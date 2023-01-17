Variety and Stacy’s Pita Chips will be celebrating the journeys of female storytellers and powerful women in business with an intimate brunch at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 21. The brunch will feature three conversations moderated by Variety’s Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson. First, Marlee Matlin will take the stage with Jackson to discuss her directorial debut and her role as a trailblazer in Hollywood. The conversation will also touch on the full circle moment of returning to Sundance as a jury member after the premiere of “CODA” in 2021. The next conversation will bring together multigenerational Sundance talent to speak on the...

58 MINUTES AGO