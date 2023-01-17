ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

mocoshow.com

Montgomery Parks Warns of Canine Influenza in County and Urges Dog Owners to Take Precautions

Montgomery Parks  is alerting park visitors and dog park users of a canine influenza (dog flu) outbreak affecting Montgomery County and the Washington, DC area. Dog owners should take precautions to ensure their pets’ health and safety. According to the Montgomery County Office of Animal Services, the respiratory disease is caused by a specific strain of Type A Influenza virus and is highly contagious. While most cases of dog flu are mild, more severe disease can lead to death. “Canine influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that affects dogs. Vaccination and avoiding contact with any unknown dogs or dogs who are showing signs of upper respiratory infection are the best ways to protect pets. Please talk to your vet about getting vaccinated today,” said Dr. Gregory Lawrence, DVM Chief Veterinarian for Montgomery County Office of Animal Services.
New York Post

‘Unusual’ 650-pound fossil whale skull found in Maryland, estimated to be 12 million years old

A Pennsylvania family discovered a 650-lb fossil whale skull on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland. Cody Goddard, his wife, and their son were on Matoaka Beach in Calvert County when they saw a large, hardened block of sediment laying on the beach. According to the Calvert Marine Museum, the sediment had an “unusual” fossil protruding from one end.  The discovery was made in October, but due to the fossil’s sheer size, it took about two months for the fossil to be extracted. The whale skull fossil was about five and a half feet long, 18 inches wide, and weighed approximately 650 pounds, according to the...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Midday Blaze Tears Thorugh Elkton Farmhouse Not Occupied In Decades

Questions are being raised in Cecil County after a historic home that has stood vacant for decades went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon. An old farmhouse on Telegraph Road in Elkton was gutted on Wednesday, Jan. 18 when a fire that remains under investigation tore through the structure, causing upwards of $250,000 in damage to the vacant dwelling.
ELKTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Important Message from the MCPS School System Medical Officer Regarding COVID-19

Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Tuesday, January 17:. On Thursday, Jan. 12, county leaders shared their concerns about rising rates of COVID-19 in our community. Since hospital admissions for COVID-19 have increased, our county’s community risk level is now at MEDIUM. This stresses the importance of heightened awareness and preventing severe disease in our most vulnerable community members. On our school dashboard, we saw a higher number of positive cases the first week after school reopening, with fewer cases reported the following week.
ROCKVILLE, MD
starpublications.online

Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting

The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
SEAFORD, DE
Wbaltv.com

Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide

ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
ESSEX, MD
Wbaltv.com

Blue Water Baltimore accuses vinegar plant of dumping pollutants into Jones Falls

An environmental group plans to file a lawsuit against Fleischmann's Vinegar Co., accusing it of dumping pollutants into the Jones Falls, killing aquatic life. Blue Water Baltimore started to independently investigate after inspections by the Maryland Department of the Environment found acidic discharges from the plant in north Baltimore. Blue Water Baltimore on Tuesday said it filed a notice of intent to bring a lawsuit against the company in an effort to make them stop dumping acidic water into Jones Falls.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Missing 70-year-old woman from Baltimore City located safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Update: Police canceled the lookout for Green Thursday morning confirming she's been located safe and unharmed. Please help Baltimore Police locate Ms. Edith Green. Green was last seen on January 19, 2023, at approximately 12:08 a.m. in the 3200 block of Vickers Road. She was last...
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center

The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10.  Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD

