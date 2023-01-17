Read full article on original website
Related
Officials searching for runaway inmate in Carroll County
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Investigation Unit are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Central Laundry Facility on Buttercup Road in Sykesville.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Warns of Canine Influenza in County and Urges Dog Owners to Take Precautions
Montgomery Parks is alerting park visitors and dog park users of a canine influenza (dog flu) outbreak affecting Montgomery County and the Washington, DC area. Dog owners should take precautions to ensure their pets’ health and safety. According to the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services, the respiratory disease is caused by a specific strain of Type A Influenza virus and is highly contagious. While most cases of dog flu are mild, more severe disease can lead to death. “Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects dogs. Vaccination and avoiding contact with any unknown dogs or dogs who are showing signs of upper respiratory infection are the best ways to protect pets. Please talk to your vet about getting vaccinated today,” said Dr. Gregory Lawrence, DVM Chief Veterinarian for Montgomery County Office of Animal Services.
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
‘Unusual’ 650-pound fossil whale skull found in Maryland, estimated to be 12 million years old
A Pennsylvania family discovered a 650-lb fossil whale skull on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland. Cody Goddard, his wife, and their son were on Matoaka Beach in Calvert County when they saw a large, hardened block of sediment laying on the beach. According to the Calvert Marine Museum, the sediment had an “unusual” fossil protruding from one end. The discovery was made in October, but due to the fossil’s sheer size, it took about two months for the fossil to be extracted. The whale skull fossil was about five and a half feet long, 18 inches wide, and weighed approximately 650 pounds, according to the...
Midday Blaze Tears Thorugh Elkton Farmhouse Not Occupied In Decades
Questions are being raised in Cecil County after a historic home that has stood vacant for decades went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon. An old farmhouse on Telegraph Road in Elkton was gutted on Wednesday, Jan. 18 when a fire that remains under investigation tore through the structure, causing upwards of $250,000 in damage to the vacant dwelling.
WBOC
Firefighters and First Responders Answer to Building Fire Hours After Dealing with Local Tragedy
LAUREL, Del. -- On Wednesday, firefighters across Eastern Sussex County successfully put out a multi-alarm fire at a historic building known as "The Globe" after dealing with a tragic car accident on Laurel Rd. hours before. According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire began shortly before 1...
foxbaltimore.com
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police seek help identifying people in connection with West Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help identifying two people walking away from the scene of a homicide in West Baltimore yesterday. The homicide took place at 1:35 on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Dashawn Anderson was stabbed in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He died...
mocoshow.com
Important Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19
Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Tuesday, January 17:. On Thursday, Jan. 12, county leaders shared their concerns about rising rates of COVID-19 in our community. Since hospital admissions for COVID-19 have increased, our county’s community risk level is now at MEDIUM. This stresses the importance of heightened awareness and preventing severe disease in our most vulnerable community members. On our school dashboard, we saw a higher number of positive cases the first week after school reopening, with fewer cases reported the following week.
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide
ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
Wbaltv.com
Blue Water Baltimore accuses vinegar plant of dumping pollutants into Jones Falls
An environmental group plans to file a lawsuit against Fleischmann's Vinegar Co., accusing it of dumping pollutants into the Jones Falls, killing aquatic life. Blue Water Baltimore started to independently investigate after inspections by the Maryland Department of the Environment found acidic discharges from the plant in north Baltimore. Blue Water Baltimore on Tuesday said it filed a notice of intent to bring a lawsuit against the company in an effort to make them stop dumping acidic water into Jones Falls.
1 dead, 2 injured in Cecil County crash
One man was killed and two others injured in a head-on crash on Augustine Herman Highway in Cecil County Monday evening, Maryland State Police confirmed today.
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results
Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.
foxbaltimore.com
Missing 70-year-old woman from Baltimore City located safe and unharmed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Update: Police canceled the lookout for Green Thursday morning confirming she's been located safe and unharmed. Please help Baltimore Police locate Ms. Edith Green. Green was last seen on January 19, 2023, at approximately 12:08 a.m. in the 3200 block of Vickers Road. She was last...
WJLA
Woman in critical condition after being shot in Prince George's County
EDMONSTON, Md. — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, police said. The shooting took place in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in Edmonston, Md. Prince George's police said they do not have a suspect as of yet but...
Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center
The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10. Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
Comments / 0