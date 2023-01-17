Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waynedailynews.com
Wayne Junior High Boys Basketball Early Season Results
WAYNE – Over a five-day period, the Wayne Junior High boys basketball teams competed against three opponents. To start the season, the Blue Devil seventh and eighth graders visited Battle Creek on January 12, followed by home games against Pierce on January 14 and Columbus Lakeview on January 16.
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Back On Home Court, Men’s Games Being Played First
WAYNE – Across the league, women’s and men’s basketball games will switch start times as Wayne State College continues their four-game home stretch. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC will welcome in Bemidji State University on Friday at 5:30/7:30 p.m. as well as Minnesota Crookston on Saturday at 3:30/5:30 p.m. Men’s games will be played first for the remainder of the season.
waynedailynews.com
France, Powders Earn NCAA DII All-America Football Honorable Mention Recognition
WAYNE – A pair of Wayne State College senior football standouts were recently recognized by the Don Hansen Football Committee. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, the 2022 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America Football Team was announced last week as senior defensive back J’Von France and senior placekicker/punter Alex Powders were both listed as Honorable Mention selections.
waynedailynews.com
American Legion Auxiliary National President To Visit The Department Of Nebraska, All Invited To South Sioux City Evening Meal
LINCOLN – Several Nebraska stops will be on the schedule for the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) National President in late January. According to a release from Third District President Beverly Neel of the Nebraska American Legion, the American Legion Family, Cownie-Church Post/Unit 0307, South Sioux City, Department of Nebraska will be welcoming in Vickie Koutz.
waynedailynews.com
Wayne Area Economic Department Looks Ahead To 2023
WAYNE – Wayne Area Economic Department (WAED) sees a busy 2023 with potential housing and upcoming special bond election for construction at Wayne Community Schools District. WAED Executive Director Luke Virgil joined Dan Baddorf on ‘The View from Wayne, America’ to talk about the plans for 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Local businesses reevaluate staffing, closing procedures amongst dangerous road conditions
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With the third major winter storm to hit Nebraska in as many weeks, News Channel Nebraska spoke with Jessica Fox from District Table and Tap, located in Norfolk. She said it can become difficult to make sure all employees can make it to work safely. Fox said...
News Channel Nebraska
Antelope County attorney passes away
NELIGH, Neb. -- A county attorney in northeast Nebraska passed away Monday afternoon. Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler passed away, according to Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, who serves as Antelope County's Deputy Attorney. Smith confirmed Abler's passing on Tuesday. Smith, who had served in place of Abler last month...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
waynedailynews.com
Upcoming LifeServe Community Blood Drives
WAYNE – LifeServe Blood Center has scheduled a handful of northeast Nebraska community blood drives over the next month. According to a release, as temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up. Winter weather, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply....
waynedailynews.com
Timberlyne Hosts Chamber Coffee, Highlights New Showroom To Wayne Community
WAYNE – In a building described as priceless, Timberlyne’s showroom has a familiar smell of new woodwork and wood products that the Wayne community viewed at Friday’s Chamber Coffee. Timberlyne, who has called Wayne home for 18 years, is a company who builds structures, ranging from pergolas,...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
waynedailynews.com
Training Opportunity in Concord, Nebraska on Grain Bin Safety
LINCOLN – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, Central States Center for Ag Health and Safety, and the Grain Handling Safety Council are sponsoring a grain bin safety training course. The course will provide a training opportunity for area producers, grain elevators, and first responders on grain bin safety on...
waynedailynews.com
Timberlyne Plans To Host Chamber Coffee Friday Morning
WAYNE – Close out your week by learning more about Timberlyne and the products they offer during this week’s Friday morning Chamber Coffee. Chamber Coffee will be held at Timberlyne’s showroom at 10 AM on January 20. Directions to the showroom are head East on Highway 35, turn south on Centennial Road, then East on Chiefs Way, and the showroom will be located on the North side of the road.
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
News Channel Nebraska
'Just about every yard is short of employees': NDOT facing truck shortages, unhappy workers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With winter weather striking much of Nebraska throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is using all of its resources to keep conditions on the roads as safe as possible. But there’s a problem that is making life difficult for the department; limited trucks...
Power restored in Norfolk, Nebraska
More than 1,000 people are currently without power in Norfolk.
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
kscj.com
VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
police1.com
Police Officer – Columbus, NE
$Keep your current hourly rate of pay, vacation, sick and comp hours will carry over you accrue new hours annual. Nebraska Certified Officers - $5000 Sign on Bonus. Keep your. current hourly rate of pay comparable to Columbus. Your vacation,. sick and comp hours will carry over and you would...
Comments / 0