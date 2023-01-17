ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose Park, IL

Chicago Asset Changes Hands for $131M

Stonebridge Luxury Apartments last traded in 2016, for $105 million. Bayshore Properties has received a $94.5 million Fannie Mae DUS loan for the acquisition of Stonebridge Luxury Apartments, a 586-unit multifamily community in Arlington Heights, Ill, a Chicago suburb. Bayshore purchased the community for a total of $131 million from The Connor Group, according to Yardi Matrix data. The Connor Group had acquired the property for $105 million back in 2016, the same source shows.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Bidder for LTHS land meets minimum set by school board

It appears that Lyons Township High School will be selling the approximately 70-acre piece of land that it has owned in Willow Springs for more than 50 years. On Jan 12 Business Manager Brian Stachacz opened two bids for the property, one of them meeting the minimum requirement. The high...
Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
Village of Manhattan Welcomes McDonald’s to Community Signaling New Opportunities for Growth and Dining Options

At the January 17 th meeting of the Village of Manhattan Board, Trustees approved a special use permit and site plan for the construction of a McDonald’s restaurant at 440 West North Street, also known as Rt. 52, and is located just north of Manhattan’s downtown. This action follows many months of work to attract this new franchise to town and represents another step forward in diversifying dining options for local residents and visitors to town.
Site work continuing on Illinois Masonic Hospital expansion

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Site work is underway on a new medical expansion project for Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in Lake View. The project will include a new lateral addition to an adjacent medical building built in 2015, then later by a vertical expansion which will sit atop of both the 2015 structure and the phase 03A structure which will include:
Largest capital project in IDNR history will protect shoreline

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — Two projects underway atIllinois Beach State Park will help protect the shoreline from erosion caused by Lake Michigan waves and inform future decisions about how to blunt the effects of erosion and climate change , the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Capital Development Board announced last week.
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)

The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
DeKalb County Board approves resolution opposing bill that gives state government control over zoning for solar and wind energy facilities

DeKalb County leaders approved a resolution reaffirming their supporting Local Control of Zoning and Land Use Affairs in the county. This is in response to House Bill 4412 also known as the Wind Turbine Regulation Bill. Sponsors of House Bill 4412 in the 102nd General Assembly say it is needed to attain the state’s renewable energy goals. The bill is now waiting for the governor's signature. Critics say the legislation stops counties from passing zoning laws to regulate the locations of new wind farms or solar energy fields.
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)

Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
