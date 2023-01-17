Read full article on original website
Related
albanyceo.com
Rep. Bill Yearta Named Chairman of the House Code Revision Committee
The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative Bill Yearta (R-Sylvester) as the Chairman of the House Code Revision Committee. “I am honored to serve in this new capacity as Chairman of the House Code Revision Committee,” said Rep. Yearta. “I look forward to working with Speaker Jon Burns and my colleagues in the General Assembly to continue to make Georgia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
albanyceo.com
Will 2023 Be The Year Sports Betting In Georgia Becomes Legal?
Georgia Representative Ron Stephens backed two legal sports betting bills during the 2022 GA legislative session that did not receive the support required to pass. The 2023 session doesn’t begin until April 10th, but Representative Stephens is already poised to introduce another bill for legal sports betting in Georgia. This time, he’ll have more data from neighboring states to support his cause. See more.
albanyceo.com
Unemployment Rate Stays the Same as GDOL Welcomes New Commissioner
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Bruce Thompson was sworn in as Georgia’s tenth Commissioner of Labor by Governor Brian Kemp. As the administrative head of the Georgia Department of Labor, the labor commissioner is responsible for overseeing Georgia's unemployment insurance program. Commissioner Thompson is eager to get to work for the people of Georgia and intends to revamp the unemployment insurance claims process, while providing high-quality, responsive, and universally accessible services that accommodate customer choice and exceed customer expectations.
albanyceo.com
UnitedHealthcare Welcomes Bryan Palmer as CEO, Employer & Individual Health Plans of Georgia and Alabama
UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual Health Plans of Georgia and Alabama welcomes Bryan Palmer as its new Chief Executive Officer. Bryan is no stranger to UnitedHealthcare – or the South. He brings more than 25 years of health care experience to his new role, of which 20 years have been with UnitedHealthcare commercial plans in Florida.
albanyceo.com
HBSCA Scholarships Available for Georgia Nonprofit Leaders
The Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta is now accepting scholarship applications from Georgia nonprofit leaders to attend HBS Social Enterprise Executive Education programs in 2023. Scholarships include full tuition, room, board, and airfare, if applicable. Scholarships are being offered for two programs specifically tailored to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises:
albanyceo.com
InsiderAdvantage: New State Tax Credit will Generate Funds for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care System
To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. The Georgia Foster Care Tax Credit launched January 1st and allows state taxpayers a dollar-for-dollar tax credit. Georgia taxpayers who electronically submit their state income taxes can now go online and donate to a new tax credit program that not only reduces their income tax burden but also raises funds for young adults aging out of the foster care system.
albanyceo.com
CleanSpark Breaks Ground on 50 Megawatt Bitcoin Mining Expansion
CleanSpark Inc., announced today that it has started construction on the second phase of one of its newest sites in Washington, Georgia. The Company acquired this campus in August of 2022 as part of its recent bear-market growth campaign. Upon completion, the new phase, which is expected to employ only the newest generation of bitcoin mining machines, will add up to 2.2 exahashes per second (EH/s) of computing power to the Company’s mining capacity.
Comments / 0