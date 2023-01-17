CleanSpark Inc., announced today that it has started construction on the second phase of one of its newest sites in Washington, Georgia. The Company acquired this campus in August of 2022 as part of its recent bear-market growth campaign. Upon completion, the new phase, which is expected to employ only the newest generation of bitcoin mining machines, will add up to 2.2 exahashes per second (EH/s) of computing power to the Company’s mining capacity.

WASHINGTON, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO