Many designers toil away for years in order to afford Times Square advertising, but the little-known label Amehl is making a splash there in an unusual way. The company’s founder Amanda Mehl, who is an interdisciplinary artiist, filmmaker and designer, crafted a film that will play through the end of this month outside of 10 Times Square. Titled, “There Is No ‘I’ in Team,” the short features 50 characters modeling looks from the Mehl collection. Mehl acted in, directed and shot the two-minute clip in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment during the pandemic.

