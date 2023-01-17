ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Landmark Theaters Grand Opening Scheduled For Jan. 26

Landmark Theatres Pasadena grand reopening will take place on Thursday, January 26, according to a statement released by the company. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the Playhouse Village Association will attend an invitation only ribbon-cutting event. The theater will be open on the 26th for...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

2024 Rose Parade to Celebrate a “World of Music: The Universal Language”

“Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language” will be the theme for the 2024 Rose Parade, newly confirmed President and Chairman of the Board of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association Alex Aghajanian announced Thursday night. “The 2024 theme brings us together through music,” Aghajanian said on the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Matt McIntyre Named Showcase House Benefit Chair

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has announced that Matt McIntyre has been selected as the Benefit Chair for the 58th Pasadena Showcase House of Design. McIntyre is the first male member to serve in the position in the organization’s 75-year history. “When asked to take on this role, I felt that it was quite an honor,” he says. “Pasadena Showcase is such a big part of the community and I want to see its continued success for many years to come.” A member of Pasadena Showcase since 2018, McIntyre has taken on various board positions and was also part of the Benefit Leadership Team for the 2022 Showcase House.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Watercolor Series: Sketching the Gardens click for more information ». Taking inspiration from The Huntington’s 130 acres of gardens, join artist Robert Sherrill for an eight-part series in watercolor sketching. This fun and approachable course, incorporating pen, ink, pencil, and watercolor, is great for students of all levels. Participants will learn fundamentals o…
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Flintridge Prep’s Anya Rose Participates in Words2Action Storytelling Symposium in Pasadena

In November, Anya Rose participated in the Words2Action storytelling symposium in Pasadena, where she and eight other students presented moving five-minute TED Talk-style speeches. Words2Action aims to “foster radical empathy by helping people craft and share emotionally resonant and universally relatable stories.”. Anya’s speech was a funny and touching...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Carver Lunar New Year Celebration The Year of The Rabbit

Today, on Friday, January 20, 2023, Carver Elementary School PTA will be hosting a wonderful Lunar Year Celebration at Carver School campus. The Carver PTA is ringing in the Lunar New Year 2023, Year of the Rabbit with a day of celebration! A special Chinese Lunch menu will be provided by the Carver cafeteria without additional charge this year.
SAN MARINO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Huntington Health Offers Free Seminars to Community About the Fentanyl Crisis

In California and nationally, there has been a rise in deaths associated with fentanyl poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 alone, 80,816 people died in the U.S. of overdoses that primarily involved fentanyl, commonly added as a filler to other drug substances, unknown to the buyer, which results in many unintentional fatal overdoses.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Political Gumbo: It’s Not Hard to Find Local People Displaced by the Freeway

Applications for the 710 Stub Working Group are now online. And as part of that group, the City Council voted to include at least two of the members shall be descendants of a resident or community member that was displaced by the proposed 710 Freeway expansion, consideration may also be given to displacement due to 210 Freeway, according to information provided by the City.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

La Salle Students Receive Distinguished Awards through its Partnership with National Hispanic Institute

Last Summer, La Salle College Preparatory partnered with the National Hispanic Institute (NHI) to offer students the opportunity to apply for membership with NHI, an internationally recognized youth leadership program. As a result of this partnership, eight of our students met with other students from schools representing Nevada, Arizona, California, and the country of Mexico at the University of San Diego for a 6-day experience to speak their minds about how they can influence their community. Students were assigned to teams and, after many hours of preparation, engaged in debates in Spanish and English. Out of almost 100 students, three of our Lancers received distinguished awards for their stellar performance.
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Andy Garcia jazzes up at Catalina

Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-award winning musician Andy Garcia will perform at Hollywood’s iconic Catalina Jazz Club alongside his orchestra CineSon All Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Rooted in music from Cuba, Garcia will bring this dynamic performance to the stage as part of Catalina Jazz Club’s 36th anniversary, which celebrates jazz talent, year after year, from a variety of backgrounds in the heart of Hollywood. At Catalina Jazz Club, the power of music persists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena MLK Coalition Honors King at Community Celebration

Residents across the region honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Locally, the Pasadena MLK Community Coalition celebration was held at Eliot Arts Magnet School in Altadena. Mayor Victor Gordo, Councilmembers Tyron Hampton, Felicia Williams and Justin Jones attended the event along with Assemblymember Chris Holden and State...
PASADENA, CA
TMZ.com

Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut

Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
GLENDALE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Free Legal Clinics Return to Jackie Robinson Community Center

Public Counsel and the City of Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department are excited to announce the reopening of the Community Legal Clinic and Homelessness Prevention Legal Clinic at the Jackie Robinson Community Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave. These clinics provide free legal services to low-income individuals and families.
PASADENA, CA

