thecolumbusceo.com
Georgia Ports Authority Handles Nearly 6 Million TEUs in 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority handled a record 5.9 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in Calendar Year 2022, an increase of 5 percent over 2021. “It was a challenging year, but collaborative effort across Georgia’s supply chain ensured cargo movement remained fluid,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “I want to thank our Board for approving new infrastructure that allowed us to handle more cargo. Our gratitude also goes out to GPA employees and our partners at Gateway International, the International Longshoremen’s Association, trucking and rail. Their long hours and dedication were key to our success.”
Unemployment Rate Stays the Same as GDOL Welcomes New Commissioner
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Bruce Thompson was sworn in as Georgia’s tenth Commissioner of Labor by Governor Brian Kemp. As the administrative head of the Georgia Department of Labor, the labor commissioner is responsible for overseeing Georgia's unemployment insurance program. Commissioner Thompson is eager to get to work for the people of Georgia and intends to revamp the unemployment insurance claims process, while providing high-quality, responsive, and universally accessible services that accommodate customer choice and exceed customer expectations.
New Report Announces 2,000+ Georgia Businesses Committed to Operating Generously
In the midst of economic uncertainty, commitment to generosity matters. More than 2,000 Georgia-based companies have pledged to operate generous businesses – caring for their employees, customers, and surrounding communities. goBeyondProfit has released the annual In Good Company Report highlighting the 2,057 member companies. From pecan farmers and craft...
Percy Hunter Stone Inducted Into National 4-H Hall of Fame
Percy Hunter Stone, Georgia’s first Black 4-H state leader in the era of segregation, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Stone led the organization formerly known as the Negro 4-H Club. He was recognized for his unwavering dedication to creating equal opportunities for all 4-H’ers.
Communities in Schools of Georgia Receives $15M DOE Grant for 6 Rural County Educational Sites
Communities in Schools of Georgia (CISGA)announced today that it is the recipient of the Department of Education's Full-Service Community Schools Program (FSCS) grant for its Georgia ACRES Project: Activating Communities for Rural Education Success. A project to significantly transform rural educational opportunities in six counties across the state and serve as a model for other Georgia sites. The five-year, $3,000,000-a-year grant is one of the largest in the Department of Education history and the most extensive federal grant in CISGA history.
InsiderAdvantage: New State Tax Credit will Generate Funds for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care System
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. The Georgia Foster Care Tax Credit launched January 1st and allows state taxpayers a dollar-for-dollar tax credit. Georgia taxpayers who electronically submit their state income taxes can now go online and donate to a new tax credit program that not only reduces their income tax burden but also raises funds for young adults aging out of the foster care system.
