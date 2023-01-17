Mrs. Joyce Hammer Harris, 85, of Hiddenite, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Mrs. Harris was born February 26, 1937, in Alexander County and was the daughter of Arthur Hammer and Opal Dearman Hammer. She was a graduate of Stony Point High School and was married to the late Rev. Robert “Bob” Harris. She previously worked at the Statesville Auto Auction and was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, was President of the United Methodist Women and also assisted her husband in the Robert Harris Ministries. She loved reading, bird watching, flowers and dearly loved her family.

