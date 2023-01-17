ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity

Representing Texas Tech University as the Masked Rider is a once-in-a-lifetime, full-time job. Caroline Hobbs leaned back in the seat of her pickup truck donning the “official” attire of winter work at the horse barn: trucker hat, hair in a braid, long-sleeve T-shirt, Carhartt jacket and a wild rag.
Texas Tech Wool Judging Team Wins National Western Stock Show

The Wool Judging Team won the top prize while the Livestock Judging and Meat Judging teams finished second and third, respectively, at recent competitions in Denver. Texas Tech University's Wool Judging Team won first place at the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) for the second year in a row. Texas...
