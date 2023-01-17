To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GIANFRANCO BARUCHELLO, a revered artist’s artist whose intellectually incisive work took on a vast array of mediums, died Saturday at the age of 98, according to reports in the Italian press. Baruchello moved in heady avant-garde circles in the 1960s, where he became acquainted with figures like John Cage and Marcel Duchamp, who was an enduring inspiration for him. He made drawings with intricate symbols and diagrams, mailed art direct to buyers, and assembled a famed 1964 film Verifica incerta, with director Alberto Grifi, using “cast-off 1950s-Hollywood celluloid,” Artforum notes in its thorough obituary. He also ran a...

3 DAYS AGO