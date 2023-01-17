Jury Trial set for BC Shooter Suspect

Read full article on original website
Related
Ruckersville woman given suspended time on drug charge in Rapp Circuit Court
A Ruckersville woman given a second chance by Greene County Circuit Court back on December 20, 2021 for felony drug possession found herself in Rappahannock County Circuit Court on Thursday, facing a judge for sentencing on a similar charge. Sandra Adair Wynn, 40, admitted to Judge Stephen E. Sincavage that she’s "used poor judgement” in the past. According to a summary of facts presented in court Commonwealth’s Attorney Arthur L. Goff said law enforcement stopped Wynn for speeding at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Hillsboro Road in Huntly on June 6, 2021. Wynn gave Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Meade permission to search her vehicle and he "found...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
Inside Nova
Culpeper juvenile arrested on shooting charges
Culpeper Town Police have charged a juvenile male teenager after he reportedly fired a handgun at a vehicle while driving past a residence. On Jan. 14 at approximately 11:11 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received two 9-1-1 calls about possible gunshots heard in the area of Thomas Way, according to a press release from the department.
Greene resident arraigned in Madison Circuit Court; bench trial set for March 22
A Dyke man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase following a routine traffic stop back on September 3, 2022 waived formal arraignment, Wednesday, in Madison County Circuit Court. Brandon William Fitzner, 29, pled not guilty to three felony counts and three misdemeanor charges. The alleged charges include: Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drugs; Reckless Driving – disregard police command to stop; eluding; Driving on a revoked license; Reckless driving – endangering life or limb of another; Possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a summary of events Virginia State Police Trooper TR Yowell attempted to stop Fitzner’s white sedan on U.S. Route 29 North near Prince Michel Vineyard because the...
Maryland man arrested for supplying cocaine, crack to the Culpeper area
A Maryland man who was a "significant supplier" of cocaine in Culpeper has been arrested after a two-month investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
JCPD: Bristol man charged with attempted second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man reportedly fled to Virginia after an alleged November shooting in Johnson City. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nathanial Drive in Johnson City on Nov. 9, 2022, just […]
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Authorities investigate larcenies
Shenandoah County Authorities continue to seek suspects in gaming machine larcenies from convenience stores in several jurisdictions. Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager confirmed by email that the suspects most recently struck the 7-11 near Route 81 in Strasburg on Jan. 12. There are at least three suspects involved who are...
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
NBC 29 News
Police release name of victim in fatal pedestrian crash on Route 29
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have identified the Charlottesville man who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Route 29 last week. First responders were called out to the area near the Rio Road intersection of Rt. 29 around 6:45 p.m. Friday, January 13 for a report of pedestrians struck.
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery
Waynesboro Police are investigating an armed robbery at Tobacco and Vape on Tiffany Drive reported on Saturday night. According to the PD, a masked white male entered the business around 9:43 p.m., displayed a handgun, then demanded items, before leaving the scene. If anyone has any information, you are encouraged...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia tractor-trailer driver dies in icy Highland County crash
A tractor-trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle in icy conditions on Route 220 in Highland County early Tuesday died from injuries suffered in the crash. Virginia State Police are reporting that Thomas Mark Burgoyne, 65, of Franklin, W.Va., died in the 6:15 a.m. accident. Burgoyne was driving a...
The News-Gazette
County Woman Dies Following House Fire
A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
supertalk929.com
Greene County House Fire Claims Life Of One Occupant
A house fire in Greene County claims the life of a 59 year old man. The body of 59 year old Daniel Reaves was recovered from a basement room in the house located in the 600 block of Choctaw Drive around seven fifteen Sunday morning. A family dog awakened the family who witnessed smoke coming from the basement. Occupants safely escaped the blaze but were unable to gain access to the basement from outside. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the TBI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Vinnie’s steals over $200K from Greene taxpayers in underpayment of meals tax
A Ruckersville restaurant owner will have to wait three more weeks to find out his fate in Greene County Circuit Court. Vincent Mastellone, proprietor of popular Italian eatery, Vinnie’s New York Pizza Co, located at 8841 Seminole Trail, got caught under-reporting his meals tax gross receipts to the Greene County Commissioner of the Revenue (COR) office in 2020. Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin "Win” Consolvo presented a Greene County grand jury with evidence of the wrong-doing on April 11, 2022. The grand jury returned with 14 felony direct indictments that day. According to county Treasurer Stephanie A. Deal, Mastellone bilked the county out of $201,545.49. To better understand how much money the theft...
Comments / 0