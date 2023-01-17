Japanese companies are awarded US Patent 11,554,092 B2 for a method of activating a function of a dermal fibroblast. US Patent 11,554,092 B2 (Yoshihisa Yamada, Yuya Tada, Hokkaido); Genetic Bio-Lab Co, Ltd, Hokkaido, and Final Future International Co. Ltd., Tokyo, have been awarded a US patent for a method of activating a function of a dermal fibroblast. It is comprised of applying a composition comprising a special low molecular DNA extracted and purified from an orchis of fish, and a soybean extract (selected from the group consisting of soybean seeds, germs, and sprouts) as active ingredients to a subject. The special low molecular DNA is a hydrolysate of DNA, and contains 10 to 80% of fractions having a molecular weight of 330 to 12,000. A content of the special low molecular DNA is 0.001 to 0.5% by mass, a content of the soybean extract is 0.01 to 0.5% by mass, and a content ratio of the special low molecular DNA and the soybean extract is 1:10 to 5:1. The activation of the function is at least one action selected from the group consisting of a proliferation-promoting action, a collagen Type I production-promoting action, and a hyaluronan production-promoting action on a dermal fibroblast.

