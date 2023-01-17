Outside Savannah Announces Annual "Recycle Your Jacket" Initiative to Support Old Savannah City Mission - Jan. 16-31

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision Dining in the Dark 2023 Silent Auction Goes Live
The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision Dining in the Dark silent auction goes live today, January 12th. The online auction benefits the sold out 6th Annual Dining in the Dark Event held at the Enmarket Arena on Thursday, January 26th. “Our mission-related event, Dining in the Dark, has...
Sparkling Queens Provides Free House Cleaning for Local Cancer Patients, Committed to Making a Difference in the Community
Sparkling Queens has teamed up with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit providing free house cleaning to cancer patients, to help local families with loved ones fighting cancer. Sparkling Queens owner Taylor Matthews is committed to making a difference for families in the community and wants to extend her company’s reach to help cancer patients.
Savannah African Art Museum Announces New Series Of Workshops For 2023 Centered Around “Honoring And Celebrating”
The Savannah African Art Museum has announced this year’s theme of “Honoring and Celebrating” and lineup of upcoming workshops. This will be a three-part series centered around honoring & celebrating ancestors, family traditions, trailblazers, and the earth. Each workshop will be interactive with hands on activities for all participants. The first installment will focus on “Honoring”, with the first event scheduled for January 14 at their Upbeat Village Terracotta Gallery, 201 East 37th Street, Savannah.
Savannah Philharmonic Announces 15th Anniversary Season and Year-round Programming
The Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil) is elated to announce their unique and exciting new season in honor of the organization’s 15th Anniversary during their Celebration of American Song Concert at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts this Saturday evening, Jan. 21. Continuing the momentum of offering “Something for Everyone”, the upcoming season includes everything from Vivaldi to the Beatles, and from Romeo and Juliet to Gershwin.
Historic Savannah Foundation Welcomes Sabrinna Cox to their Board Of Trustees
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, has welcomed new Board of Trustees member Sabrinna Cox. Sabrinna Cox is a graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where she earned a degree in theatre production. She went on to earn her MFA in historic preservation at Savannah College of Art and Design, where she discovered her passion for preservation and education. She gained extensive preservation expertise working with Historic Macon Foundation, Celebrate Bluffton, Ethos Preservation, and the Bluffton Historic Preservation Society, before becoming a Professor of Preservation Design at SCAD in 2018. Sabrinna’s experience presenting at multiple conferences and leading preservation exhibit design helped launch her into HSF’s board for Trustees, knowing the importance of their mission.
Savannah Book Festival Announces Lineup
The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) will celebrate its 16th year as one of the finest invitation-only literary festivals in the country this Presidents’ Day weekend, February 16-19. SBF presents nationally-recognized, best-selling and emerging authors over the four-day weekend. The Festival’s main event, Festival Saturday, will take place on Saturday,...
New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in Bluffton, S.C.
Parker’s recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at 5 Oliver Ct. in Bluffton, S.C. Strategically positioned along the Bluffton Parkway, the company’s 74th retail store offers Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items. Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka and Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bill Miles helped cut the ribbon at a grand opening ceremony on January 11.
SCCPSS and Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care Partner to Promote Literacy
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Savannah Chatham Public Schools System's All Aboard the Reading Express literacy initiative announced a partnership with Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc. The partnership will support the clinic's ongoing community wellness efforts by providing early strategies for fostering literacy and learning at home. On...
Small Business Assistance Corporation Launches New Trucking Logistics Workshop Series and Trucking Loan Program
The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) is offering educational workshops and financing opportunities to individuals and businesses in the trucking logistics industry. The programs consist of a Trucking Logistics Workshop Series and a Trucking Loan Program. The Trucking Logistics Workshop Series provides an introduction for truckers to learn how to...
United Way recognizes Colonial Group
Savannah-based Colonial Group Inc., a fourth-generation family-owned business that celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021, accounted for more than half a million dollars in pledges during United Way of the Coastal Empire’s traditional fall workplace campaign. The company matched the employee donation pledges dollar for dollar, with the final total equaling $552,000, the largest contribution in its 84-year history of giving to United Way.
Georgia Tech-Savannah Welcomes Shatealy Sims As New Portfolio Manager II
Georgia Tech-Savannah recently welcomed Shatealy Sims to their team of Portfolio Managers. Sims, the new Portfolio Manager II, has over ten years of higher education experience at Savannah State University, Savannah Technical College, and Savannah College of Art and Design. At Georgia Tech Savannah she is responsible for organizing professional education offerings to all existing and prospective Georgia Tech students, managing program/conference logistics and deliverables, developing budgets and providing revenue forecast information at the portfolio level.
Georgia Southern Program to Improve Soldiers’ Physical and Combat Readiness to Expand Nationwide with $5.7 Funding Boost
What began in 2016 as a partnership between Georgia Southern University and the Third Infantry Division at Fort Stewart has become a nationally recognized educational and research program with $5.68 million in federal funding to improve soldier health and performance to ensure force readiness. Now called the Soldier Performance and...
Savannah Technical College Selects Grant as Executive Director for Advancement and Communications
Savannah Technical College has selected Robert Grant as its Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and Communications. He is responsible for administration, development and initiatives for both advancement and communications including internal and external development programs. He will manage development priorities through the Savannah Technical College Foundation and work closely with donors to enhance College initiatives and workforce development opportunities.
Nora Lee of Coastal Heritage Society on the Loyalists & Liberty Exhibition
Nora Lee of Coastal Heritage Society talks about a recent discovery in the Savannah River - three revolutionary war era canons and anchor fragments. She talks about plans to display and share the findings around this discovery. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services...
Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club Tickets on Sale Now
Tournament officials announced that all ticket options for the 2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club are now on sale at clubcarchampionshipattlc.com/tickets. Including daily and weekly general admission tickets, the tournament’s hospitality offerings are now available for The Landings Company Eagle’s Nest, Schooner Cove Suites presented...
EMC Engineering Services Inc Announces Appointment of Chief Operations Officer
EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, is delighted to announce the promotion of Christopher E. Brazell, PE, PLS to Chief Operations Officer. Chris has been with EMC for 21 years and is a licensed Professional Engineer in 33 states, as well as a Professional Land Surveyor in Georgia. He also has certifications with the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission as a Level II Certified Design Professional, and Level I & Level II Certified Trainer.
Community Leaders, Organizations Hold Seminars to Welcome Families Moving for Hyundai Metaplant
With construction now underway at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, hundreds of families from South Korea are moving into our community.
GRIT Conference Announces Startup Stage Pitch Competition Finalists
The Creative Coast has announced the Startup Stage finalists that will pitch their companies at GRIT (formerly called Geekend), Savannah’s premier innovation conference. Startup Stage is a business pitch competition during which finalists present their endeavors to a panel of judges and a live audience for a chance at $10,000 in cash and prizes. The competition is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 27th, from 4:30pm – 6:30pm at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.
City Council Approves Landscape, Site Plan for Dave & Busters in Pooler
Pooler city council members unanimously approved the landscape and site plan for Dave and Buster. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, leaders with Tanger Outlets laid out the plan. See. .
SCWA Member Annual Meeting Set for January 19th
Thursday, January 19 at 7:45pm ET. Ambassador (ret.) David Satterfield, retired Career Foreign Service Officer, former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey (2019-2022); currently Director of the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University will present:. "Diplomacy and Global Challenges in U.S. Foreign Policy" Ambassador Satterfield will draw upon his immense...
