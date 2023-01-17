Baton Rouge Woman Arrested After Stabbing Boyfriend Because He Urinated in Their Bed After Night of Drinking

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin and Aaron Nola to host "Strike Out ALS" tonight in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
wbrz.com
Elderly man stabbed wife, himself in reported attack Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies said an elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife and then possibly himself in a Thursday morning attack. The stabbing happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard off Jefferson Highway. The man, who was in his 70s and had a history of mental illness, reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself.
EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
Man charged with setting fire to his children's mother's house in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — Breanna Jones, a Baton Rouge resident, says she and her family have been getting harassed by the father of her child. “It started by him sending threatening messages to me and I went to the police and told them what’s going on and filed a restraining order against him. As soon as he was served he came and allegedly cut my tires,” Jones said.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge teen arrested after student shot while walking to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 10th-grade student at Broadmoor High School is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the midsection on Wednesday morning. The student was a victim of an attempted robbery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was on the way to school when the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Archery Drive.
wbrz.com
Waitress charged with theft after allegedly writing in $600 tip on $25 receipt
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a teenage waitress after she allegedly tipped herself over $600 on a customer's less-than-$25 receipt. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the manager of a Baton Rouge restaurant contacted deputies and said she had received a call from a customer claiming the customer was charged $680.15 on her $24.15 meal. The manager found that Rylee Francis, 19, was the waitress responsible for that specific receipt.
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested in Broadmoor High student's shooting had robbed another student, police say
A 15-year-old arrested for shooting a Broadmoor High sophomore who was on his way to class Wednesday morning had previously been expelled from the school — and he is accused of holding up another student at gunpoint in the past month, officials said. The shooting happened in the 12000...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer pistol-whipped girlfriend with service weapon, arrest documents say
A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, aiming his department-issued handgun at her and then pistol-whipping her during an altercation at the couple's home nearly four months ago, an arrest report says. Michael A. Mitchell, Jr., a three-year veteran of the Baton...
brproud.com
Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
WAFB.com
Teen shot while walking to school (Full News Conference)
Teen faces attempted murder charge after shooting former classmate who was walking to school, police say. Arson suspect’s pre-trial bond hearing pushed back after issue contacting attorney. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. A juvenile was taken...
BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. Michael Mitchell, 27, is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office. The domestic violence incident reportedly happened...
18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville shooting late Tuesday night
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Bobby Webre says on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 800...
Man dies after being hit while walking on I-12, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man dead on the interstate. According to the police department, it happened just after midnight on Thursday, Jan, 19, while the victim was walking on I-12 East on the Amite River Bridge. Officials...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer arrested for domestic violence incident
A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested on domestic violence allegations, the department said. Michael Mitchell, a three-year Baton Rouge Police Department veteran and uniform patrol officer, was booked Wednesday morning on counts of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault and malfeasance in office, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
WAFB.com
1 killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane; victim identified
80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division is looking to warn the public about both Glock switch devices and auto sear devices being used in crimes across the Capital Region.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with stolen gun on campus
A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018. Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate’s apartment....
brproud.com
Two sent to hospital after house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following a house fire early Wednesday morning. The District Six Fire Department responded to the house fire on Landis Dr. around 12:40 a.m. Emergency responders confirmed that two people were transported to a local hospital in...
WAFB.com
CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted
A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
WAFB.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead
SHE’S A SURVIVOR’: Arson victim returns home for first time ahead of suspect’s bond hearing. It’s the first time Breanna Jones has seen her damaged home since the fire. She could only shake her head as she walked past her scorched door and burned belongings. Updated:...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0