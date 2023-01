Jason Alan Kobel, age 47, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born in Coshocton on March 2, 1975 to Sue Davis and Lester “Jim” Kobel, who survive. He was a graduate of River View High School and was currently working at Wiley Companies. He was an OSU Buckeyes fan and watched Nascar Racing. He loved to hunt and fish and float the river. He spent time with his grandchildren and would teach them to fish at the river and to hunt.

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO