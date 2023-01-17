Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family Member in MassachusettsFinnBrockton, MA
Are You Nuts About Mutts? Check Out This Pup Meet-Up Happening in Kingston!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after woman violently assaults store customer, strikes employee
Fall River Police responded to a city pharmacy Wednesday after a woman reportedly violently assaulted a customer and also struck an employee. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 4:00 p.m., officers responded to Rite Aid, located at 10 Stafford Road, regarding the assault of an employee and a patron inside the business.
Turnto10.com
Family of Fall River man threatens $50M lawsuit against city in fatal police shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The family of a man killed by Fall River police said they plan to sue the city for $50 million. Anthony Harden was 30 years old when his family said police barged into his Fall River apartment and shot him in his bedroom. But according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, there's a different story behind the shooting.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after driver flees the scene of early morning crash
Fall River Police responded to an early morning crash after the driver reportedly fled the scene. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 2:30 a.m., Officers responded to Mariano S. Bishop Blvd. in between Amity Street and Laurel Street after receiving reports that a vehicle had exited the roadway into the wooded area.
Police: Boys took stolen scooter cart on joyride through Fall River
Police arrested two juveniles Wednesday night after they were caught riding a stolen motorized scooter cart through Fall River.
Fall River Boys Caught in Stolen Rascal Cart on Route 24
FALL RIVER — Two juvenile boys were arrested Wednesday evening after police caught them joyriding on Route 24 in a stolen motorized scooter cart. Fall River Police spokesman Det. Moses Pereira confirmed reports that two juveniles had taken a rascal cart from the Walmart down Brayton Avenue to Route 24.
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
Turnto10.com
Fall River police search for man reported missing, endangered
Police in Fall River are searching for a 26-year-old man reported missing who is considered endangered. Saul Valadez Reyna was last seen by his father on Thursday. Police said Valadez Reyna suffers from schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication. He told his family he was headed to the...
85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma
ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
6 injured in Warwick crash; driver arrested
Police said they were called to the area of 333 Sandy Lane around 3 p.m. for a two-car crash with a possible entrapment.
Turnto10.com
Fall River woman, 18, gets life in prison for 2019 killing
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River woman was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a 68-year-old woman to death when she was 15. Heavenly Arroyo, now 18, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to stabbing Ana Vasquez-Rodriguez to death with a pair of scissors on Oct. 6, 2019.
Turnto10.com
Six taken to hospital in Warwick crash, driver arrested
(WJAR) — A driver was arrested and charged in a car crash that injured six people in Warwick. Warwick police said the two-car accident occurred on Sandy Lane Thursday around 3 p.m. and involved a Subaru sedan and a Ford Escape. According to police, six occupants were taken to...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect and Motor Vehicle Wanted in Connection to a Shots Fired Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect and vehicle in the images in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred at about 6:53 PM on Wednesday January 11, 2023, in the area of 1620 Tremont Street. The...
Police investigating string of Warwick restaurant break-ins
Police are investigating after five restaurants in Warwick were recently burglarized.
ABC6.com
Warwick police identify Pawtucket woman found dead outside T.F. Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police on Wednesday identified the 51-year-old woman that was found dead outside the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Police said Rozann Jarosz, who’s from Pawtucket, was discovered just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the grass area between Garage C and Post Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands
Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled
DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
ABC6.com
Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
Comments / 0