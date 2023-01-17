Last Summer, La Salle College Preparatory partnered with the National Hispanic Institute (NHI) to offer students the opportunity to apply for membership with NHI, an internationally recognized youth leadership program. As a result of this partnership, eight of our students met with other students from schools representing Nevada, Arizona, California, and the country of Mexico at the University of San Diego for a 6-day experience to speak their minds about how they can influence their community. Students were assigned to teams and, after many hours of preparation, engaged in debates in Spanish and English. Out of almost 100 students, three of our Lancers received distinguished awards for their stellar performance.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO