Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
2024 Rose Parade to Celebrate a “World of Music: The Universal Language”
“Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language” will be the theme for the 2024 Rose Parade, newly confirmed President and Chairman of the Board of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association Alex Aghajanian announced Thursday night. “The 2024 theme brings us together through music,” Aghajanian said on the...
pasadenanow.com
Landmark Theaters Grand Opening Scheduled For Jan. 26
Landmark Theatres Pasadena grand reopening will take place on Thursday, January 26, according to a statement released by the company. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Playhouse Village Association will attend an invitation only ribbon-cutting event. The theater will be open on the 26th for...
coloradoboulevard.net
Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
beverlypress.com
Andy Garcia jazzes up at Catalina
Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-award winning musician Andy Garcia will perform at Hollywood’s iconic Catalina Jazz Club alongside his orchestra CineSon All Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Rooted in music from Cuba, Garcia will bring this dynamic performance to the stage as part of Catalina Jazz Club’s 36th anniversary, which celebrates jazz talent, year after year, from a variety of backgrounds in the heart of Hollywood. At Catalina Jazz Club, the power of music persists.
pasadenanow.com
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Watercolor Series: Sketching the Gardens click for more information ». Taking inspiration from The Huntington’s 130 acres of gardens, join artist Robert Sherrill for an eight-part series in watercolor sketching. This fun and approachable course, incorporating pen, ink, pencil, and watercolor, is great for students of all levels. Participants will learn fundamentals o…
pasadenanow.com
Innovation and Rivalry in Picasso’s ‘Woman With a Book’
Emily Talbot, Chief Curator at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, is hosting a lecture on Innovation and Rivalry in Picasso’s “Woman With a Book” on Saturday, Jan. 20, 5 to 6 p.m. The lecture traces the development of Pablo Picasso’s 1932 painting “Woman with a Book,...
pasadenanow.com
Pacific Asia Museum Is Back With In-Person Events To Celebrate Lunar New Year with Pomp
Ushering in the Year of the Rabbit on Sunday, the USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena is bringing together traditional dances, musical performances and martial arts demonstrations for their Lunar New Year celebration. “We are thrilled to be back in person this year to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit....
pasadenanow.com
Carver Lunar New Year Celebration The Year of The Rabbit
Today, on Friday, January 20, 2023, Carver Elementary School PTA will be hosting a wonderful Lunar Year Celebration at Carver School campus. The Carver PTA is ringing in the Lunar New Year 2023, Year of the Rabbit with a day of celebration! A special Chinese Lunch menu will be provided by the Carver cafeteria without additional charge this year.
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
pasadenanow.com
See the Pasadena Showcase House Empty at the Empty House Party + Premiere on Friday Night
The Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts on Friday night presents an opportunity to see Stewart House and meet the talented designers who will share their inspiration before it is transformed into the 2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design. The Stewart House is a 1933 grand colonial estate with spectacular...
orangecountytribune.com
“Year of the Cat” this weekend
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on plans to celebrate the Tet lunar new year holiday in recent years but local celebrations in and for the local Vietnamese-American community are back in the West Orange County area and just a few days away in observance of “The Year of the Cat.”
theeastsiderla.com
A place in Eagle Rock for coffee, pastry and plants
Eagle Rock - If all goes as planned, Creature's Plants & Coffee on Eagle Rock Boulevard will be the perfect place for anyone who ever visited a plant store and thought it might be a good place to relax and have a cup of coffee. “The idea stems from wanting...
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Prep’s Anya Rose Participates in Words2Action Storytelling Symposium in Pasadena
In November, Anya Rose participated in the Words2Action storytelling symposium in Pasadena, where she and eight other students presented moving five-minute TED Talk-style speeches. Words2Action aims to “foster radical empathy by helping people craft and share emotionally resonant and universally relatable stories.”. Anya’s speech was a funny and touching...
culvercitynews.org
Johnnie’s Pastrami is a Culver classic
Johnnie’s Pastrami was founded in 1952 by brothers Eddie and Eli Passy, so it has just celebrated its 70th anniversary. In this era, when restaurants come and go with increasingly alarming frequency, that’s hugely impressive. That said, this place really is more than a restaurant now. It’s as much a part of Culver City as any iconic landmark, and the customers just keep showing up. Johnnie’s Pastrami is bucking the trend – loyalty does exist in business.
pasadenanow.com
St. Rita School PTO to Host Annual Father Daughter Dance
St. Rita School’s annual “The Father-Daughter Dance”, a long time St. Rita tradition, is coming up on Saturday, February 4, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at St. Rita’s O’Malley Hall. Join an evening full of excitement and fun activities, from making funny photos in the...
Live Design
Long Beach Jazz Festival Hosts A Waterside, Music-Filled Weekend With JBL Professional Solutions
LONG BEACH, Calif.—To ensure clear, impactful live sound with wide, even coverage for the Long Beach Jazz Festival, AV integrator Flag Systems deployed a dynamic selection of JBL Professional solutions. Featuring headliners Robert Glasper, Ledisi and Sergio Mendes, 2022’s Long Beach Jazz Festival took place at Rainbow Lagoon Park...
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Pollinator Palooza Extravaganza to Give Away Native Wildflower Seeds, Including Native Milkweed
A special free grassroots event in Altadena this Saturday, Jan. 21 will bring together multiple organizations to provide education and free seeds so that LA County residents can create their own pollinator friendly gardens — with free California-native milkweed (the host plant for struggling Monarch butterflies) at the forefront.
Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood
The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Health Offers Free Seminars to Community About the Fentanyl Crisis
In California and nationally, there has been a rise in deaths associated with fentanyl poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 alone, 80,816 people died in the U.S. of overdoses that primarily involved fentanyl, commonly added as a filler to other drug substances, unknown to the buyer, which results in many unintentional fatal overdoses.
