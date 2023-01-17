ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Other 2023 Color of the Year

On a recent Monday afternoon, we put out a call for new jewels featuring stones from across the green range: emeralds, tsavorites, jade, what have you. By Tuesday morning, we were inundated. If the number of gorgeous green jewels that arrived in our inbox is any indication, 2023 will be...
How I Got Here: Donna Hourani on Learning to Dance and Let Talent Lead

The tango is more than a dance to the partners who perform it—this playful style of movement evokes passion, takes drama to its highest level, and creates an intimate space between the partners that allows for both collaboration and improvisation. This dance holds special meaning to jewelry designer Donna...
Kim Kardashian Buys Cross Worn By Princess Diana

On Jan. 18, the Attallah cross, a piece of jewelry worn by Princess Diana, sold for $197,453 (or 163,800 British pounds) to reality TV show star Kim Kardashian at Sotheby’s Royal & Noble sale in London. That is higher than its pre-auction estimate of $98,000–$143,000 (or 80,000–120,000 British pounds)....
Looking for Love? Shane Co. Contest Will Pay for 15 First Dates

With the plethora of dating apps, TV reality shows about matchmaking, and the barrage of ads for Valentine’s Day, jewelry chain Shane Co. is hoping its new contest will take away the pressure of going on a first date for one selected single. Shane Co.’s 15 First Dates contest...

