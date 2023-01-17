Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson
Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
The Pantry Restaurant to close in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Pantry’s last day of operations will be Jan. 22, according to the restaurant’s owner. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Pantry Restaurant will permanently close its doors Jan. 23 on the square in downtown McKinney, according to the restaurant’s owners. The restaurant, located at 214 E. Louisiana St.,...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Gets Fired up for New Pizzeria
Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom will soon be serving up some of its famous wood-fired pies to the residents of Dallas-Fort Worth. The Minnesota-based pizza chain will celebrate the grand opening of its first location in the metroplex on January 24. It will be the second location in the Lone Star State; the first has been serving the residents of Austin since late August.
This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
starlocalmedia.com
McAfee announces regional location at The Star in Frisco
McAfee, a global leader in online protection, has announced that it will have a new regional headquarters in Frisco, Texas. McAfee will occupy facilities located at The Star in Frisco starting mid-2023. As the latest corporate addition to Frisco, McAfee is committed to partnering with the community, local students and local tech start-ups to expand awareness around STEM through programs such as McAfee’s Online Safety Program for Kids, which aims to educate children about online protection and inspire children to pursue a career in STEM and cybersecurity.
These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the happiest in America
Spoiler alert: they happen to be two of the state's wealthiest cities.
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
Southlake Style
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar Strikes A Chord With Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar has been Texas’ original house of song for the past 30 years. Now it’s come to The Star in Frisco, and it’s introducing food to its menu for the first time. Opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Suite 810, this is the fifth...
Touchmark’s Senior Community Under Construction in McKinney is The First in Texas
Oregon-based developer Touchmark announced that it is building a 270-unit senior community in McKinney. Touchmark Vice President and Executive Director Matthew Hoskin said Touchmark at Emerald Lake will have 270 units with varying levels of care and is all-inclusive — utilities, three different restaurants, activities, and transportation are available to residents.
tourcounsel.com
NorthPark Center | Luxury Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
NorthPark Center is a dream mall with 230 stores and restaurants around a pleasant park and great works of art in all spaces, as well as a tax return office, very good restaurants and much more for a pleasant day of shopping. Undoubtedly one of the largest and most modern...
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic Experience
You are most likely familiar with a handful of wonderful spots in Dallas to eek out decent dim sum. We recently stumbled upon an additional find that until now has gone under our massive radar, and this restaurant is a wonderful find. You will want to make plans to visit Garden Restaurant located in Garland.
Josey Records bringing old-school goods to Plano
Josey Records has a large selection of vinyl records, CDs and books. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Dallas-based Josey Records is opening its fifth location in Plano on Jan. 20, according to an Instagram post from the company. The store will be located at 6940 Coit Road and will offer various products from different decades, including vinyl records, posters, CDs, books, apparel and more. Josey Records has other locations in Dallas; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Lubbock. 214-227-2333. www.joseyrecords.com/
Frisco Mayor Expects Less Traffic From Universal Studios Than H-E-B
Frisco residents have shared their concerns about a new Universal Studios theme park entering the city, but Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney is trying to alleviate any worries. On Jan. 17 a Frisco City Council meeting drew in several residents who had questions about the future of the Universal theme park located near the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. Crime, traffic and noise were just some of the concerns brought forth by residents.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Hilton hotel underway in South McKinney
The upcoming Tru by Hilton Hotel location in South McKinney is under construction. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A Tru by Hilton hotel is under construction in South McKinney. The hotel, located on the northwest corner of Craig Drive and Bush Drive, will have 84 guest rooms, owner Bobby Singh said. The...
Harold Dean Smoked Goods to bring Texas-style barbecue to Flower Mound
The restaurant will be open for lunch and reopen for dinner when staff will switch to a high-end dinner setting. (Courtesy Harold Dean Smoked Goods) Harold Dean Smoked Goods is expected to open the first week of February, according to restaurant officials. The restaurant will be located at 5801 Long...
