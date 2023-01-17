ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Steven Spielberg to Produce John Williams Documentary Film

After decades of acclaimed scores and 52 Oscar nominations, composer John Williams is getting the career retrospective he deserves. A documentary about the film legend’s career is in the works, with frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg among the producers. As initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a documentary on Williams’ life is in the early stages of development from Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Nedland Media. Laurent Bouzereau, who has directed several behind-the-scenes featurettes for Spielberg’s films, is attached to helm the feature. In addition to Spielberg, executive producers for the project include Brian Glazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin...
Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Many designers toil away for years in order to afford Times Square advertising, but the little-known label Amehl is making a splash there in an unusual way. The company’s founder Amanda Mehl, who is an interdisciplinary artiist, filmmaker and designer, crafted a film that will play through the end of this month outside of 10 Times Square. Titled, “There Is No ‘I’ in Team,” the short features 50 characters modeling looks from the Mehl collection. Mehl acted in, directed and shot the two-minute clip in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment during the pandemic.
