plan at their Jan. 18 meeting. Taking place in the Student Union ballroom and livestreamed, the meeting saw many previously undisclosed details.
Northerner
Bonita Brown announced as NKU interim president
Bonita Brown, previously vice president and chief strategy officer, was confirmed as Northern Kentucky University’s interim president at the Jan. 18 Board of Regents meeting. She was name dropped as potential interim in university communications leading up to the meeting and was appointed by the board with an unanimous vote.
Northerner
Au Bon Pain permanently closing
Au Bon Pain will permanently close upon the completed renovation of Einstein’s Bros Bagels. The expected date for Einstein’s reopening is Monday, Feb. 6, according to NKU Dining. Au Bon Pain, located near the second floor entrance of the Health Innovation Center, opened in Oct. 2018. The on-campus...
linknky.com
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
Largest bribery case in Ohio history begins in Cincinnati
Jury selection is set to begin Friday morning in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati in the largest bribery case in Ohio history.
linknky.com
Alan Keck stumps in Fort Thomas: ‘I probably own more guns than the rest of the field combined’
Gubernatorial Republican candidate Alan Keck held a town hall Tuesday night at Campbell County Library Fort Thomas branch to present his platform and answer questions from a room of about 25 people. Keck is running against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear and a field of 11 other Republican candidates, including Attorney...
Parents outraged after Kentucky student who wrote a 'kill list' allowed back on campus
Angry parents criticized school officials at a school board meeting in Kentucky after a student accused of writing a “kill list” was permitted to return to campus.
wvxu.org
A federal plan aims to reduce and eventually eliminate homelessness. How will it work here?
The Biden administration wants to cut homelessness by 25% in the next three years, and eventually eliminate it entirely. It outlined how it plans to do that in a new strategy called, "All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness," which was released Dec. 19. Among the...
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
fox56news.com
It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy
Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
WKRC
Local doctors among first in nation to participate in heart valve replacement trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are among the first in the nation to participate in a new heart trial. It could potentially reduce the need for complicated procedures that high-risk patients might not survive. Cardiologists gave an update on a trial that looks at technology that helps those in need...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police officer’s career to end in disgrace with criminal convictions Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The career of a veteran Cincinnati police officer will end in disgrace with five criminal convictions Wednesday. Officer Christopher Schroder, who joined the Cincinnati Police Department 24 years ago this month, is expected to appear at any moment in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He signed a...
Kenton County Fiscal Court raised the payroll tax rate — and Kenton city mayors have questions
Kenton County Fiscal Court met last year on November 8 to pass the second reading of an ordinance raising the payroll tax rate from $.7097 to $.9097. They also passed a similar increase on net profit tax and increased the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security Max.
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CovCath, Highlands, Covington come together for a ‘TB Strong’ moment; Colonels victorious 71-51
That’s the first line of the Covington Catholic Fight Song that the Colonels, their fans, their rivals at Highlands and their hosts at Covington Holmes made come alive Tuesday night. A spirit that’s far more than upbeat lyrics — much more – when it becomes real life....
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman pretended to be dead mother, received VA benefits for nearly 50 years
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman impersonated her own mother for nearly half a century in a successful effort to steal nearly half a million dollars from the federal government, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Irene Ferrin, who is now 76, impersonated her dead mother on several occasions...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman ordered to repay money taken from VA for 40+ years by impersonating mother
A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay money illegally taken from the Veterans Administration for more than 40 years by impersonating her mother, who died. According to court documents, 76-year-old Irene Ferrin's mother was receiving widow's benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs when she died in January 1973.
Police respond to hundreds of people gathering for car ‘hooning’
Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Baxter Stapleton and his neighbors heard downtown ringing with the sound of engines and tires burning. Some people, doing tricks with their vehicles and others blocked the roads.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
