Longtime NFL reporter Jerry Green is "ending his unmatched streak" of being in attendance and covering every Super Bowl, according to Justin Rogers of the DETROIT NEWS. The now 94-year-old Green was among the "fewer than 400 reporters who attended" what is now called Super Bowl I in 1967 and became the last media member to appear at each game after former Newark Star-Ledger reporter Jerry Izenberg decided to "snap his own Super Bowl streak at 53." The NFL "went out of its way the past few years to accommodate Green, going as far as to offer credentials to a family member who provided physical support.” He almost ended the streak prior to Super Bowl LV but kept it going due to Tom Brady's first trip to the game with the Buccaneers and the NFL "making an active push for Green's attendance" (DETROIT NEWS, 1/19). Green in a front-page piece wrote more about his decision to end his "proud honorable streak” after 56 years. He wrote, "I've never seen a Super Bowl on television. Now, I plan to watch Super Bowl LVII on television in my apartment. I’ve never watched one of those heralded halftime shows. I might watch one. I might even write a critique. Sinatra’s going to be singing. Correct?” (DETROIT NEWS, 1/19).

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO