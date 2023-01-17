Read full article on original website
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Shake Shack, Chipotle set to open 1st locations in Bed-Stuy: reports
The burger and burrito chains are setting up shop on the ground floor of 1190 Fulton St., a newly built mixed-use building with a glass facade just north of Atlantic Avenue, Eater reported.
Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side
Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
Shahs of Sunset Park: Maguire, Watermark acquire massive Brooklyn dev site
Maguire Capital and Watermark Capital have acquired the site of a long-stalled megaproject in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park. They hope to have better luck than its previous owners. Marvin Azrak’s Maguire and Wolfe Landau and David Tabak’s Watermark have taken over the vacant site at 6208 Eighth Avenue after an intricate series of transactions, including buying up the previous developers’ interests piecemeal and acquiring the property’s debt. The total cost, including equity and debt, was between $75 million and $80 million.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn apartments with rent as low as $1,036 a month
Would you like a chance to rent a studio or one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for about one third of the going rate? If so, you will need to hurry and enter the NYC Housing Connect 108 Downing Street affordable housing lottery. The deadline for this lottery is January 30, 2023.
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
What is the oldest restaurant on Staten Island? The answer’s not that easy.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is the borough’s oldest restaurant? It depends on how a modern person considers four spots — Adobe Blues of New Brighton, Basilio Inn of South Beach, Liedy’s of New Brighton and Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston. ADOBE BLUES —...
Olympia Dumbo penthouse tops Brooklyn luxury contracts
Olympia Dumbo is back on top of Brooklyn’s luxury contracts. A penthouse unit at 30 Front Street last asking $17.5 million was the priciest listing to go into contract in the borough last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. Fortis Property...
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
Harlem truck depot developer celebrates grand opening
NEW YORK - Harlem has become home to Manhattan's newest truck depot. Last year, developers fought and failed to build mixed-income apartments on the 145th Street site.Big rigs squeezed into spaces Wednesday under the awning of an old gas station, with a second lot for smaller trucks standing by on the corner at Malcolm X Boulevard. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum acknowledges neighbors' concerns about the effect of exhaust on kids with asthma."Our original plan was to do exactly what you see going on today," Teitelbaum said. "That was six, seven years ago, but we said that we weren't going to do...
Bagels Were Rolled, Tossed, and Eaten at the First BagelFest Winter Games in Downtown Brooklyn
The next Winter Olympic Games won’t roll around until 2026, when snowboarders, skiers, and curlers will descend on Italy’s snow-capped mountains. But on Sunday, New Yorkers got a taste of that competitive spirit when the BagelFest Winter Games rolled – quite literally – into Downtown Brooklyn.
Disbarred Midwood Lawyer Accused of Stealing Dozens of Homes Charged With Stealing Four More
Sanford Solny, a real estate investor and disbarred lawyer who has been previously charged with stealing at least 18 homes from Brooklyn and Queens homeowners, is facing charges of stealing four more houses in eastern Brooklyn. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez accused 65-year-old Solny, who lives in Midwood, with stealing...
Community voices ideas, concerns about Atlantic Avenue development in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — New housing and jobs are at the top of the list when new development projects are discussed. How will new zoning proposals change a neighborhood? The conversation is coming to a stretch of Atlantic Avenue between Vanderbilt and Nostrand avenues. New York City is moving ahead with the next big plan […]
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
Queens apartments as low as $738 a month in Forest Hills neighborhood
Here is an opportunity to live in what some say is New York City’s “most enchanting neighborhood.” NYC Housing Connect has launched an affordable housing lottery for Apex Place Phase 2 in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. This lottery includes some great deals, with 14 of the 122 apartments listed available to qualified winners for under $1,000 a month.
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
Suzanne Vega Sells Upper West Side Apartment
The protagonist from her highest-charting hit “Luka” may have lived on the second floor, but Suzanne Vega resides on the fifth — and she’s officially heading out. There are certain celebrities who have become synonymous with the Upper West Side, and Vega is indisputably one of them. After growing up on Broadway and 102nd Street (following a stint in East Harlem), she graduated from the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School — only to remain uptown to attend Barnard College. While studying English at the elite institution, she penned her signature song, “Tom’s Diner,” inspired by the sights and sounds at Tom’s Restaurant on the corner of Broadway and 112th Street (Seinfeld fans are particularly familiar).
Bedford Park: Applications Filed with DOB for 8-Story, Residential Building at 3020 Valentine Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 8-story, residential building at 3020 Valentine Avenue in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located at the intersection of East 202nd Street and Valentine Avenue, the lot is one block from...
