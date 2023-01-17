Read full article on original website
Larry Ronald Werth
Larry Ronald Werth, 60, passed away on January, 18, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was born in Mecklenburg County, N.C., on January 28, 1962, to Harold Ronald Werth and Jane Catherine Cunningham Werth. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sister, Catherine Helms. Larry...
Peggy Jean Compton Lamberth
Peggy Jean Compton Lamberth, 86, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Mrs. Lamberth was born in Iredell County on October 5, 1936, to the late Mr. Richard Compton and Mrs. Minnie Daniels Compton. Peggy was married to George Wesley Lamberth for 53 years before his passing in 2013. Peggy was...
Marilyn Fay Bradfield Mure
Marilyn Fay Bradfield Mure, 89, of Statesville, N.C., and formerly of Buffalo, N.Y., passed away peacefully with her son and daughter-in-law by her side on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Born on October 30, 1933, in Buffalo, N.Y., (Erie County), she was the daughter of the late...
Stephen Paul Trudnak II
Stephen Paul Trudnak II, 67 of Harmony, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Mr. Trudnak was born December 8, 1955,a in Gaston County, N.C., the son of the late Stephen Paul Trudnak Sr. and Martha Ray Rhyne Trudnak. He was a graduate of North Gaston High School and was employed as an Electrical Superintendent and worked in the electrical field for over 40 years. Steve loved to ride motorcycles and travel, and he enjoyed working outdoors. Steve was married to his beloved wife of 32 years, Sherry Phillips Trudnak. Steve and Sherry truly built a beautiful life together!
Angela Ward Hartness
Angela Ward Hartness, 57, of Statesville, N.C., died Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County on March 16, 1965, to the late Howard Ward Jr. and Garnell Weatherman. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dwayne Ward. Angela loved going to...
Luther Lee Bartlett Jr.
Luther Lee “Junior” Bartlett, 94, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on January 18, 2023. He was born on January 11, 1929, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late Luther and Flossie Self Bartlett. Junior was a great outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a fan of...
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
Janice Tyler Blanchard
Janice Kay Tyler Blanchard, 82, of Mooresville, N.C., and formally of Decorah, Iowa, died January 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, Mooresville, N.C., with...
Birth Announcements: January 4-14
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A girl, Amelia Zelda Benfield, born to Kenny and Amy Benfield of Statesville. ♦ A boy, Oliver Thomas Sauvageau, born to Tyler Sauvageau and Whitney Davis of Statesville. JANUARY 8. ♦ A girl, Camila Blaire Sandoval, born to...
Carol Ruth Lapish
Carol Ruth Winecoff Lapish, 90, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Lapish was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 18, 1932, the daughter of the late Willie Winecoff and Mabel Sloan Winecoff. She was a graduate of Cool Springs High School and was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. Ruth was a church secretary, sang in the church choir, hosted meetings for the Women’s Mission Circle and was the co-secretary of the Primary Department. She was married for 65 years to James Clinton Lapish, who passed away in 2020.
Joyce Hammer Harris
Mrs. Joyce Hammer Harris, 85, of Hiddenite, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Mrs. Harris was born February 26, 1937, in Alexander County and was the daughter of Arthur Hammer and Opal Dearman Hammer. She was a graduate of Stony Point High School and was married to the late Rev. Robert “Bob” Harris. She previously worked at the Statesville Auto Auction and was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, was President of the United Methodist Women and also assisted her husband in the Robert Harris Ministries. She loved reading, bird watching, flowers and dearly loved her family.
Matthew Allan Sabin
Matthew Allan Sabin, 42, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away suddenly on January 10, 2023. Matt will be remembered for loving his family, old Fords, fishing, exploring North Carolina’s many waterfalls and state parks, mountain adventures, Florida beaches, his summers at YMCA Camp Greenville and his pets. Born and raised...
City of Statesville: Public Notice
The City of Statesville will vote on a lease agreement with the Lamar Companies for the use of two billboards on City properties: PIN #4744-34-2728.000 located on Salisbury Road in Statesville, North Carolina, 0.6 miles west of I-77 at the intersection of Salisbury Road, Newton Avenue, and Greenway Drive; and PIN #4745-92-7721.000, located on the south side of Salisbury Road in Statesville, North Carolina between Fern Creek Drive and Signal Hill Drive Extension.
Sherrill Eugene Edwards
Sherrill Eugene Edwards, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton. Sherrill was born March 8, 1932, to the late Samuel Eugene Edwards and Iva Durham Edwards. He attended Orange County Schools before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served as a Sergeant First Class in the Korean War, where he received a Bronze Star Medal.
Boston Marathon bombing survivor to speak at Iredell Health Foundation’s International Women’s Day event
When Rebekah Gregory crossed the Boston Marathon finish line, she had no idea her life was about to change forever. Gregory and her 5-year-old son, Noah, were only three feet away when the first bomb of the 2013 Boston Marathon exploded. Gregory’s legs shielded her son from the massive explosion that killed three people and injured over 260.
Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County partners with CATS to produce free caregiver training videos
Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) recently partnered with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Career Academy & Technical School (CATS) to develop a series of caregiver training videos. With the help of CATS student Emma Deku and Film, Animation and Graphic Design Instructor Tanya Topazio, HPCIC has produced eight important...
Mooresville commissioners approve 10-year plan to significantly upgrade town’s cycling network
Mooresville commissioners on Tuesday approved a 10-year plan to create a highly connected, convenient, and low-stress bicycling network. The town is currently home to 2.2 miles of multi-use paths and 7 miles of bike lanes. Three other projects are currently in development. The Pedal Mooresville Bicycle Plan includes 12 priority...
Iredell commissioners approve contract with Stewart Engineering for phases II and III of Jennings Park
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a design and engineering services contract with Stewart Engineering for phase II and III of the Jennings Park project. The contract is for $462,800, which will include consulting, design, engineering and basic construction administration. Stewart was also the designer...
Sheriff: Man facing murder charge in connection with father’s death apprehended
A suspect in the slaying of a 65-year-old Iredell County man has been apprehended in Charlotte. Sheriff Darren Campbell said Carlton Michael Clarke, 23, was arrested Friday morning. The suspect will be returned to Iredell County to be arraigned on a felony murder charge. Clarke is charged with killing his...
Sheriff: Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after ICSO investigation
Two suspects, including a verified gang member, face felony drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Parsonville Road, Purlear, in a news release Friday morning.
