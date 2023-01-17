Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
In honor of Lunar New Year, here are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Chicago (according to Yelp)Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Related
multihousingnews.com
Chicago Asset Changes Hands for $131M
Stonebridge Luxury Apartments last traded in 2016, for $105 million. Bayshore Properties has received a $94.5 million Fannie Mae DUS loan for the acquisition of Stonebridge Luxury Apartments, a 586-unit multifamily community in Arlington Heights, Ill, a Chicago suburb. Bayshore purchased the community for a total of $131 million from The Connor Group, according to Yardi Matrix data. The Connor Group had acquired the property for $105 million back in 2016, the same source shows.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Bidder for LTHS land meets minimum set by school board
It appears that Lyons Township High School will be selling the approximately 70-acre piece of land that it has owned in Willow Springs for more than 50 years. On Jan 12 Business Manager Brian Stachacz opened two bids for the property, one of them meeting the minimum requirement. The high...
POLITICO
Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
School district in Willow Springs under fire for considering sale of green space to industrial developer
WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — A school district in Willow Springs is considering the sale of a green space bordering an elementary school to an industrial development company, much to the displeasure of local residents. “We go for nature walks, we take the kids, we take the dogs up there,” said Mary Lenzen, a local mother […]
wjol.com
Village of Manhattan Welcomes McDonald’s to Community Signaling New Opportunities for Growth and Dining Options
At the January 17 th meeting of the Village of Manhattan Board, Trustees approved a special use permit and site plan for the construction of a McDonald’s restaurant at 440 West North Street, also known as Rt. 52, and is located just north of Manhattan’s downtown. This action follows many months of work to attract this new franchise to town and represents another step forward in diversifying dining options for local residents and visitors to town.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Site work continuing on Illinois Masonic Hospital expansion
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Site work is underway on a new medical expansion project for Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lake View. The project will include a new lateral addition to an adjacent medical building built in 2015, then later by a vertical expansion which will sit atop of both the 2015 structure and the phase 03A structure which will include:
Many Chicago-Area Homeowners Will Soon Receive a Refund. See If You're Eligible
Thousands of homeowners in the Chicago area will be receiving refund checks in the coming months, but are you one of them?. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced checks for more than 50,000 will begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform
CHICAGO - Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday. The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall. Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised,...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Largest capital project in IDNR history will protect shoreline
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Two projects underway atIllinois Beach State Park will help protect the shoreline from erosion caused by Lake Michigan waves and inform future decisions about how to blunt the effects of erosion and climate change , the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Capital Development Board announced last week.
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
thefirstward.net
Quick Hits – January 12, 2023 – The consequence of not foreseeing the consequences continued
Sooner or later, everyone sits down to a banquet of consequences. – Robert Louis Stevenson. Let’s continue with our failure to foresee consequences theme, particularly as it applies to the post-pandemic era. The Paramount wants a $5.5 million handout for making bad decisions?. Yes they do! And it...
Burger Joint in Illinois Makes List of Best Fries in the U.S.
Let's be honest, one of the best side dishes to have with a meal is french fries. To be able to find ONE restaurant with the best fries seems to be impossible, but one website claims they have found it. Eat This Not That claims that they have the best...
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Board approves resolution opposing bill that gives state government control over zoning for solar and wind energy facilities
DeKalb County leaders approved a resolution reaffirming their supporting Local Control of Zoning and Land Use Affairs in the county. This is in response to House Bill 4412 also known as the Wind Turbine Regulation Bill. Sponsors of House Bill 4412 in the 102nd General Assembly say it is needed to attain the state’s renewable energy goals. The bill is now waiting for the governor's signature. Critics say the legislation stops counties from passing zoning laws to regulate the locations of new wind farms or solar energy fields.
Illinois Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Losing ground Lori Lightfoot: Poll shows Chicago mayor in fourth place in reelection bid
Democrat Lori Lightfoot is not leading the pack in her bid for reelection as the mayor of Chicago, according to new polling.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
2 suburban Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Comments / 0