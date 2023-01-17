Read full article on original website
British tourist in Australia shocked at common thing that would get her ‘punched in the face’ in the UK
A British tourist currently in Australia has spoken about the one thing she has noticed about life Down Under that's vastly different to here in the UK. TikToker @katpenkin said she'd noticed a 'wholesome' trait about Australians, that if she tried to recreate in London, would see her 'get punched in the face'.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Backlash After Taking Two 30-Minute Private Jet Flights
From his nearly billion-dollar fortune to his lavish designer wardrobe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already copped flack for being out of touch with the working class. This week, he has faced more criticism for two half-hour private flights he took on Monday. Sunak traveled 200 miles from London to Leeds on the RAF’s 14-seat Dassault Falcon 900LX jet, before returning to England’s capital around three hours later. The round-trip is believed to have used approximately 316 gallons of fuel and resulted in about three tons of carbon emissions, as reported by the BBC. The same route via train takes...
This is an era of plentiful, cheap, renewable energy, but the fossil fuel dinosaurs can’t admit it
I remember the first time wind energy emerged as a serious contender in the UK’s energy provision. It was 6 November 2012, and the country’s electricity use from wind hit an all-time high in the middle of the afternoon, at 9.3%. The casual observer wouldn’t have noticed, and the expert wouldn’t have been surprised, but for people between those poles, it was astonishing. Windfarms were then perceived as a nascent technology, so infant and speculative they needed endless subsidy, intervention, special pleading.
UK workers: have you gone part-time to be financially better off?
We are keen to hear from UK workers who have decided to reduce their hours in order to be better off financially. Whether you’ve come to the conclusion that working less leaves you with a higher take-home pay because it reduces your commuting costs, your childcare or your tax bill, or whether you’ve realised that having your wages topped up by in-work benefits makes more sense financially than working a full week, we’d like to hear from you.
BBC
Levelling up: Projects across Wales share £208m in funding
Cash for a Cardiff rail line, an Ebbw Vale engineering campus and a cycle route from Llandudno Junction to Betws y Coed has been announced Rishi Sunak. Eleven projects in Wales will share £208m from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund, though not all bids were successful.
wonkhe.com
Every household in the UK gets £400. Except students
It’s finally official. Students in halls are to be singled out as the only people in the UK that won’t be getting a form of financial help that pretty much everyone else will be getting this winter. Regular readers will recall that for many months now I’ve been...
aircargonews.net
IATA completes revisions to air transport industry manuals
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has completed the annual review of its air transport industry manuals for cargo, ground handling and operations. The manuals now incorporate the updates made to many industry standards over the past year, said the industry body. It added that these revisions reflect the sector’s...
UK accused of abandoning 38 people adrift in Channel
French coastguards claim British rescue services said they would help people in dinghy but failed to do so
aircargonews.net
Etihad Cargo the latest to boost China capacity
Etihad Cargo is the latest to add extra capacity to the China market with additional freighter and passenger flights to Shanghai. The new Abu Dhabi-Shanghai B777 freighter flight begins on February 2 and will operate on a weekly basis. The flight means the carrier will offer a total of eight...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Tesco Express to open in Stony Stratford at site of former Budgens store
Supermarket giant Tesco has confirmed it plans to move into the site of a closed rival store in a Milton Keynes town. The latest Buckinghamshire store is set to open in the coming months. A new Tesco Express store is mooted for the former Budgens in Stony Stratford, which closed...
Growth should not be seen as dirty word, Sir James Dyson warns Sunak - OLD
Billionaire businessman Sir James Dyson has warned Rishi Sunak that growth should not be seen as a “dirty word”, accusing the Government of a “short-sighted” approach to business.The founder and chief engineer of Singapore-based multinational technology company Dyson used an article in the Telegraph newspaper to call on Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to use the spring budget to “incentivise private innovation and demonstrate its ambition for growth”.The intervention comes as the Government pledges to halve inflation by the end of the year, as Mr Sunak and his Chancellor seek to balance the books and restore credibility to the...
aircargonews.net
Lufthansa submits offer to acquire a stake in ITA Airways
Lufthansa has confirmed it aims to acquire a minority stake in Italian national carrier ITA Airways with options for a full acquisition in the future. The German airline said on January 18 it submitted an offer to the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance with a view to signing an MoU for the deal.
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune
The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market.
Marketmind: Fret about debt?
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With the Year of the Rabbit upon us, the Asian markets shrugged off some of the skittishness seen overnight on Wall Street, attempting a bit of a risk-on rally. Thin liquidity will keep gains capped, though, and fears of an economic slowdown along with worries over the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer are unlikely to fade away.
kalkinemedia.com
UK, Ireland agree on importance of restoring N.Ireland government
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Ireland agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation and on the importance of restoring the devolved government in Northern Ireland, a joint communique from the two sides said on Thursday. "The UK and Irish Governments agreed on the critical importance of restoring to full operation all...
US News and World Report
Britain's Royal Mail Begins Moving Some Export Parcels After Cyber Incident
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail said on Wednesday it had begun moving limited volumes of export parcels as it trials "operational workarounds", after a cyber incident severely disrupted its international export services last week. The postal company, part of International Distributions Services Plc, said it had also resumed exports...
‘Super-tipping points’ could trigger cascade of climate action
Three “super-tipping points” for climate action could trigger a cascade of decarbonisation across the global economy, according to a report. Relatively small policy interventions on electric cars, plant-based alternatives to meat and green fertilisers would lead to unstoppable growth in those sectors, the experts said. But the boost...
Phys.org
Study sheds new light on demographics of ear-cropped dogs in the UK
A study by the University of Liverpool's Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) provides new insights into the breeds, ages and geographical origins of ear-cropped dogs in the U.K. Published in the Veterinary Record, the findings could help inform strategies to tackle a worrying increase in dogs that have endured...
BBC
Britishvolt: UK battery start-up collapses into administration
UK battery start-up Britishvolt has collapsed into administration, with the majority of its 232 staff made redundant with immediate effect. Employees were told the news at an all-staff meeting on Tuesday morning. The firm had planned to build a giant factory to make electric car batteries in Blyth, Northumberland. Ministers...
UN agency and US labour secretary deny backing UK anti-strike bill
Remarks at odds with government claims that planned minimum service law has ‘international seal of approval’
