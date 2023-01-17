ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

waynedailynews.com

Wayne Junior High Boys Basketball Early Season Results

WAYNE – Over a five-day period, the Wayne Junior High boys basketball teams competed against three opponents. To start the season, the Blue Devil seventh and eighth graders visited Battle Creek on January 12, followed by home games against Pierce on January 14 and Columbus Lakeview on January 16.
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Wildcats Back On Home Court, Men’s Games Being Played First

WAYNE – Across the league, women’s and men’s basketball games will switch start times as Wayne State College continues their four-game home stretch. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC will welcome in Bemidji State University on Friday at 5:30/7:30 p.m. as well as Minnesota Crookston on Saturday at 3:30/5:30 p.m. Men’s games will be played first for the remainder of the season.
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

France, Powders Earn NCAA DII All-America Football Honorable Mention Recognition

WAYNE – A pair of Wayne State College senior football standouts were recently recognized by the Don Hansen Football Committee. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, the 2022 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America Football Team was announced last week as senior defensive back J’Von France and senior placekicker/punter Alex Powders were both listed as Honorable Mention selections.
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

American Legion Auxiliary National President To Visit The Department Of Nebraska, All Invited To South Sioux City Evening Meal

LINCOLN – Several Nebraska stops will be on the schedule for the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) National President in late January. According to a release from Third District President Beverly Neel of the Nebraska American Legion, the American Legion Family, Cownie-Church Post/Unit 0307, South Sioux City, Department of Nebraska will be welcoming in Vickie Koutz.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
waynedailynews.com

Wayne Area Economic Department Looks Ahead To 2023

WAYNE – Wayne Area Economic Department (WAED) sees a busy 2023 with potential housing and upcoming special bond election for construction at Wayne Community Schools District. WAED Executive Director Luke Virgil joined Dan Baddorf on ‘The View from Wayne, America’ to talk about the plans for 2023.
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Antelope County attorney passes away

NELIGH, Neb. -- A county attorney in northeast Nebraska passed away Monday afternoon. Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler passed away, according to Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, who serves as Antelope County's Deputy Attorney. Smith confirmed Abler's passing on Tuesday. Smith, who had served in place of Abler last month...
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
SIOUX CITY, IA
waynedailynews.com

Upcoming LifeServe Community Blood Drives

WAYNE – LifeServe Blood Center has scheduled a handful of northeast Nebraska community blood drives over the next month. According to a release, as temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up. Winter weather, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply....
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Timberlyne Hosts Chamber Coffee, Highlights New Showroom To Wayne Community

WAYNE – In a building described as priceless, Timberlyne’s showroom has a familiar smell of new woodwork and wood products that the Wayne community viewed at Friday’s Chamber Coffee. Timberlyne, who has called Wayne home for 18 years, is a company who builds structures, ranging from pergolas,...
WAYNE, NE
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
waynedailynews.com

Training Opportunity in Concord, Nebraska on Grain Bin Safety

LINCOLN – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, Central States Center for Ag Health and Safety, and the Grain Handling Safety Council are sponsoring a grain bin safety training course. The course will provide a training opportunity for area producers, grain elevators, and first responders on grain bin safety on...
CONCORD, NE
waynedailynews.com

Timberlyne Plans To Host Chamber Coffee Friday Morning

WAYNE – Close out your week by learning more about Timberlyne and the products they offer during this week’s Friday morning Chamber Coffee. Chamber Coffee will be held at Timberlyne’s showroom at 10 AM on January 20. Directions to the showroom are head East on Highway 35, turn south on Centennial Road, then East on Chiefs Way, and the showroom will be located on the North side of the road.
WAYNE, NE
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

VICTIM OF NEBRASKA STREET FATAL SHOOTING IDENTIFIED

THE VICTIM OF A FATAL SHOOTING SATURDAY NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED. 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE LOCATED AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET. THE SUSPECT, 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
police1.com

Police Officer – Columbus, NE

$Keep your current hourly rate of pay, vacation, sick and comp hours will carry over you accrue new hours annual. Nebraska Certified Officers - $5000 Sign on Bonus. Keep your. current hourly rate of pay comparable to Columbus. Your vacation,. sick and comp hours will carry over and you would...
COLUMBUS, NE

