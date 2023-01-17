Read full article on original website
RIT students building community partnerships
What started as a program to help Rochester Institute of Technology students get to know more about the community has also resulted in strengthened partnerships between the university and local organizations. Into the ROC has seen steady growth since it started in 2016, with more than 2,000 students participating last...
New chair joins Saunders College with extensive study of social networks and organizations
Rich DeJordy has “always been an academic at heart” even though no one in his family growing up worked in education. “That may be why this is really my second career,” DeJordy recalled. “I saw education as a career path later in life.”. Today, that path...
RIT’s Wegmans School of Health and Nutrition offers new MS degree in dietetics and nutrition
Rochester Institute of Technology is offering a new master’s degree in dietetics and nutrition to prepare graduates to become registered dietitian nutritionists with a deep understanding of food as medicine. The two-year graduate program will start in the fall and enrollment is open now. The new dietetics and nutrition...
