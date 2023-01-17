Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Related
Overflow crowd packs Toccoa church to remember Chandler LeCroy
“I’ve been senior pastor for 13 years and I’ve never had problems with seating in our congregation.”. Senior pastor David Ritcey began with that observation Wednesday afternoon, looking out at an overflow crowd inside First Baptist Church in Toccoa. Family and friends of Chandler LeCroy, members of the...
Red and Black
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Poquitos joins Athens restaurant scene, Hendershot’s comedy night and more
New Athens restaurants are coming to the area, fresh grocery services begin delivering to Athens and more. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Poquitos Mexican restaurant, an authentic Mexican restaurant, is joining the Athens food scene, located at 195 Prince Ave. The restaurant is owned by Jessica Greene, who owned The Grit, and Pedro de Paz, who owns Ted's Most Best.
Northeastern Georgian
Community shocked by tragic loss
Filing out of the early service at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Toccoa First United Methodist Church, someone touched my shoulder and shoved an iPhone in front of me. “Have you heard about this?,” I heard the voice of Kenneth Cash ask. On the phone’s screen was the breaking...
multifamilybiz.com
ECI Group Announces Disposition of 204-Unit The Columns at Timothy Woods Apartment Community Located in Athens, Georgia
ATLANTA, GA - ECI Group (ECI) announced the sale of The Columns at Timothy Woods apartments at 2035 Timothy Road in Athens, GA to Fogelman Properties. The 204-unit, 1996-vintage community was acquired by ECI in April 2019. ECI upgraded the unit interiors and improved and modernized the community's amenities during its ownership period. The sales price was not disclosed.
Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions
Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
tourcounsel.com
Sugarloaf Mills | Shopping mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Sugarloaf Mills is the largest outlet in Atlanta, and is located just half an hour from downtown. It is an excellent option to buy cheap clothes in Atlanta since in addition to the outlet stores of major brands, there are three low-priced department stores where you can find real bargains on clothing and accessories from major brands such as Burlington, Ross and the outlet store from Saks Fifth Avenue.
athensceo.com
Wesley Middlebrooks On New Projects at Heyward Allen Automotive
Wesley Middlebrooks is President of Heyward Allen Automotive in Athens. He talks about new developments at their Toyota dealership. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
veranda.com
Designer Lanier Gupton Transforms a New Build Into an Instant Family Heirloom in Athens, Georgia
Taking on this project was a full-circle moment for designer Lanier Gupton, as the family was her first-ever client when she launched her firm in 2008. Over the years, Gupton has watched the family go from a cozy cottage in Atlanta and start a new life in Athens, Georgia. The family designed their dream home in Athens from the ground up several years ago—even before fleeing the big city was considered en vogue.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
athensceo.com
East Athens Educational Dance Center Presents "Happiness Rules" at the Morton Theatre
The East Athens Educational Dance Center presents its annual production entitled “Happiness Rules” at the historic Morton Theatre. “Happiness Rules" is a showcase of dance highlighting the gifted students enrolled in East Athens Educational Dance Center’s Accelerated Programs. Featuring ballet, modern, tap, African and contemporary dance; dancers will perform new works exploring themes of friendship, gratitude, love, and kindness. Curated with the goal of uplifting the audience, the music and choreography are sure to inspire and delight audiences of all ages. Guest performances include Atlanta’s Ballethnic Dance Company fresh from its company debut at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
dawgnation.com
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep here is meant to honor the life of Georgia alum and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. She loved the University of Georgia and got to show it every day at work. ==========================================. Angela...
dawgnation.com
Devin Willock’s father says he has no plans to sue UGA
ATHENS – Devin Willock’s father remains with family in Gainesville, Ga., and says he knows nothing of lawyers or press conferences. Dave Willock, the father of the Georgia football player who died in a car accident early Sunday morning, said he, too, read reports of a press conference being planned for Thursday afternoon by Big Injury Lawyers at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse. He said he doesn’t plan to be there and he has no plans at this time to sue the University of Georgia.
Legislation inspired by Athens murder case to be introduced today in Atlanta
Athens state Representative Houston Gaines will introduce legislation today at the Capitol, a measure inspired in part by the 2001 murder of University of Georgia student Tara Baker. The bill based on the still-unsolved homicide of the law student from Lovejoy is designed to enhance law enforcement capability to review cold cases in Georgia. Tomorrow marks the 22nd anniversary of the Tara Baker homicide.
WRDW-TV
UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
athensceo.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens Makes an Impact on Local Youth with Support from the AT&T Foundation
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens launched YouthForce Fast Forward (YFFF) in the summer of 2022. This program aimed to strengthen our community collaborations with existing nonprofits - all while expanding the Boys & Girls Clubs’ outreach in the Athens- Clarke County community. YFFF responded to the growing outcry of violence and disengagement amongst the youth in Athens, GA by implementing both traditional and innovative programs to attract youth.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family of UGA player killed in crash clears lawsuit confusion
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bizarre turn of events in Athens after a law firm calls a news conference to announce potential litigation in the deadly crash that took the life of UGA football player Devin Willock. Attorney Roy Willey met with the media on the courthouse steps...
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision
ATHENS — AD Mitchell made some of the biggest plays of the season for Georgia in both of its championship runs. He caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 National Championship Game win over Alabama and then did it again against Ohio State in this season’s Peach Bowl.
Comments / 0