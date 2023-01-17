Read full article on original website
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Tragic twist discovered involving co-pilot in Nepal plane crash
Families mourn for their loved ones following the Yeti Airlines crash in central Nepal that killed at least 70 people. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Video shows final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed killing 68 people
Video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines flight, according to Nepal’s aviation authority, including one Irish person.A spokesperson for Pokhara Airport, Anup Joshi, said the plane crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the "plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was...
Nepal plane crash – live: Pilot asked to switch runway minutes before landing, says official
The pilot of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge, a Pokhara airport spokesperson said.Anup Joshi said the pilot did not flag “anything untoward” to air traffic control and asked to switch from runway 3 to runway 1, adding weather conditions were good for a safe landing that day.The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara.The dead bodies of 68...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68
Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
A flight was delayed after passengers were sent pictures of plane crashes via Apple AirDrop, report says
One image sent to passengers on the Tel Aviv-Istanbul flight was of the 2009 Hudson River crash with a caption in Arabic, the Times of Israel reported.
She watched a baby girl die after drinking salt water as she was stranded at sea for a month
CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to a Rohingya refugee who made the treacherous journey to flee the overcrowded refugee camps in southern Bangladesh.
Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash
Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Man survives almost 24 hours in waters full of sharks and crocodiles by clinging to piece of wood
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
Shocking New Photos Emerge of Sea World Helicopter Crash Survivors Moments After Mid-Air Collision
On Monday, January 2, two helicopters were on their normal route over an Australian theme park when the unthinkable occurred. While one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing, they crashed in mid-air, killing the pilot and three Sea World visitors. The remaining eight people on the aircraft...
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
VIDEO: The Moment Plane To Nepal Plunges Into Gorge With 72 Passengers Onboard
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard, according to the Associated Press. At least one witness reported hearing
Passengers' hats and belongings were sucked out of a plane after a door swung open mid-flight, report says
Shortly after take-off, the rear entry ramp door of the Russian charter flight slid open, per the Independent.
Cut on the head of public defender found dead at Mexican resort 'would not have been caused by fall'
Authorities investigating the death of an American lawyer at a resort in Mexico have learned that a cut on the man's forehead could not have been the result of a fall from his balcony.
