Wanna be the Lead Ranger at San Angelo State Park?
SAN ANGELO – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is searching for a Lead Park Ranger for San Angelo State Park. The information below is provided by the San Angelo State Park's social media:. #SanAngeloStatePark is hiring for a Lead Ranger!. Under the direction of the Park Manager and...
Tom Green County jail logs: January 20, 2023
Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
'Secret' Fishing Hole in San Angelo State Park Stocked with Trout Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Parks & Wildlife crews from the Inland Fisheries has stocked trout in the San Angelo State Park's Javelina Draw again. According to San Angelo State Park social media, Javelina Draw at #SanAngeloStatePark has been stocked with another 300 trout Wednesday. Check in at the south...
Tom Green County Sheriff's Office warning residents about scam call
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam call that is reportedly circulating in the area. According to a press release, the sheriff's office has been getting reports of someone calling people and identifying himself as Lieutenant Smith, saying that they're missing jury duty or have felony warrants for arrest.
Homeowners concerned by proposed abandonment of Cox Lane
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Presented during the January 17, 2023, City Council meeting was a proposal to abandon a portion of Cox Lane. Homeowners in the area voiced concerns about heavy traffic, safety and more. The request for the abandonment of a portion of Cox Lane, next to a residential neighborhood, would begin at 1861 […]
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves
SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
San Angeloans Angry Over City Plans to Close Cox Lane
SAN ANGELO, TX – The city of San Angelo is looking to combine Cox Lane and Foster Road and it has caused a stir. Citizens are angry. During the San Angelo city council meeting on Jan. 18, 2023, the San Angelo City Council considered whether or not to abandon Cox Ln. Director of Planning & Development Services Jon James gave a presentation on how the closure of the road will help resolve traffic and development issues.
Structure fire in south San Angelo
Firefighters responded to a structure in south San Angelo on Wednesday night, January 18, 2023
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
WATCH: Fire Damages Upscale San Angelo Home Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in southeast San Angelo off of Country Club Rd. on Equestrian Blvd. and Winners Circle Wednesday evening. A ladder truck could be seen with the ladder extended and ambulances were on the scene as well. Watch video...
Blowing Dust & Extreme Wildfire Danger Warnings in Effect Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – A strong and dry Pacific frontal system is blowing across West Central Texas Wednesday bringing billowing clouds of dust and creating extremely critical wildfire danger region wide especially in the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has issued two warnings; a Wind...
San Angelo City Council Approves Funding Plan for 2 Splash Pads
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo City Council approved the funding process to construct two splash pads in town during its regular meeting Tuesday. According to the agenda, on Jan. 17, 2023, council approved a resolution supporting the private fundraising efforts to construct splash pads at City parks. The private fundraising is being led by local irrigation company, All-Tex Irrigation and Supply.
Two former Schleicher Co. ISD employees accused of having improper relations with student
a former teachers aide at the school. Schleicher County ISD shared that all investigations were turned over to the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office and declined any further statement.
How did Tom Green County rank according to Niche in 2022?
Tom Green County is listed as one of the best places to live in Texas in 2022, according to Niche, but that is not the only list the county made it onto.
Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Jury Duty Phone Scam
SAN ANGELO, TX – Had a call claiming you missed jury duty? If so it's likely that it was scammer. The following is a message from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. We have received recent reports of citizens being contacted by phone about missing jury duty and being threatened with fines and arrest. This is being completed by someone identifying themselves as a Tom Green County official and stating that a fine needs to be paid or they will be arrested. This is a scam and is not anything we would do. Thank you.
WATCH: Crash Blocks Traffic on Knickerbocker Rd. Thursday Afternoon
SAN ANGELO – A Chevrolet Pickup and a Frontier Fiber Optics work truck crashed at the intersection of Knickerbocker Rd. and Loop 306 Thursday afternoon blocking westbound traffic for a short time. Reporters on the scene say it appears the older model Chevrolet pickup crashed into the right rear...
New Proposed Rule May Affect Handgun Owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Department of Justice has proposed a rule, that if made into a law, would affect handgun owners with “stabilizing braces”. This would make brace owners need to take action when it comes to their weapons. “There’s 120 day period that the firearms have to be dis-configured or destroyed. I doubt […]
One hospitalized after driver disregards red light
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
Arrest for an Improper Educator/Student Relationship Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including an Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student, Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana. Ruben Tambunga, 69, was arrested by Tom...
Resisting Arrest & Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon Charges Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 17 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Resisting Arrest, DWI, and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. Ricardo Gutierrez, 24, was arrested by San Angelo Police early Friday morning. He was...
