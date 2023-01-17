Read full article on original website
bourboncountycitizen.com
Phyllis Jean Hill Watson
Phyllis Jean Hill Watson, 53, died Sunday January 15, 2023, at Bourbon Community Hospital, Paris, KY. She was born in Lexington KY to Russell C. Hill Sr., and Hilda Benton Hill of Paris. She was a former home health nurse for Nurses Registry for 25 years. Phyllis enjoyed arts and crafts and loved her grandchildren.
visitfrankfort.com
“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort
The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Is there a cave on Russell Cave Road?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky roads have some interesting names that have led to a few Good Questions, including today’s question about a well-traveled road in Fayette County. Lin asks, I have thought several times when traveling to Cynthiana, is there a Russell Cave out there somewhere?. It’s likely...
15 concerts in Lexington, KY
From country to indie rock, there's no shortage of live music coming to town this year.
bourboncountycitizen.com
Joe Small Jr.
Joe Small, Jr., 88, husband of 63 years to Helen Carol Hamilton Small, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his home. Born May 12, 1934 in Bourbon County to the late Joe, Sr. and Margarite Burden Small, he was a longtime employee of Blue Star Nursery where he worked as a landscaper and was a lifelong farmer.
bourboncountycitizen.com
Gary Lane Jones
Gary Lane Jones, 63, of Georgetown, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from liver cancer. Gary was born on December 2, 1959 to Cecil Earl and Frances Ann (Jones) Warren in Paris, Kentucky. After attending Bryan Station High School, he worked in catering and food services at Bluegrass Airport, where he discovered an aptitude for culinary arts that led him to work in various restaurants in the central Kentucky region. Following a brief move to Tennessee, he returned to Kentucky to work as a painting contractor at Lexington Quality Painting, where he became an integral part of the business for the last 35 years.
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
fox56news.com
Clark County Schools introduces its own police department
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
fox56news.com
It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy
Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
Ford's Garage brings burgers and vintage cars to NKY with new location
The 1920s service station-inspired restaurant is decked out in classic Ford memorabilia, including vintage car models.
fox56news.com
Reckless driving in Nicholasville leads to wreck, arrest
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Tuesday night a reckless driving incident in Nicholasville led to a wreck and arrest. Nicholasville Police Department said officers saw a car driving recklessly almost hitting a parked car. While trying to stop the car an officer was knocked down and the car took off.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
New Kentucky state sales tax sends cost of tattoos soaring
Now just over two weeks into the new year, many Kentucky small businesses have begun feeling the effects of new sales taxes introduced by the General Assembly.
fox56news.com
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
WKYT 27
‘He was my heart:’ Loved ones remember life of I-75 crash victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, Melissa Knowles was driving home along I-75 just ahead of her son Kennedy. At a certain point, she noticed his headlights disappear from behind her. “I didn’t see his light and I thought, ‘Oh, he’ll be behind me here in a minute,’ and...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
fox56news.com
1 person seriously injured after Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexwrecks said all roads are open again as of 9 p.m. Monday. Police said the wreck was caused after a car hit another car and then crossed the center line hitting a third oncoming car. The wreck seriously injured one person, but everyone else is expected to be okay.
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington shooting arrested after nearly 3 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Lexington shooting has been arrested after nearly three years. The shooting happened in April 2020 in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive. Police were able to identify William Bruce Cayson as a suspect. According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, Cayson...
1 Kentucky City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
