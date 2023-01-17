Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, has welcomed new Board of Trustees member Sabrinna Cox. Sabrinna Cox is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where she earned a degree in theatre production. She went on to earn her MFA in historic preservation at Savannah College of Art and Design, where she discovered her passion for preservation and education. She gained extensive preservation expertise working with Historic Macon Foundation, Celebrate Bluffton, Ethos Preservation, and the Bluffton Historic Preservation Society, before becoming a Professor of Preservation Design at SCAD in 2018. Sabrinna’s experience presenting at multiple conferences and leading preservation exhibit design helped launch her into HSF’s board for Trustees, knowing the importance of their mission.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO