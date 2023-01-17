Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has announced that Matt McIntyre has been selected as the Benefit Chair for the 58th Pasadena Showcase House of Design. McIntyre is the first male member to serve in the position in the organization’s 75-year history. “When asked to take on this role, I felt that it was quite an honor,” he says. “Pasadena Showcase is such a big part of the community and I want to see its continued success for many years to come.” A member of Pasadena Showcase since 2018, McIntyre has taken on various board positions and was also part of the Benefit Leadership Team for the 2022 Showcase House.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO