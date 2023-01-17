The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative Bill Yearta (R-Sylvester) as the Chairman of the House Code Revision Committee. “I am honored to serve in this new capacity as Chairman of the House Code Revision Committee,” said Rep. Yearta. “I look forward to working with Speaker Jon Burns and my colleagues in the General Assembly to continue to make Georgia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO