upressonline.com
Women’s Basketball: Owls take down conference foe UTSA 81-66
FAU women’s basketball (11-6, 4-4 C-USA) bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 81-66 victory over the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners (4-13, 2-6 C-USA) Thursday night at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. “I think it’s just huge for our team, our team needed that,” said head coach Jennifer...
upressonline.com
Men’s Basketball: FAU continues to rise with a 83-64 win over UTSA
The #24 FAU Owls (18-1, 8-0 C-USA) continued their three-game road trip with an 83-64 win over Conference USA rival, the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (7-13, 1-8 C-USA). “Credit to UTSA, they came out and threw the first punch in the second half,” said head coach Dusty...
upressonline.com
FAU students report long wait times at CAPS
Students say they have encountered longer wait times for counseling services during the Fall 2022 semester, after Florida Atlantic University welcomed the largest freshman class in its history. With 22 clinical staff members and 30,000 students across its three campuses, the staff-to-student ratio at FAU’s counseling center is 1-to-1,364. This...
wnky.com
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
Quarles to reschedule political event after being billed alongside officer in Breonna Taylor raid
Following criticism that he would have been speaking alongside one of the police officers who participated in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles has opted to reschedule an event in Bowling Green with a local Republican women’s group. Over the weekend, the Republican Women’s Club of South Central KY […] The post Quarles to reschedule political event after being billed alongside officer in Breonna Taylor raid appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky event criticized over guest speaker
Concerns have been raised over a Republican event that is set to take place at the Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Foot Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly led law enforcement on a foot pursuit in Pembroke Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area of Clara Drive in Pembroke for a disturbance with 27-year-old Daquan Butler allegedly assaulting a woman over problems in their relationship.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000
A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
wnky.com
Man charged with assault in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Cave City man has been arrested after police say a gun was pointed at a woman. On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Withers Street for a domestic complaint. After an investigation, police say they learned Jeffrey R. Coulter had been in a verbal...
whopam.com
Former Trigg County teacher gets pre-trial diversion for inappropriate relationship
The former Trigg County High School teacher who had an inappropriate relationship with a minor student will avoid jail time and could have her charges completely expunged. Forty-year old Ashley Wells of Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in November to one count of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second-degree, amended down from sexual abuse in the first-degree.
WBKO
BG City Commission votes to expand City Hall’s footprint with $1.2M purchase
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green continues to expand in so many ways. At the city commissioners meeting on Tuesday, they decided to make moves to continue to grow the city. On Jan. 17, 2023, they voted unanimously to expand City Hall’s footprint downtown. The White Building, which...
upressonline.com
Column: Commenters flood the UP’s Instagram — and they may stay
Yesterday, the UP published a story explaining the presence of demonstrators on the Breezeway and how their actions angered student leaders. We posted it yesterday evening and left comments open. The flood gates opened. Less than 24 hours later the post had 621 comments and 1,473 shares. We observed these...
wcluradio.com
County treasurer resigns amid frustrations with pay
GLASGOW — Barren County treasurer Jenny Hoffman has resigned. A letter of resignation was provided to Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie B. Byrd sometime before Monday, Jan. 16. The letter, provided to news media on Wednesday, indicates the resignation was effective Saturday, Jan. 14. “Not only did you hire in...
k105.com
Leitchfield man who absconded from pre-trial diversion now facing felony drug charges
A Leitchfield man who absconded from pre-trial diversion after committing crimes of violence is now facing felony drug charges. On Monday morning at approximately 3:30, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. DJ Newton and Officer Ty Whitaker arrested 31-year-old Tyler J. Cundiff on a Hardin County arrest warrant charging him with a probation violation for a felony offense.
k105.com
Pharmacist federally indicted for stealing hydrocodone & oxycodone, trading for cocaine & meth
A southern Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawfully distributing controlled substances and theft of medical products. A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned the indictments against 44-year-old Patrick Huff and his wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Huff, both of Bowling Green, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
