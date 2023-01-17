Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Health Offers Free Seminars to Community About the Fentanyl Crisis
In California and nationally, there has been a rise in deaths associated with fentanyl poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 alone, 80,816 people died in the U.S. of overdoses that primarily involved fentanyl, commonly added as a filler to other drug substances, unknown to the buyer, which results in many unintentional fatal overdoses.
pasadenanow.com
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Watercolor Series: Sketching the Gardens click for more information ». Taking inspiration from The Huntington’s 130 acres of gardens, join artist Robert Sherrill for an eight-part series in watercolor sketching. This fun and approachable course, incorporating pen, ink, pencil, and watercolor, is great for students of all levels. Participants will learn fundamentals o…
pasadenanow.com
Clairbourn Students Learn Spanish at a Faster, Efficient Pace
In Clairbourn Spanish classes, students learn the language, explore the culture and develop a deeper understanding of the world around them. Learning is not limited to a textbook. It also occurs through taste, hands-on activities and conversations! This gives students ample opportunity to actively participate in each class, even encouraged to think and speak in Spanish and rapidly develop their Spanish conversational skills.
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Pollinator Palooza Extravaganza to Give Away Native Wildflower Seeds, Including Native Milkweed
A special free grassroots event in Altadena this Saturday, Jan. 21 will bring together multiple organizations to provide education and free seeds so that LA County residents can create their own pollinator friendly gardens — with free California-native milkweed (the host plant for struggling Monarch butterflies) at the forefront.
pasadenanow.com
2024 Rose Parade to Celebrate a “World of Music: The Universal Language”
“Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language” will be the theme for the 2024 Rose Parade, newly confirmed President and Chairman of the Board of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association Alex Aghajanian announced Thursday night. “The 2024 theme brings us together through music,” Aghajanian said on the...
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Prep’s Anya Rose Participates in Words2Action Storytelling Symposium in Pasadena
In November, Anya Rose participated in the Words2Action storytelling symposium in Pasadena, where she and eight other students presented moving five-minute TED Talk-style speeches. Words2Action aims to “foster radical empathy by helping people craft and share emotionally resonant and universally relatable stories.”. Anya’s speech was a funny and touching...
pasadenanow.com
Landmark Theaters Grand Opening Scheduled For Jan. 26
Landmark Theatres Pasadena grand reopening will take place on Thursday, January 26, according to a statement released by the company. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Playhouse Village Association will attend an invitation only ribbon-cutting event. The theater will be open on the 26th for...
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: It’s Not Hard to Find Local People Displaced by the Freeway
Applications for the 710 Stub Working Group are now online. And as part of that group, the City Council voted to include at least two of the members shall be descendants of a resident or community member that was displaced by the proposed 710 Freeway expansion, consideration may also be given to displacement due to 210 Freeway, according to information provided by the City.
pasadenanow.com
Carver Lunar New Year Celebration The Year of The Rabbit
Today, on Friday, January 20, 2023, Carver Elementary School PTA will be hosting a wonderful Lunar Year Celebration at Carver School campus. The Carver PTA is ringing in the Lunar New Year 2023, Year of the Rabbit with a day of celebration! A special Chinese Lunch menu will be provided by the Carver cafeteria without additional charge this year.
pasadenanow.com
Housing Department Vetting New Site to Host Cold Weather Shelter
The City’s housing department is close to coming to terms on a site that will serve as a cold weather shelter, according to Housing Director Bill Huang. Huang informed the Council of the potential shelter at Wednesday’s special meeting. At that meeting the City Council improved more funds to assist the homeless, including money for motel vouchers.
pasadenanow.com
La Salle Students Receive Distinguished Awards through its Partnership with National Hispanic Institute
Last Summer, La Salle College Preparatory partnered with the National Hispanic Institute (NHI) to offer students the opportunity to apply for membership with NHI, an internationally recognized youth leadership program. As a result of this partnership, eight of our students met with other students from schools representing Nevada, Arizona, California, and the country of Mexico at the University of San Diego for a 6-day experience to speak their minds about how they can influence their community. Students were assigned to teams and, after many hours of preparation, engaged in debates in Spanish and English. Out of almost 100 students, three of our Lancers received distinguished awards for their stellar performance.
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
pasadenanow.com
Innovation and Rivalry in Picasso’s ‘Woman With a Book’
Emily Talbot, Chief Curator at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, is hosting a lecture on Innovation and Rivalry in Picasso’s “Woman With a Book” on Saturday, Jan. 20, 5 to 6 p.m. The lecture traces the development of Pablo Picasso’s 1932 painting “Woman with a Book,...
pasadenanow.com
First Coffee with a Cop Event of 2023 on Wednesday
Seeking to improve trust and build relationships between local law enforcement and the community, 2023’s first ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event will be held next Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Sailors Brew Coffee. “Join us next Wednesday, January 25, for the first Coffee with a Cop event of...
pasadenanow.com
Council Approves More Funds to Assist Homeless
The City Council approved a budget amendment allowing $75,000 to be transferred from the General Fund to the City’s health department to provide supplemental emergency shelter services. The item was agendized after Friends In Deed Executive Director Rabbi Joshua Grater told Pasadena Now he could not house all those...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-Based Virtualitics Named One of The Best Startups to Work For in 2023
Virtualitics, a Pasadena-based AI and data exploration company, has been named one of the best Los Angeles startups to work for on Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work List. “Virtualitics takes pride in being a place our employees are proud to call home,” Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics, said. “This recognition in particular means a lot because of its focus on companies that truly value their employees. Our team is the backbone of our work and we are thoughtful about cultivating desirable work conditions for them.”
pasadenanow.com
First Community Meeting About Sierra Madre Boulevard Green Street Stormwater Capture Project Wednesday
Pasadena’s Department of Public Works will hold the first community meeting about the Sierra Madre Boulevard Green Street Stormwater Capture Project on Wednesday at the Victory Park Recreation Center, located at 2575 Paloma Street. The meeting, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., will be an “open house” that will introduce...
pasadenanow.com
See the Pasadena Showcase House Empty at the Empty House Party + Premiere on Friday Night
The Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts on Friday night presents an opportunity to see Stewart House and meet the talented designers who will share their inspiration before it is transformed into the 2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design. The Stewart House is a 1933 grand colonial estate with spectacular...
pasadenanow.com
Municipal Services Committee Approves 10-Year Geothermal Deal Worth $188 Million
The Municipal Services Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a 10-year contract with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) for the purchase of geothermal energy and capacity from Calpine Geysers, LLC for $188 million. The proposed expansion of Pasadena Water and Power’s (PWP) renewable resources portfolio is set to meet California’s...
pasadenanow.com
Pacific Asia Museum Is Back With In-Person Events To Celebrate Lunar New Year with Pomp
Ushering in the Year of the Rabbit on Sunday, the USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena is bringing together traditional dances, musical performances and martial arts demonstrations for their Lunar New Year celebration. “We are thrilled to be back in person this year to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit....
