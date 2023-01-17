Eli Lilly shares slipped Friday morning after regulators said they need to see more data on the company’s application for a quick approval of its potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment.Lilly said the Food and Drug Administration wants information from at least 100 patients who received a minimum of 12 months of continued treatment on donanemab. The drugmaker gave the update after markets closed Thursday.The potential treatment aims to clear a plaque from the brain that is a key hallmark of the mind-robbing disease.Lilly said it had more than 100 patients in the study used for its accelerated approval application. But many...

7 HOURS AGO