Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The Other 2023 Color of the Year
On a recent Monday afternoon, we put out a call for new jewels featuring stones from across the green range: emeralds, tsavorites, jade, what have you. By Tuesday morning, we were inundated. If the number of gorgeous green jewels that arrived in our inbox is any indication, 2023 will be...
In photos: Sotheby's displays Renaissance art, items from Princess Diana, Kobe Bryant
Paintings by leading Italian Renaissance artists and items worn by Kobe Bryant and Princess Diana are among items up for auction through January 30, 2023 at Sotheby's New York Masters Week.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
How I Got Here: Donna Hourani on Learning to Dance and Let Talent Lead
The tango is more than a dance to the partners who perform it—this playful style of movement evokes passion, takes drama to its highest level, and creates an intimate space between the partners that allows for both collaboration and improvisation. This dance holds special meaning to jewelry designer Donna...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Kim Kardashian Buys Cross Worn By Princess Diana
On Jan. 18, the Attallah cross, a piece of jewelry worn by Princess Diana, sold for $197,453 (or 163,800 British pounds) to reality TV show star Kim Kardashian at Sotheby’s Royal & Noble sale in London. That is higher than its pre-auction estimate of $98,000–$143,000 (or 80,000–120,000 British pounds)....
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Looking for Love? Shane Co. Contest Will Pay for 15 First Dates
With the plethora of dating apps, TV reality shows about matchmaking, and the barrage of ads for Valentine’s Day, jewelry chain Shane Co. is hoping its new contest will take away the pressure of going on a first date for one selected single. Shane Co.’s 15 First Dates contest...
