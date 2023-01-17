Jury Trial set for BC Shooter Suspect

A house fire in Greene County claims the life of a 59 year old man. The body of 59 year old Daniel Reaves was recovered from a basement room in the house located in the 600 block of Choctaw Drive around seven fifteen Sunday morning. A family dog awakened the family who witnessed smoke coming from the basement. Occupants safely escaped the blaze but were unable to gain access to the basement from outside. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the TBI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

