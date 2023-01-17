Read full article on original website
Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street
Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Baton Rouge Teenager Shot on His Way to School by Former Classmate During Robbery Attempt
A Broadmoor High School student was shot and wounded by a former classmate trying to rob him while on his way to school Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the teenager was taken to a local hospital with a wound to the midsection.
Louisiana State Police Unit Involved in Bad Accident, Flips Over in Lafayette
We are following a developing story in Lafayette. Several listeners have called in to report that a Louisiana State Police unit was involved in a bad accident in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE:. Lafayette PD has issued the following press release regarding the reported crash at Kaliste Saloom and West...
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
Baldwin Teenager Missing Since Getting Off School Bus on Wednesday Afternoon
The Baldwin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old that has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Freddie Brown Jr. was last seen around 4:45 pm when his school bus dropped him at home on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Brown was reportedly wearing black jeans and...
Drug Trafficker from Church Point Receives Lengthy Prison Sentence
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The gavel has sounded on a drug trafficker from Church Point who has been sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison for peddling meth and heroin. According to evidence presented to the U.S Attorney's Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents found methamphetamine, heroin,...
Lanes on I-49 N, I-10 E Closed Throughout the Weekend as DOTD Begins Repairs on Overpass Bridge
DOTD will have numerous upcoming road closures that you need to be aware of in relation to phase one of the Interstate 10 overpass project in Lafayette at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). In anticipation of this weekend's work on the I-10 E overpass bridge, DOTD has issued the following lane and...
1 Conviction, 1 Indictment Handed Down in 2 Separate Opelousas Murders
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Two murder cases are moving forward as the respective juries have made their decisions as announced by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. Opelousas Man Found Guilty of Murdering Victim at Motel. 45-year-old Antoine Denton of Opelousas has been found guilty of second degree...
Photos From Whiskey River Landing and Bar Show Total Loss After Fire
A day after we reported that there was a major fire at a local favorite, Whiskey River Landing and Bar, we now see the devastation. Wednesday evening fire crews responded to a huge blaze in Henderson and by the look of the photos then, we knew that this iconic venue was a loss.
18-Wheeler Falls Off of Pontoon Bridge in Estherwood
It seems that we hear this news way too often - but now we know why it happens. The pontoon bridge in Estherwood is closed. Again. Sometimes it is closed due to rising waters, as the nature of a pontoon bridge is that it floats. Other times, it's because an...
Photos Show Major Fire at Whiskey River Landing Bar in Henderson
Several photos have surfaced on social media that show a major fire at a local favorite, Whiskey River Landing. Many on Facebook were asking for prayers for the family who owns the property, and now we see why. The iconic venue was not currently in operation at the time of the blaze.
Report: Legislative Auditor Investigating Lafayette Consolidated Government
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - According to a report out today, the state's legislative auditor's office has started an investigation into Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Early Tuesday afternoon, The Current reported that the legislative auditor's office was in town and investigating the parish. The report also...
Finally—Jeanerette is Getting a New Grocery Store
Residents of Jeanerette, La. are finally getting a much-needed local grocery store. When the town's only grocery store closed in mid-2022, Jeanerette residents were forced to travel out of town to shop for food and other supplies. However, the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana is about to change that. The Chitimacha...
Louisiana’s Jordan Brown Earns Spot on Prestigious Oscar Robertson Watch List
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball won their 5th consecutive game last night, defeating Arkansas State by the score of 80-71. At 15-4 overall, and 5-2 in conference play, the Cajuns currently sit in a 4-way tie for 1st place in the Sun Belt. Louisiana big man Jordan Brown was dominant, putting...
Lafayette Jeweler Sent Diamonds to Space, Now They’re For Sale
In what has been over a year in the making, a Lafayette jeweler sent diamonds and other gemstones into space, and now they are back home. Can you imagine wearing a piece of jewelry made from gems that orbited the earth for over a month? I am certain any space geek would love to wear that jewelry.
Scott Boudin Festival Announces Music Lineup
The Scott Boudin Festival is right around the corner. The infamous festival will take place from April 14-16, 2023 in Scott, La. This is a festival that you don’t want to miss out on and promises to bring a good time for everyone in your family. The Scott Boudin...
LSU Transfer QB, Former STM Standout Walker Howard Lands at SEC Rival Ole Miss
Former STM standout and LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard is headed to Ole Miss. The former LSU quarterback will reportedly suit up for the SEC West rival after entering the transfer portal shortly after the beginning of the new year. Howard made the announcement on his official Twitter account Wednesday...
LSU’s Tiger Stadium Ranks High on List of Most Stunning Stadiums
If college football is a religion in Louisiana then its mother church would have to be Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The iconic stadium has been the site of some of the most epic football moments in the history of college football. Those who go know. There is something about "Death Valley" that raises the spirit within the home crowd and makes the visitors shake in their shoes.
Kenan Thompson’s ‘Presents’ Coming to Lafayette
Didn't we just hear something about Lafayette Comedy bringing great talent to Lafayette?. We should say, "Lafayette Comedy brings great talent to Lafayette", because they've done it again. Lafayette Comedy & Kenan Thompson Presents brings you "Kenan Presents: The Live Performance Showcase." This showcase is to highlight emerging comedians and...
