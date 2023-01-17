A transgender pronoun bill is making its way through the Arizona Senate, but it's DOA for Gov. Hobbs

Read full article on original website
Related
Hobbs orders review of Arizona’s death penalty procedures
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s new governor has ordered a review of the state’s death penalty protocols due to its history of mismanaging executions, leading the state’s attorney general to hold off on seeking executions until the examination is completed. The review ordered Friday by Gov. Katie...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Outrage as Republican congressman Byron Donalds' office is sent a copy of Uncle Tom's Cabin
Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds revealed that he was mailed a copy of Uncle Tom's Cabin to insinuate a racial slur against him.
House passes school voucher bill that would raise teacher salaries
By a 54-20 vote, the Utah House voted to pass a bill that will raise teacher salaries, but also create a voucher program where students can receive public funds to attend private school.
Illinois state court allows limited pause on state's firearms ban
An Illinois judge on Friday granted a temporary restraining order barring the enforcement of a new Illinois gun control law against roughly 800 plaintiffs.
Comments / 0