A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO