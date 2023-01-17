ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Vinny Hollywood
3d ago

No matter how these people were voted in, they blindsided the county with their actions. In their minds my son with Autism does not deserve the same education as your kid. A kid who may have a hard time with English, has no place in your schools. This new regime is bordering segregation and racism. The only thing keeping them on this side of the fence is that they are not saying actively or publicly racist statements. They want to bring Christianity into the schools, which is one of the many things our founding fathers fought against.

10
John Michaels
3d ago

Ottawa County constituents did vote for the change as the previous commissioners and staff weren’t listening to voters. Freedoms, parental rights and lockdowns of businesses and schools forced these changes. This group of talented individuals will represent everyone equally and the motto change is theirBrand, Americas brand Let Freedom Ring and good luck to the new commissioners.

8
andy poletis
3d ago

Oh how sweet it is to see the GOP feeding on each other! Rush Limbaugh created this mess. He died a failure. He promoted Don, who produced MEGA, who then brought us the slime called Ottawa impact. You reap what you sow.The GOP is fractured beyond repair

6
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth

It's been a couple of months for Jonathan Seyferth to settle in at the helm of the City of Muskegon. To go running in on day one with cameras and questions is one way of doing things, but hey...to let a guy get his feet planted, find his way around the building and understand the lay of the land a little is more of our pace....so, we let things simmer a bit. Besides, Jonathan isn't a stranger to many of us. His time in Muskegon has been established working in economic development and roles in neighboring communities have built him up to the role he's in as the City Manager of Muskegon and as 2023 comes in, we caught up.
MUSKEGON, MI
wgvunews.org

Judge refuses to toss lawsuit against City of Muskegon

A judge has refused to toss out a lawsuit that accuses the City of Muskegon of selling a developer property on Muskegon Lake without public comment on the matter first. In an opinion issued last Monday, Muskegon County Circuit Judge Kenneth Hoopes found that city officials had “elements of bad faith” surrounding the transfer of land to local real estate developer, Parkland Properties.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former Secret Service agent will oversee security operations at Grand Haven schools

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven Area Public Schools has hired a former Secret Service agent as the district’s new safety and security director. Trent Carithers, a Spartanburg, South Carolina native with over 20 years of experience in the U.S. Secret Service, will oversee the district’s security operations in the newly created position, the district announced in a Jan. 10 news release.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Michigan Advance

Benson, Dem lawmakers announce plans to protect election officials in wake of threats

After threats against election workers have soared in the wake of a right-wing campaign to push lies about the 2020 election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Democratic lawmakers announced Tuesday plans to protect election officials and crack down on those intentionally sharing misinformation about elections and voting. “As Michigan’s chief election officer, my […] The post Benson, Dem lawmakers announce plans to protect election officials in wake of threats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

