Fall River, MA

Turnto10.com

Family of Fall River man threatens $50M lawsuit against city in fatal police shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The family of a man killed by Fall River police said they plan to sue the city for $50 million. Anthony Harden was 30 years old when his family said police barged into his Fall River apartment and shot him in his bedroom. But according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, there's a different story behind the shooting.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Boys Caught in Stolen Rascal Cart on Route 24

FALL RIVER — Two juvenile boys were arrested Wednesday evening after police caught them joyriding on Route 24 in a stolen motorized scooter cart. Fall River Police spokesman Det. Moses Pereira confirmed reports that two juveniles had taken a rascal cart from the Walmart down Brayton Avenue to Route 24.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River police search for man reported missing, endangered

Police in Fall River are searching for a 26-year-old man reported missing who is considered endangered. Saul Valadez Reyna was last seen by his father on Thursday. Police said Valadez Reyna suffers from schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication. He told his family he was headed to the...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma

ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River woman, 18, gets life in prison for 2019 killing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River woman was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a 68-year-old woman to death when she was 15. Heavenly Arroyo, now 18, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to stabbing Ana Vasquez-Rodriguez to death with a pair of scissors on Oct. 6, 2019.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Six taken to hospital in Warwick crash, driver arrested

(WJAR) — A driver was arrested and charged in a car crash that injured six people in Warwick. Warwick police said the two-car accident occurred on Sandy Lane Thursday around 3 p.m. and involved a Subaru sedan and a Ford Escape. According to police, six occupants were taken to...
WARWICK, RI
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect and Motor Vehicle Wanted in Connection to a Shots Fired Incident in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect and vehicle in the images in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred at about 6:53 PM on Wednesday January 11, 2023, in the area of 1620 Tremont Street. The...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands

Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
ARLINGTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled

DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
SUTTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
WARWICK, RI

