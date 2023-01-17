(January 2023)—This Sunday, January 22, Music Director Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) embark on a seven-city, eight-concert North American tour (Jan 22–Feb 2) that marks their first tour together since February 2020, before the start of the pandemic. Now in the 13th season of his partnership with the orchestra, Muti leads programs juxtaposing Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, Eighth Symphony and Coriolan Overture with Russian repertoire including Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, Liadov’s The Enchanted Lake and Ravel’s arrangement of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Featuring CSO debuts in Mesa, AZ; Stanford, CA; and Stillwater, OK, the tour culminates with a pair of performances that represent the CSO’s first appearances in Toronto since 1914. To conclude their winter touring activities, Muti and the orchestra join violinist Julia Fischer for an evening featuring Schumann’s Violin Concerto and Tchaikovsky’s Manfred Symphony in Kansas City (Feb 26), before reprising their tour repertory at destinations across Florida (Feb 28–March 4).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO