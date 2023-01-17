Gary Lane Jones, 63, of Georgetown, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from liver cancer. Gary was born on December 2, 1959 to Cecil Earl and Frances Ann (Jones) Warren in Paris, Kentucky. After attending Bryan Station High School, he worked in catering and food services at Bluegrass Airport, where he discovered an aptitude for culinary arts that led him to work in various restaurants in the central Kentucky region. Following a brief move to Tennessee, he returned to Kentucky to work as a painting contractor at Lexington Quality Painting, where he became an integral part of the business for the last 35 years.

