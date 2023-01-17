Read full article on original website
Texas Tech's Lunch with Legends Honors Eight Former Lubbock ISD Principals
The annual awards ceremony takes place around Martin Luther King Jr. Day to recognize community leaders making a difference. As Vernita Woods-Holmes steps back onto the Texas Tech University campus, that's the word that comes to mind. “I'm trying to think, when was the last time I was on campus...
A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity
Representing Texas Tech University as the Masked Rider is a once-in-a-lifetime, full-time job. Caroline Hobbs leaned back in the seat of her pickup truck donning the “official” attire of winter work at the horse barn: trucker hat, hair in a braid, long-sleeve T-shirt, Carhartt jacket and a wild rag.
Texas Tech Wool Judging Team Wins National Western Stock Show
The Wool Judging Team won the top prize while the Livestock Judging and Meat Judging teams finished second and third, respectively, at recent competitions in Denver. Texas Tech University's Wool Judging Team won first place at the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) for the second year in a row. Texas...
