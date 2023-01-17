ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Larry Ronald Werth

Larry Ronald Werth, 60, passed away on January, 18, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was born in Mecklenburg County, N.C., on January 28, 1962, to Harold Ronald Werth and Jane Catherine Cunningham Werth. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sister, Catherine Helms. Larry...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Peggy Jean Compton Lamberth

Peggy Jean Compton Lamberth, 86, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Mrs. Lamberth was born in Iredell County on October 5, 1936, to the late Mr. Richard Compton and Mrs. Minnie Daniels Compton. Peggy was married to George Wesley Lamberth for 53 years before his passing in 2013. Peggy was...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Marilyn Fay Bradfield Mure

Marilyn Fay Bradfield Mure, 89, of Statesville, N.C., and formerly of Buffalo, N.Y., passed away peacefully with her son and daughter-in-law by her side on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Born on October 30, 1933, in Buffalo, N.Y., (Erie County), she was the daughter of the late...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Stephen Paul Trudnak II

Stephen Paul Trudnak II, 67 of Harmony, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Mr. Trudnak was born December 8, 1955,a in Gaston County, N.C., the son of the late Stephen Paul Trudnak Sr. and Martha Ray Rhyne Trudnak. He was a graduate of North Gaston High School and was employed as an Electrical Superintendent and worked in the electrical field for over 40 years. Steve loved to ride motorcycles and travel, and he enjoyed working outdoors. Steve was married to his beloved wife of 32 years, Sherry Phillips Trudnak. Steve and Sherry truly built a beautiful life together!
HARMONY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Angela Ward Hartness

Angela Ward Hartness, 57, of Statesville, N.C., died Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County on March 16, 1965, to the late Howard Ward Jr. and Garnell Weatherman. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dwayne Ward. Angela loved going to...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Luther Lee Bartlett Jr.

Luther Lee “Junior” Bartlett, 94, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on January 18, 2023. He was born on January 11, 1929, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late Luther and Flossie Self Bartlett. Junior was a great outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a fan of...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Janice Tyler Blanchard

Janice Kay Tyler Blanchard, 82, of Mooresville, N.C., and formally of Decorah, Iowa, died January 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, Mooresville, N.C., with...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Birth Announcements: January 4-14

The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A girl, Amelia Zelda Benfield, born to Kenny and Amy Benfield of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Oliver Thomas Sauvageau, born to Tyler Sauvageau and Whitney Davis of Statesville. JANUARY 8. ♦ A girl, Camila Blaire Sandoval, born to...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Carol Ruth Lapish

Carol Ruth Winecoff Lapish, 90, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Lapish was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 18, 1932, the daughter of the late Willie Winecoff and Mabel Sloan Winecoff. She was a graduate of Cool Springs High School and was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. Ruth was a church secretary, sang in the church choir, hosted meetings for the Women’s Mission Circle and was the co-secretary of the Primary Department. She was married for 65 years to James Clinton Lapish, who passed away in 2020.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Joyce Hammer Harris

Mrs. Joyce Hammer Harris, 85, of Hiddenite, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Mrs. Harris was born February 26, 1937, in Alexander County and was the daughter of Arthur Hammer and Opal Dearman Hammer. She was a graduate of Stony Point High School and was married to the late Rev. Robert “Bob” Harris. She previously worked at the Statesville Auto Auction and was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, was President of the United Methodist Women and also assisted her husband in the Robert Harris Ministries. She loved reading, bird watching, flowers and dearly loved her family.
HIDDENITE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Matthew Allan Sabin

Matthew Allan Sabin, 42, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away suddenly on January 10, 2023. Matt will be remembered for loving his family, old Fords, fishing, exploring North Carolina’s many waterfalls and state parks, mountain adventures, Florida beaches, his summers at YMCA Camp Greenville and his pets. Born and raised...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

City of Statesville: Public Notice

The City of Statesville will vote on a lease agreement with the Lamar Companies for the use of two billboards on City properties: PIN #4744-34-2728.000 located on Salisbury Road in Statesville, North Carolina, 0.6 miles west of I-77 at the intersection of Salisbury Road, Newton Avenue, and Greenway Drive; and PIN #4745-92-7721.000, located on the south side of Salisbury Road in Statesville, North Carolina between Fern Creek Drive and Signal Hill Drive Extension.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Sherrill Eugene Edwards

Sherrill Eugene Edwards, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton. Sherrill was born March 8, 1932, to the late Samuel Eugene Edwards and Iva Durham Edwards. He attended Orange County Schools before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served as a Sergeant First Class in the Korean War, where he received a Bronze Star Medal.
NEWTON, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Boston Marathon bombing survivor to speak at Iredell Health Foundation’s International Women’s Day event

When Rebekah Gregory crossed the Boston Marathon finish line, she had no idea her life was about to change forever. Gregory and her 5-year-old son, Noah, were only three feet away when the first bomb of the 2013 Boston Marathon exploded. Gregory’s legs shielded her son from the massive explosion that killed three people and injured over 260.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County partners with CATS to produce free caregiver training videos

Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) recently partnered with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Career Academy & Technical School (CATS) to develop a series of caregiver training videos. With the help of CATS student Emma Deku and Film, Animation and Graphic Design Instructor Tanya Topazio, HPCIC has produced eight important...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners approve contract with Stewart Engineering for phases II and III of Jennings Park

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a design and engineering services contract with Stewart Engineering for phase II and III of the Jennings Park project. The contract is for $462,800, which will include consulting, design, engineering and basic construction administration. Stewart was also the designer...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Sheriff: Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after ICSO investigation

Two suspects, including a verified gang member, face felony drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Parsonville Road, Purlear, in a news release Friday morning.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy