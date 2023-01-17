ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

2024 Rose Parade to Celebrate a “World of Music: The Universal Language”

“Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language” will be the theme for the 2024 Rose Parade, newly confirmed President and Chairman of the Board of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association Alex Aghajanian announced Thursday night. “The 2024 theme brings us together through music,” Aghajanian said on the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Landmark Theaters Grand Opening Scheduled For Jan. 26

Landmark Theatres Pasadena grand reopening will take place on Thursday, January 26, according to a statement released by the company. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Playhouse Village Association will attend an invitation only ribbon-cutting event. The theater will be open on the 26th for...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Andy Garcia jazzes up at Catalina

Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-award winning musician Andy Garcia will perform at Hollywood’s iconic Catalina Jazz Club alongside his orchestra CineSon All Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Rooted in music from Cuba, Garcia will bring this dynamic performance to the stage as part of Catalina Jazz Club’s 36th anniversary, which celebrates jazz talent, year after year, from a variety of backgrounds in the heart of Hollywood. At Catalina Jazz Club, the power of music persists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Watercolor Series: Sketching the Gardens click for more information ». Taking inspiration from The Huntington’s 130 acres of gardens, join artist Robert Sherrill for an eight-part series in watercolor sketching. This fun and approachable course, incorporating pen, ink, pencil, and watercolor, is great for students of all levels. Participants will learn fundamentals o…
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Innovation and Rivalry in Picasso’s ‘Woman With a Book’

Emily Talbot, Chief Curator at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, is hosting a lecture on Innovation and Rivalry in Picasso’s “Woman With a Book” on Saturday, Jan. 20, 5 to 6 p.m. The lecture traces the development of Pablo Picasso’s 1932 painting “Woman with a Book,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Carver Lunar New Year Celebration The Year of The Rabbit

Today, on Friday, January 20, 2023, Carver Elementary School PTA will be hosting a wonderful Lunar Year Celebration at Carver School campus. The Carver PTA is ringing in the Lunar New Year 2023, Year of the Rabbit with a day of celebration! A special Chinese Lunch menu will be provided by the Carver cafeteria without additional charge this year.
SAN MARINO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
PASADENA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Year of the Cat” this weekend

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on plans to celebrate the Tet lunar new year holiday in recent years but local celebrations in and for the local Vietnamese-American community are back in the West Orange County area and just a few days away in observance of “The Year of the Cat.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A place in Eagle Rock for coffee, pastry and plants

Eagle Rock - If all goes as planned, Creature's Plants & Coffee on Eagle Rock Boulevard will be the perfect place for anyone who ever visited a plant store and thought it might be a good place to relax and have a cup of coffee. “The idea stems from wanting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Flintridge Prep’s Anya Rose Participates in Words2Action Storytelling Symposium in Pasadena

In November, Anya Rose participated in the Words2Action storytelling symposium in Pasadena, where she and eight other students presented moving five-minute TED Talk-style speeches. Words2Action aims to “foster radical empathy by helping people craft and share emotionally resonant and universally relatable stories.”. Anya’s speech was a funny and touching...
PASADENA, CA
culvercitynews.org

Johnnie’s Pastrami is a Culver classic

Johnnie’s Pastrami was founded in 1952 by brothers Eddie and Eli Passy, so it has just celebrated its 70th anniversary. In this era, when restaurants come and go with increasingly alarming frequency, that’s hugely impressive. That said, this place really is more than a restaurant now. It’s as much a part of Culver City as any iconic landmark, and the customers just keep showing up. Johnnie’s Pastrami is bucking the trend – loyalty does exist in business.
CULVER CITY, CA
pasadenanow.com

St. Rita School PTO to Host Annual Father Daughter Dance

St. Rita School’s annual “The Father-Daughter Dance”, a long time St. Rita tradition, is coming up on Saturday, February 4, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at St. Rita’s O’Malley Hall. Join an evening full of excitement and fun activities, from making funny photos in the...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
TMZ.com

Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut

Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
GLENDALE, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood

The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Huntington Health Offers Free Seminars to Community About the Fentanyl Crisis

In California and nationally, there has been a rise in deaths associated with fentanyl poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 alone, 80,816 people died in the U.S. of overdoses that primarily involved fentanyl, commonly added as a filler to other drug substances, unknown to the buyer, which results in many unintentional fatal overdoses.
PASADENA, CA

