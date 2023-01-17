Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
Ryanair’s Renewed Max 10 Talks with Boeing ‘Going Nowhere’
After having abandoned negotiations with Boeing over a large 737 Max 10 order in September 2021, Ryanair has resumed talks with the U.S. airframer about its largest Max variant, according to the low-cost carrier group’s CEO, Michael O’Leary. “We are talking again,” he said in response to AIN’s question of whether the group’s high passenger growth expectations would warrant a resumption of the failed negotiations with Boeing. However, he promptly added that “the talks are not going anywhere.”
aircargonews.net
Air Canada and OEC Canada undergo screen test
Air Canada Cargo said it recently shipped an IMAX screen housed in a crate that is one of the largest items it has ever fit into a Boeing B767 freighter. The cargo carrier worked with freight forwarder OEC Canada to fit the 44 ft long, 800 kg crate in the B767, but stressed it had never transported something this long in a B767F before, which meant the team literally had to write the manual on how to properly and safely ship the screen.
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Watch How Close Chinese Fighter Jet Flies To U.S. Air Force Plane
Despite the danger, the U.S. "will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace," vowed America's Indo-Pacific Joint Force in a statment.
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Both Have a Big Problem
A crisis could be looming for the airline industry that could leave you stranded.
Covid: WHO says passengers on long-haul flights should return to wearing masks as XBB variant spreads
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that countries should advise passengers to wear masks on long-haul flights.Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe.“This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission,” she added.Countries also need to “look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing” and implement travel measures “in a non-discriminatory manner”.The recommendation comes as the new Omicron XBB1.5 subvariant of Covid has spread rapidly in the US and China has seen an...
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Sometimes you gotta treat yourself to some Airbuses.
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: China unveils new drone carrier warship
The Chinese military recently unveiled its design for a drone aircraft carrier. The new warship could serve as a key weapon in China’s arsenal as it seeks to challenge the U.S. for great control over the Indo-Pacific region. The Chinese state-run China Central Television (CCTV) released footage of the...
mrobusinesstoday.com
L3harris introduces cohesive flight data recorder system for light aircraft and helicopters
The EFD-750 LDR is an essential backup display presenting airspeed, altitude, attitude and slip data with options for heading and navigation, enhancing pilot situational awareness and safety. L3Harris Technologies has announced the availability of its off-the-shelf cohesive flight data recorder system for light aircraft and helicopters that meet the European...
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
Defense One
NASA, Northrop Drawing Up the Future of Drone Cargo Jets
The military has used drones to carry cargo and supplies since the first K-Max flights over Afghanistan in 2011. But integrating unmanned aircraft into commercial airspace has been a much bigger challenge. Weapons maker Northrop Grumman is working with NASA to develop the architecture to allow fleets of drone cargo jets to criss-cross America’s skies.
FAA investigating how Delta, American Airlines planes nearly collided at JFK
NEW YORK — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a near-collision between a Delta and American Airlines aircraft at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the government agency announced. A Boeing 737 operated by Delta stopped its takeoff roll about 1,000 feet away from where American Airlines Flight 106, a...
ITA Airways investigates ground collision at New York's JFK airport
MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italy's ITA Airways said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into a ground collision involving one of its aircraft at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport - the second such incident in less than a year.
aircargonews.net
Etihad Cargo the latest to boost China capacity
Etihad Cargo is the latest to add extra capacity to the China market with additional freighter and passenger flights to Shanghai. The new Abu Dhabi-Shanghai B777 freighter flight begins on February 2 and will operate on a weekly basis. The flight means the carrier will offer a total of eight...
aircargonews.net
Lufthansa submits offer to acquire a stake in ITA Airways
Lufthansa has confirmed it aims to acquire a minority stake in Italian national carrier ITA Airways with options for a full acquisition in the future. The German airline said on January 18 it submitted an offer to the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance with a view to signing an MoU for the deal.
americanmilitarynews.com
JetBlue plane strikes another plane near gate at JFK
A JetBlue flight bound for Puerto Rico bumped into an empty plane Wednesday morning before taking off from John F. Kennedy International Airport, prompting an evacuation of passengers and putting both planes out of service. The incident came days after two planes nearly collided at JFK during takeoff, triggering multiple...
aircargonews.net
Robert Frisch joins Alpine Air Express
Former Air Wisconsin chief operating officer Robert Frisch will join Alpine Air Express in that same role as of January 31, 2023. Based at Alpine’s corporate headquarters in Provo, Utah in the US, Frisch will oversee the regional air cargo carrier’s operations and aircraft maintenance management team, as well as leading Alpine’s 119 positions.
United Airlines CEO warns travelers more disruptions ahead
The CEO of United Airlines said Wednesday that other airlines won’t be able to handle all the flights they plan to operate this year, leading to more disruptions for travelers. Scott Kirby said airlines that operate as if this is still 2019, before the pandemic, are bound to struggle....
Comments / 0