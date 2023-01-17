No matter how these people were voted in, they blindsided the county with their actions. In their minds my son with Autism does not deserve the same education as your kid. A kid who may have a hard time with English, has no place in your schools. This new regime is bordering segregation and racism. The only thing keeping them on this side of the fence is that they are not saying actively or publicly racist statements. They want to bring Christianity into the schools, which is one of the many things our founding fathers fought against.
Ottawa County constituents did vote for the change as the previous commissioners and staff weren’t listening to voters. Freedoms, parental rights and lockdowns of businesses and schools forced these changes. This group of talented individuals will represent everyone equally and the motto change is theirBrand, Americas brand Let Freedom Ring and good luck to the new commissioners.
Oh how sweet it is to see the GOP feeding on each other! Rush Limbaugh created this mess. He died a failure. He promoted Don, who produced MEGA, who then brought us the slime called Ottawa impact. You reap what you sow.The GOP is fractured beyond repair
Comments / 37