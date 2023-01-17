Read full article on original website
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business
SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department Still Searching for 2021 Murder Suspect Two Years Later
Two years after he was murdered, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Detectives are still searching for the killer of Donald Patrick Junior. According to Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at about 9:12 pm, 38-year-old Patrick was shot and killed as he left work at Hooters restaurant at 5538 Bay Road in Kochville Township. A passerby described the suspect as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and reported seeing the person running from the scene toward the nearby Walmart. A K-9 unit tracked the suspect’s scent until it went cold presumably because the person got into a vehicle.
Man flushed from hiding by police helicopter after threatening to kill family gets jail, probation
BAY CITY, MI — In September, a supposedly armed man threatened to kill his family and burn down their rural Bay County house before fleeing into a nearby patch of woods. Hiding there for hours and urging police to come get him, he was later flushed by a police helicopter.
Grand Blanc man arrested at Flint meeting after what police say were threatening emails
FLINT, MI — A 52-year-old Grand Blanc has been arrested and held overnight in the Genesee County Jail after police said he sent a series of threatening emails to county Prosecutor David Leyton. Sheriff Chris Swanson said on Thursday, Jan. 19, he expects to present a case charging the...
Ex-Covenant HealthCare employee accused of embezzling $24K takes plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — A former Covenant HealthCare employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from the hospital, though she has the chance to avoid the felony staining her record. Rachel A. Reinbold, 38, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and...
Convicted murderer who escaped from Saginaw jail via credit card fraud dies in hospital
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
Driver Surrenders To Davison Township Police After Allegedly Hitting A Person
According to Davison Township police, a driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend has come forward. Jose Salcedo’s body was discovered on Saturday morning by a USPS mail carrier in a ditch near the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators discovered that he was murdered when he was struck by a passing car.
More drivers come forward to report buying bad gas at Macomb County station
We alerted you and the state over the weekend to a gas station in Romeo selling bad gas. The state halted sales after our report.
Saginaw teen pleads to shooting teen clerk in face during Family Dollar robbery
SAGINAW, MI — Not even a month into his 18th year, a Saginaw teen accused of robbing a Family Dollar store and shooting its teenage clerk in her face has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s looking at years behind bars. James T. Johnson on Nov....
Former Bay City Public Safety Director charged with assault and battery
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has been charged with assault and battery. The Michigan Attorney General's Office authorized the charge. It's a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail, along with fines and costs. Back in September, Cecchini was caught...
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Murder charge in bizarre Flint homicide case dismissed, but other charges remain
FLINT, MI – A bizarre homicide case in which the victim said he was hit by a vehicle while witnesses said he was assaulted in other ways is one step closer to a potential trial after two defendants were bound over for trial on single counts of assault with intent to murder.
Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties
While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
Family Dollar Murderers Sentenced to Life
Three people convicted of killing a Family Dollar security guard in Flint have been sentenced to life in prison. In May of 2020, Calvin Munerlyn got into an altercation with Sharmel Teague after asking her daughter Brya to leave the store for not wearing a mask in the early months of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Later that day, Sharmel’s husband Larry and her son, Ramonyea Bishop visited the store, where Ramonyea shot Munerlyn in the head.
Michigan Attorney General’s Office Charges Former Bay City Public Safety Director
The former director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety is being charged with a crime. Michael Cecchini is accused of assaulting a teen in downtown Bay City the night of September 17. Cecchini claims the teen and his two friends were disturbing the peace while riding electric scooters outside his apartment. Cell phone and body camera video show Cecchini jab the teen in the midsection with a flashlight. He was placed on administrative leave by the city while state police investigated the incident, forwarding the case to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.
Bay City man accused of shooting 2 people over $40 debt takes plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of shooting two people in their heads over $40 has accepted a plea deal that will require him to return to prison. Matthew E. Owczarzak, 35, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran and pleaded no contest to single counts of felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. The former is a five-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year prison sentence consecutive to any related stint.
