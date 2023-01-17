Read full article on original website
medtechdive.com
FDA demands additional data on Abbott rival to Medtronic balloon, setting back approval timeline
The Food and Drug Administration has demanded additional data on Abbott and Surmodics’ drug-coated balloon, setting back the companies’ plans to bring the device to market. Responding to a premarket approval (PMA) filing, the FDA said it cannot authorize the peripheral artery disease device on the available information....
massdevice.com
Abbott wins FDA nod for its Navitor transcatheter aortic valve implant
Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that it received FDA approval for its latest-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system. The company designed the Navitor system for treating people with severe aortic stenosis at high or extreme risk for open-heart surgery. It adds to Abbott’s transcatheter structural heart portfolio of less invasive treatment options for serious heart diseases.
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Next-Generation TAVI System for Aortic Stenosis Treatment
The TAVI system Navitor from Abbott is designed to treat people with severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme risk for open-heart surgery. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system Navitor™ from Abbott...
biopharmadive.com
Novo Nordisk diabetes pill wins FDA approval for first-line use
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Novo Nordisk’s diabetes pill Rybelsus as an initial treatment to lower blood sugar levels, a label expansion that will allow it to compete more directly with other oral drugs from Merck & Co. and Eli Lilly. Rybelsus, which works like Novo’s...
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
As Expected, a New Alzheimer’s Drug Has Received a Historic FDA Approval, But Its Potential Side Effects Are Concerning
Potential side effects can include brain swelling and bleeding. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
hcplive.com
FDA Updates Label for Oral Semaglutide, Making Agent a First-Line Therapy in Type 2 Diabetes
Announced by Novo Nordisk on January 12, the label update from the FDA removes a previous indication stating oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) should not be used as an initial therapy, which clears the way for the agent to be used as a first-line therapy in type 2 diabetes. The US Food...
psychologytoday.com
New Findings on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Alzheimer’s
Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can help individuals suffering from depression. A carefully performed 24-week trial examined the effect of TMS on symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. TMS was effective at stabilizing cognitive deterioration and was helpful in maintaining activities involved with daily living skills. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Lilly shares slip as FDA seeks more Alzheimer's drug data
Eli Lilly shares slipped Friday morning after regulators said they need to see more data on the company’s application for a quick approval of its potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment.Lilly said the Food and Drug Administration wants information from at least 100 patients who received a minimum of 12 months of continued treatment on donanemab. The drugmaker gave the update after markets closed Thursday.The potential treatment aims to clear a plaque from the brain that is a key hallmark of the mind-robbing disease.Lilly said it had more than 100 patients in the study used for its accelerated approval application. But many...
mpo-mag.com
New FDA Clearance Granted to RapidAI's Intracranial Hemorrhage Triage Tool
New version of ICH reduces notification fatigue with a near perfect false positive rejection rate. RapidAI has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for the latest release of Rapid ICH, an intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) triage and notification tool that boasts a 97% sensitivity and 100% specificity. This new...
Healthline
Can Multiple Myeloma Cause Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Counts)?
Multiple myeloma causes an overgrowth of cancerous plasma cells in your bone marrow. When these cancerous cells crowd out the healthy cells in your bone marrow, thrombocytopenia can occur. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that forms in the plasma cells of your bone marrow. Plasma cells are a kind...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
FDA Pushes Surmodics for Changes to Drug-Coated Balloon Application
Surmodics, a provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced it has received a letter from the FDA related to its premarket approval (PMA) application for the SurVeil drug-coated balloon (DCB). In the letter, the FDA indicated that the application is not...
Psychiatric Times
FDA-Approved: Risperidone Extended-Release Injectable Suspension
New approval for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Luye Pharma’s Rykindo (risperidone) for extended-release injectable suspension for schizophrenia treatment in adults, and as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate for bipolar I disorder maintenance treatment in adults. The...
