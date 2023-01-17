ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Woman Arrested After Stabbing Boyfriend Because He Urinated in Their Bed After Night of Drinking

By Jude Walker
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Elderly man stabbed wife, himself in reported attack Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said an elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife and then possibly himself in a Thursday morning attack. The stabbing happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard off Jefferson Highway. The man, who was in his 70s and had a history of mental illness, reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Man charged with setting fire to his children's mother's house in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — Breanna Jones, a Baton Rouge resident, says she and her family have been getting harassed by the father of her child. “It started by him sending threatening messages to me and I went to the police and told them what’s going on and filed a restraining order against him. As soon as he was served he came and allegedly cut my tires,” Jones said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge teen arrested after student shot while walking to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 10th-grade student at Broadmoor High School is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the midsection on Wednesday morning. The student was a victim of an attempted robbery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was on the way to school when the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Archery Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Waitress charged with theft after allegedly writing in $600 tip on $25 receipt

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a teenage waitress after she allegedly tipped herself over $600 on a customer's less-than-$25 receipt. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the manager of a Baton Rouge restaurant contacted deputies and said she had received a call from a customer claiming the customer was charged $680.15 on her $24.15 meal. The manager found that Rylee Francis, 19, was the waitress responsible for that specific receipt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
WALKER, LA
WAFB.com

Teen shot while walking to school (Full News Conference)

Teen faces attempted murder charge after shooting former classmate who was walking to school, police say. Arson suspect’s pre-trial bond hearing pushed back after issue contacting attorney. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. A juvenile was taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. Michael Mitchell, 27, is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office. The domestic violence incident reportedly happened...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police officer arrested for domestic violence incident

A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested on domestic violence allegations, the department said. Michael Mitchell, a three-year Baton Rouge Police Department veteran and uniform patrol officer, was booked Wednesday morning on counts of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault and malfeasance in office, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student caught with stolen gun on campus

A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
GRAMBLING, LA
WAFB

2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018. Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate’s apartment....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two sent to hospital after house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were taken to a local hospital following a house fire early Wednesday morning. The District Six Fire Department responded to the house fire on Landis Dr. around 12:40 a.m. Emergency responders confirmed that two people were transported to a local hospital in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted

A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead

SHE’S A SURVIVOR’: Arson victim returns home for first time ahead of suspect’s bond hearing. It’s the first time Breanna Jones has seen her damaged home since the fire. She could only shake her head as she walked past her scorched door and burned belongings. Updated:...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy