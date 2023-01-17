Read full article on original website
Related
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
VAK’s Viva Magenta Jewels Are Luxuriously Lively
It’s not so much that Pantone’s selection of Viva Magenta as its Color of the Year has inspired the jewelry world to put out similarly colored designs. Rather, the hue’s recent time in the spotlight has inspired many of us to revisit gemstones we’ve long loved and admired—a reddish-pink renaissance of sorts.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
André Leon Talley’s Collection of Capes, Jewelry and Luggage Is Heading to Auction
Christie’s next auction may be the answer to today’s famine of beauty. On February 15, the luxury auctioneer will open bidding for “The Collection of Andre Leon Talley” in New York. The 68-lot sale will offer a selection of the late fashion editor’s personal items ranging from haute-couture clothing to handbags, jewelry, fine art, books and home decor. Curated with coveted pieces from Hermes, Versace, Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta, the collection is glamorous and high-flying, just like the man who assembled it. The assortment also reflects Talley’s decades-long relationships with fashion icons Karl Lagerfeld, Diane von Furstenberg, Ralph Rucci, Tom...
Dressing the Georgians: exhibition explores ‘pivotal moment’ in fashion
The wide, hooped gowns worn by women in the 18th-century court of Queen Charlotte were not just the style of the time, but a regal requirement. But in the pleasure gardens and coffee houses, a fashion revolution was under way. Women and men were rejecting the formal grand costumes of the Georgian aristocracy in favour of new textiles and more comfortable clothes.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Hypebae
Gucci Showcases Its First Collection Without Alessandro Michele
Gucci showcased its first collection following Alessandro Michele’s departure. While the fashion crowd anticipated the announcement of its new creative director towards the end of its Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, the house closed its curtains without any designer taking a bow during the finale.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
92NY Seeks Innovative Ideas Through Its 2023 Jewelry Artist Residency
The 92nd Street Y is looking for jewelry artists who have ideas so big that they need a city like New York to house them all. The 92nd Street Y’s Jewelry Center is seeking applicants for its fifth Jewelry Artist Residency, which will take place Aug. 21–Sept. 17. The 92NY is accepting applications through March 31, and the chosen jeweler or metalsmith will receive notification of their selection by mid-April.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour an “Ironically Traditional” Toronto Home That Uses 35 Different Paint Colors
Before Grandmillennial became a popular design aesthetic, podcast host and food blogger Rivki Rabinowitz described her style as “grandma who likes to party.” She adds: “My design taste is the same as it is with the food I create and the fashion I wear. That is, patterns, flavors, and textures mixed and layered, all with an ironically traditional foundation.”
hypebeast.com
Dickies’ New Collection Wants You to Enjoy the Brilliance of Spring
Quickly following up on its recently-presented Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Dickies is now unveiling its brand-new seasonal outdoor collection — and it’s inspired by the great outdoors and the current digital way of life. The collection starts with a selection of new Dickies pieces that take inspiration from vintage...
André Leon Talley’s Estate Heads to Auction, Gianfranco Baruchello, and More: Morning Links for January 17, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GIANFRANCO BARUCHELLO, a revered artist’s artist whose intellectually incisive work took on a vast array of mediums, died Saturday at the age of 98, according to reports in the Italian press. Baruchello moved in heady avant-garde circles in the 1960s, where he became acquainted with figures like John Cage and Marcel Duchamp, who was an enduring inspiration for him. He made drawings with intricate symbols and diagrams, mailed art direct to buyers, and assembled a famed 1964 film Verifica incerta, with director Alberto Grifi, using “cast-off 1950s-Hollywood celluloid,” Artforum notes in its thorough obituary. He also ran a...
The Most Luxurious Celebrity Homes Of Young Hollywood!
Money is no object for celebrities when it comes to purchasing their dream homes! From Jennifer Lawrence’s $8.2 million mansion to Taylor Swift’s $19.9 million penthouse, go inside the most luxurious homes of Hollywood’s rich and famous!At only 17 years old, Kylie Jenner purchased a $2.7 million mansion in Calabasas, California. The Spanish-style home is complete with five bedrooms, a pool, a home theater and a marble kitchen.Lawrence snagged Jessica Simpson and Ellen DeGeneres’ former Beverly Hills home for a whopping $8.2 million! The 5,500 square foot, French-style mansion includes five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.Iggy Azalea and her beau Nick...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The Other 2023 Color of the Year
On a recent Monday afternoon, we put out a call for new jewels featuring stones from across the green range: emeralds, tsavorites, jade, what have you. By Tuesday morning, we were inundated. If the number of gorgeous green jewels that arrived in our inbox is any indication, 2023 will be...
