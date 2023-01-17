Read full article on original website
thecolumbusceo.com
New Report Announces 2,000+ Georgia Businesses Committed to Operating Generously
In the midst of economic uncertainty, commitment to generosity matters. More than 2,000 Georgia-based companies have pledged to operate generous businesses – caring for their employees, customers, and surrounding communities. goBeyondProfit has released the annual In Good Company Report highlighting the 2,057 member companies. From pecan farmers and craft...
thecolumbusceo.com
Unemployment Rate Stays the Same as GDOL Welcomes New Commissioner
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Bruce Thompson was sworn in as Georgia’s tenth Commissioner of Labor by Governor Brian Kemp. As the administrative head of the Georgia Department of Labor, the labor commissioner is responsible for overseeing Georgia's unemployment insurance program. Commissioner Thompson is eager to get to work for the people of Georgia and intends to revamp the unemployment insurance claims process, while providing high-quality, responsive, and universally accessible services that accommodate customer choice and exceed customer expectations.
thecolumbusceo.com
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved for Seven Georgia Counties
State Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said today that workers in seven Georgia counties may now be eligible for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) to compensate for income lost as a direct result of the severe storms on January 12. The affected counties are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and...
thecolumbusceo.com
Georgia Ports Authority Handles Nearly 6 Million TEUs in 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority handled a record 5.9 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in Calendar Year 2022, an increase of 5 percent over 2021. “It was a challenging year, but collaborative effort across Georgia’s supply chain ensured cargo movement remained fluid,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “I want to thank our Board for approving new infrastructure that allowed us to handle more cargo. Our gratitude also goes out to GPA employees and our partners at Gateway International, the International Longshoremen’s Association, trucking and rail. Their long hours and dedication were key to our success.”
thecolumbusceo.com
UnitedHealthcare Welcomes Bryan Palmer as CEO, Employer & Individual Health Plans of Georgia and Alabama
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual Health Plans of Georgia and Alabama welcomes Bryan Palmer as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bryan is no stranger to UnitedHealthcare – or the South. He brings more than 25 years of health care experience to his new role, of which 20 years have been with UnitedHealthcare commercial plans in Florida.
thecolumbusceo.com
Announcing The Recipients Of The 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over S36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
thecolumbusceo.com
Alan Harkness of Chattahoochee Valley Libraries on the South Columbus Branch Renovation
Alan Harkness of Chattahoochee Valley Libraries talks about the renovation of the 30-year-old South Columbus branch. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
thecolumbusceo.com
InsiderAdvantage: New State Tax Credit will Generate Funds for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care System
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. The Georgia Foster Care Tax Credit launched January 1st and allows state taxpayers a dollar-for-dollar tax credit. Georgia taxpayers who electronically submit their state income taxes can now go online and donate to a new tax credit program that not only reduces their income tax burden but also raises funds for young adults aging out of the foster care system.
