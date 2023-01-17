Bausch + Lomb announced that an affiliate of the company has acquired AcuFocus in a merger transaction with AcuFocus’ parent company. AcuFocus develops small aperture intraocular technology, including the IC-8 Apthera intraocular lens (IOL), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2022 as the first and only small aperture non-toric extended depth of focus (EDOF) IOL for certain cataract patients who have as much as 1.5 diopters of corneal astigmatism and also aim to address presbyopia. Known as the IC-8 IOL in global markets, this IOL is available in select markets across Europe, as well as in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

2 DAYS AGO