ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Prince William Makes Solo Appearance Amid Prince Harry’s Bombshell ‘Spare’ Interviews

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8yq2_0kHRY65G00

Back to work. Prince William made his first solo appearance since the release of Prince Harry 's Spare memoir and his subsequent press tour .

The Prince of Wales, 40, visited Together as One in Slough, England, on Tuesday, January 17, one week after his brother, 38, released his headline-making book. The organization — founded in response to a rise in gang violence in the town in the late 1990s — is a charity dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change.

During the visit, the Duke of Cambridge participated in a cooking lesson with teens and preteens and met some of the charity's workers. "I do a bit of cooking, not much though," the prince told onlookers per the Daily Mail , adding that his wife, Princess Kate , is "very good" in the kitchen.

William and the Princess of Wales, 41, made their first joint appearance since Spare 's release on Thursday, January 12, visiting Merseyside to open the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. At one event that day, William ignored a Sky News reporter who asked if he'd "had a chance" to read his brother's book. The journalist asked the question a second time, but the Duke of Cornwall refused to comment and got into a waiting vehicle with the Princess of Wales.

Harry didn't hold back about his brother in Spare , which hit stores on January 10. In a Friday, January 13, interview with The Telegraph , the Duke of Sussex claimed that his first draft was originally 800 pages long — and could have included even more stories about William.

“It could have been two books, put it that way,” the BetterUp CIO explained. “And there were other bits that I shared with [ghostwriter] J.R. [Moehringer] , that I said, ‘Look, I’m telling you this for context but there’s absolutely no way I’m putting it in there.’”

In the same interview, the former military pilot said he has concerns about William's children experiencing similar issues as the "spare" heirs. William and Kate share Prince George , 9, Princess Charlotte , 7, and Prince Louis , 4 — and George is second in line to the throne.

“As I know full well — within my family — if it’s not us [me and my brother] it’s going to be someone else,” Harry said. “And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that William is “absolutely horrified” by the claims in Spare . “He doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore,” the source explained, adding that William has "no plans" to speak to his little brother. “He wants to believe that there’s hope for peace down the line, but it’s hard.”

Keep scrolling for more photos from William's visit to Slough:

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans

Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
RadarOnline

Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'

Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week.“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a new interview.Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added the family was “super happy for them both.” As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was stunned to learn Kanye, 45, married Bianca, a Yeezy employee, in secret nuptials in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January...
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

284K+
Followers
27K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy