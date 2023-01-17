Read full article on original website
Related
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
C.J. Harris Dead: ‘American Idol’ Alum Dies Of Apparent Heart Attack At 31
Another American Idol alum is gone far too soon. C.J. Harris died on Jan. 15 after seemingly suffering a heart attack at the age of 31, according to TMZ. A family member for the singer confirmed that C.J. was rushed to the hospital in Alabama, but did not survive. C.J....
Wynonna Judd: I knew ‘something wasn’t right’ before mom Naomi’s suicide
Wynonna Judd revealed she knew “something wasn’t right” with her mother, Naomi, just weeks before her tragic 2022 suicide. “She was very fragile,” Wynonna, 58, told Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast Monday of their final performance together at the CMT Awards on April 2, 2022. “I knew something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, a bit nervous,” the Judds performer explained. Wynonna also noted that as they harmonized on their hit song “Love Can Build a Bridge” she sensed worry in her mother’s demeanor. “I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time,” she...
Loretta Lynn Once ‘Walked Right up on’ Rod Stewart on the Street: ‘I Got Acquainted Real Fast’
Music stars Loretta Lynn and Rod Stewart once had a chance encounter on a New York street, during which they "got acquainted real fast," and he did something he told her he hadn't done in 25 years.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters
*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
A man who told his friend he hooked a 'huge' fish moments before being dragged underwater is still missing 4 days later
"These fish are fighting for their lives, their adrenaline is pumping," the owner of a deep sea fishing company told Insider. "Anything can happen."
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
Ringo Starr’s ‘You’re Sixteen’ Features Vocals From a Rock Star Who Was His Friend
Ringo Starr's "You're Sixteen" was more popular in the United States than any of Ringo's other songs except for one. Another rock star provided vocals for "You're Sixteen."
Ozzy admits to being "deeply nervous" about returning to reality TV, says The Osbournes show sent his family "crazy"
Ozzy Osbourne weighs up the cost of the success of TV hit The Osbournes: "The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs"
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night
Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely
Dolly Parton Doesn’t Judge People Who Decide Not to Get the Vaccine, ‘I Just Felt the Need to Help’
Dolly Parton has been an outspoken advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine, but she doesn’t hold any ill will toward people who choose not to get it
realitytitbit.com
Bag the exact black dress Maya Jama wears on Love Island season 9 episode 1
Maya Jama had jaws dropping when she waltzed into the villa wearing a black dress during Love Island 2023’s first episode. Never mind the new singletons ready to have a summer of love, or the bombshell who was introduced in episode 1, fans couldn’t stop talking about Maya’s goddess-like appearance, judging by their tweets.
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rock Guitarist Jeff Beck dead at 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis
Jeff Beck, the British guitarist who served as a member of the Yardbirds, died on Jan. 10, per a statement shared to his Instagram Jan. 11. He was 78. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the message read. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday."
realitytitbit.com
Meet the Are You The One? 2023 cast on Instagram
Are You The One? is back for its ninth season with a hot new 2023 cast, and new host Kamie Crawford who you may recognize from Catfish. The show will be back from its 3-year hiatus with 22 hot new single cast members. The singletons will have to try to identify their predetermined perfect mate, with huge prize money on the line.
Comments / 0