Collection
Feng Chen Wang knows more than most about connecting east with west, old with new. Having grown up in a rural village in the southern Fujian province of China, she is now based between Shanghai and London, and sees herself as an ambassador for Chinese craftsmanship. “I am the best bridge-builder,” the designer said, speaking at a preview before her presentation at the Hôtel d’Evreux, a diamond’s throw from Paris’s luxury mecca of Place Vendôme. “It’s about connecting culture and community, and generations as well.”
hypebeast.com
KIDILL FW23 Evokes '90s Nostalgia With DC Shoes Collab and "Enfants Terrible" Collection
For punk chaos, nihilistic tendencies, and straight-up teen spirit, look no further than KIDILL‘s Fall/Winter 2023 collection that debuted at Paris Fashion Week. In a collection titled “Enfant Terrible,” Creative Director Hiroaki Suiyasu looks to his love of films that depict a teenager gone awol — the kind of material produced by Harmony Korine, Danny Boyle, or Spike Jonze, who have also made shorter docu-series-type projects reflecting on teenager subculture, such as skateboarding.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: HGTV’s “Down Home Fab” Transforms a Dark Stone Fireplace Into a Statement Piece
When Jessica and Nate decided that they wanted their South Dakota home to better reflect their sense of style, they called on Chelsea and Cole DeBoer to help them add some bold “ranch glam” to their outdated house. In the premiere episode of HGTV’s “Down Home Fab,” Chelsea and Cole gave the kitchen and sitting room some unique, modern updates.
hypebeast.com
Louis Gabriel Nouchi FW23: 'American Psycho' But Make It Fashion
Each season, Louis Gabriel Nouchi tells a story through his fashion. For Fall 2022, the designer looked to Charles de Baudelaire’s 1860 novel on recreational drug use, Artificial Paradises; and for Spring 2023, he designed around Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ story of sophisticated seduction, Dangerous Liaisons. Now, for Fall 2023, Nouchi has called on a classic: Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho.
Pleasures Reimagines Sperry’s Iconic Boat Shoe and More for a New Limited-Edition Collection
For its latest collaborative range, Sperry has tapped Pleasures to reimagine several of its beloved styles — including its iconic Authentic Original boat shoe. To create the limited-edition collection, Alex James, co-founder of the Los Angeles-based streetwear label, said in a statement that his brand “took the classic DNA of Sperry and put it through the skewed twisted lens of Pleasures.” The highlight of the lineup is the new-look Authentic Original 3-Eye boat shoe, which comes in two colorways — black and blue pony hair. The shoes are built with D-ring hardware, Creeper style Vibram soles and atypical leopard print on the...
hypebeast.com
For Saint Laurent FW23, Timeless Glamour Is the Name of the Game
For Saint Laurent, black is not just a color but a two-sided symbol of sophistication and brand identity. But when you primarily use only one color to voice each passing collection, innovation remains rather tricky because you cannot hide behind drama or fanciful fabrications. Simply, there just has to be great clothes and this is a feat that Anthony Vaccarello’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection for Saint Laurent tastefully accomplishes.
André Leon Talley Estate Goes to Auction at Christie’s
Works of art and design from the estate of André Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue, are going to sale at Christie’s. Talley, who died at the age of 73 in 2021, was known for a breaking ground in the fashion world despite being marginalized by industry peers. Now, designer wares, including wardrobe trunks, robes, and sunglasses from designer labels like Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, will be put up for sale next month by the legal executors of Talley’s estate. Talley’s links to figures spanning art, publishing, and fashion can be seen throughout the near 400-lot selection. (A group...
Hypebae
Dime Reveals Upcoming Merrell 1TRL Moab Collaboration
Montreal-based brand Dime has just announced its latest collaboration, teaming up with Merrell to reimagine the 1TRL Moab silhouette. Covering the hiking sneakers in a deep shade of purple alongside a crisp white hue, the updated models merge Dime’s skateboarding background with Merrell’s expertise in the outdoors. The formidable shoes arrive in a soft yet durable suede, accented with familiar mesh underlays, toe boxes and tongues. Soles utilize Vibram technology, delivering a high-performance sneaker. The 1TRL Moabs are truly a collaborative effort as co-branding can be spotted throughout its design. Both the toe box and the bright yellow heel tabs read “Dime,” while “Merrell” is almost embossed on the side of the sole unit.
Comments / 0