Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Landmark Theaters Grand Opening Scheduled For Jan. 26
Landmark Theatres Pasadena grand reopening will take place on Thursday, January 26, according to a statement released by the company. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Playhouse Village Association will attend an invitation only ribbon-cutting event. The theater will be open on the 26th for...
pasadenanow.com
2024 Rose Parade to Celebrate a “World of Music: The Universal Language”
“Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language” will be the theme for the 2024 Rose Parade, newly confirmed President and Chairman of the Board of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association Alex Aghajanian announced Thursday night. “The 2024 theme brings us together through music,” Aghajanian said on the...
pasadenanow.com
Matt McIntyre Named Showcase House Benefit Chair
Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has announced that Matt McIntyre has been selected as the Benefit Chair for the 58th Pasadena Showcase House of Design. McIntyre is the first male member to serve in the position in the organization’s 75-year history. “When asked to take on this role, I felt that it was quite an honor,” he says. “Pasadena Showcase is such a big part of the community and I want to see its continued success for many years to come.” A member of Pasadena Showcase since 2018, McIntyre has taken on various board positions and was also part of the Benefit Leadership Team for the 2022 Showcase House.
pasadenanow.com
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Watercolor Series: Sketching the Gardens click for more information ». Taking inspiration from The Huntington’s 130 acres of gardens, join artist Robert Sherrill for an eight-part series in watercolor sketching. This fun and approachable course, incorporating pen, ink, pencil, and watercolor, is great for students of all levels. Participants will learn fundamentals o…
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Prep’s Anya Rose Participates in Words2Action Storytelling Symposium in Pasadena
In November, Anya Rose participated in the Words2Action storytelling symposium in Pasadena, where she and eight other students presented moving five-minute TED Talk-style speeches. Words2Action aims to “foster radical empathy by helping people craft and share emotionally resonant and universally relatable stories.”. Anya’s speech was a funny and touching...
coloradoboulevard.net
Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
pasadenanow.com
Pacific Asia Museum Is Back With In-Person Events To Celebrate Lunar New Year with Pomp
Ushering in the Year of the Rabbit on Sunday, the USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena is bringing together traditional dances, musical performances and martial arts demonstrations for their Lunar New Year celebration. “We are thrilled to be back in person this year to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit....
pasadenanow.com
Carver Lunar New Year Celebration The Year of The Rabbit
Today, on Friday, January 20, 2023, Carver Elementary School PTA will be hosting a wonderful Lunar Year Celebration at Carver School campus. The Carver PTA is ringing in the Lunar New Year 2023, Year of the Rabbit with a day of celebration! A special Chinese Lunch menu will be provided by the Carver cafeteria without additional charge this year.
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Health Offers Free Seminars to Community About the Fentanyl Crisis
In California and nationally, there has been a rise in deaths associated with fentanyl poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 alone, 80,816 people died in the U.S. of overdoses that primarily involved fentanyl, commonly added as a filler to other drug substances, unknown to the buyer, which results in many unintentional fatal overdoses.
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: It’s Not Hard to Find Local People Displaced by the Freeway
Applications for the 710 Stub Working Group are now online. And as part of that group, the City Council voted to include at least two of the members shall be descendants of a resident or community member that was displaced by the proposed 710 Freeway expansion, consideration may also be given to displacement due to 210 Freeway, according to information provided by the City.
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Pollinator Palooza Extravaganza to Give Away Native Wildflower Seeds, Including Native Milkweed
A special free grassroots event in Altadena this Saturday, Jan. 21 will bring together multiple organizations to provide education and free seeds so that LA County residents can create their own pollinator friendly gardens — with free California-native milkweed (the host plant for struggling Monarch butterflies) at the forefront.
pasadenanow.com
La Salle Students Receive Distinguished Awards through its Partnership with National Hispanic Institute
Last Summer, La Salle College Preparatory partnered with the National Hispanic Institute (NHI) to offer students the opportunity to apply for membership with NHI, an internationally recognized youth leadership program. As a result of this partnership, eight of our students met with other students from schools representing Nevada, Arizona, California, and the country of Mexico at the University of San Diego for a 6-day experience to speak their minds about how they can influence their community. Students were assigned to teams and, after many hours of preparation, engaged in debates in Spanish and English. Out of almost 100 students, three of our Lancers received distinguished awards for their stellar performance.
beverlypress.com
Andy Garcia jazzes up at Catalina
Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-award winning musician Andy Garcia will perform at Hollywood’s iconic Catalina Jazz Club alongside his orchestra CineSon All Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Rooted in music from Cuba, Garcia will bring this dynamic performance to the stage as part of Catalina Jazz Club’s 36th anniversary, which celebrates jazz talent, year after year, from a variety of backgrounds in the heart of Hollywood. At Catalina Jazz Club, the power of music persists.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena MLK Coalition Honors King at Community Celebration
Residents across the region honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Locally, the Pasadena MLK Community Coalition celebration was held at Eliot Arts Magnet School in Altadena. Mayor Victor Gordo, Councilmembers Tyron Hampton, Felicia Williams and Justin Jones attended the event along with Assemblymember Chris Holden and State...
pasadenanow.com
See the Pasadena Showcase House Empty at the Empty House Party + Premiere on Friday Night
The Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts on Friday night presents an opportunity to see Stewart House and meet the talented designers who will share their inspiration before it is transformed into the 2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design. The Stewart House is a 1933 grand colonial estate with spectacular...
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
Long Beach Parks, Recreation, Marine Department to Host February Job Fairs
The Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation, and Marine will host two job fairs next month, giving applicants a chance to apply for positions and meet with agency staff and supervisors.
pasadenanow.com
Free Legal Clinics Return to Jackie Robinson Community Center
Public Counsel and the City of Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department are excited to announce the reopening of the Community Legal Clinic and Homelessness Prevention Legal Clinic at the Jackie Robinson Community Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave. These clinics provide free legal services to low-income individuals and families.
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa Monica
A large "Santa Monica is Not Safe" banner that was first noticed back in December has just made its return returned on January 15th to the Third Street Promenade, which is a popular shopping area in downtown Santa Monica.
