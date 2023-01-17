Montgomery Parks is alerting park visitors and dog park users of a canine influenza (dog flu) outbreak affecting Montgomery County and the Washington, DC area. Dog owners should take precautions to ensure their pets’ health and safety. According to the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services, the respiratory disease is caused by a specific strain of Type A Influenza virus and is highly contagious. While most cases of dog flu are mild, more severe disease can lead to death. “Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects dogs. Vaccination and avoiding contact with any unknown dogs or dogs who are showing signs of upper respiratory infection are the best ways to protect pets. Please talk to your vet about getting vaccinated today,” said Dr. Gregory Lawrence, DVM Chief Veterinarian for Montgomery County Office of Animal Services.

