Sports Business Journal
SBJ Unpacks: Cowboys-Bucs sets new bar for ABC/ESPN under Disney
Tonight in Unpacks: Cowboys-Bucs might have been a snoozer, but SBJ's Austin Karp reports it's the best NFL playoff game audience on record for ABC/ESPN (under Disney ownership) in an otherwise down weekend for Wild Card viewership. Other headlines:. R&A expands partnership with IMG under decade-long extension. Boxing in 2023:...
Sports Business Journal
Around the sports tech industry
TSN, the exclusive TV broadcaster of the NFL in Canada, will debut new augmented graphic overlays on its new TSN+ streaming platform for livestreams of upcoming playoff games and Super Bowl LVII. The augmented streams on TSN+ will include Next Gen Stats and real-time data provided by Genius Sports, the official data partner of the NFL.
Sports Business Journal
Live communication key for Brandon Marshall's new fitness app
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is hopeful his new fitness app HOA+ can help the masses learn from the best athletes in the world, using the same methodologies and philosophies from those same coaches and gurus. Marshall spoke to SBJ Tech for the latest edition of our Athlete's Voice series, going behind the scenes of the recently-launched app under his House of Athlete brand.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Top SC recruit Kam Pringle appears to have mind made up as decision day nears
He’ll make his college commitment this weekend. Shane Beamer and three USC assistants were at his basketball game Tuesday night.
4-star DL Champ Thompson updates his top schools
Four-star defensive line recruit Champ Thompson has named his top seven schools. Champ Thompson considers Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Penn State to be his top schools. Thompson is a member of the class of 2024. The four-star defensive lineman visited Georgia and Clemson during...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Sports Business Journal
Snapping of the streak: Jerry Green stepping away from Super Bowl
Longtime NFL reporter Jerry Green is "ending his unmatched streak" of being in attendance and covering every Super Bowl, according to Justin Rogers of the DETROIT NEWS. The now 94-year-old Green was among the "fewer than 400 reporters who attended" what is now called Super Bowl I in 1967 and became the last media member to appear at each game after former Newark Star-Ledger reporter Jerry Izenberg decided to "snap his own Super Bowl streak at 53." The NFL "went out of its way the past few years to accommodate Green, going as far as to offer credentials to a family member who provided physical support.” He almost ended the streak prior to Super Bowl LV but kept it going due to Tom Brady's first trip to the game with the Buccaneers and the NFL "making an active push for Green's attendance" (DETROIT NEWS, 1/19). Green in a front-page piece wrote more about his decision to end his "proud honorable streak” after 56 years. He wrote, "I've never seen a Super Bowl on television. Now, I plan to watch Super Bowl LVII on television in my apartment. I’ve never watched one of those heralded halftime shows. I might watch one. I might even write a critique. Sinatra’s going to be singing. Correct?” (DETROIT NEWS, 1/19).
New York Jets reportedly would have locker room ‘mutiny’ if Zach Wilson started in 2023
The hate in the New York Jets locker room for quarterback Zach Wilson is so strong, that new reports claim
Sports Business Journal
Pac-12 helping players monetize highlights with Curastory, Tempus Ex Machina
Video monetization platform Curastory has partnered with Tempus Ex Machina, the data rights owner of the Pac-12, to provide the conference’s student athletes with content tools to monetize and distribute their own game highlights, my colleague Andrew Cohen reports. Pac-12 athletes, starting with football players, can use Curastory to record post-game audio over their video highlights to net NIL money based on views and sponsored ads.
Sports Business Journal
NBA gearing up for Paris game with sponsor activations
The Bulls and Pistons tip off the NBA Paris Game 2023 at 3pm ET today at Accor Arena, marking the league's second regular-season game in the city. The event spotlights the burgeoning popularity of the NBA in France, fandom the league expects to only intensify with the arrival of French phenom Victor Wembanyama in the NBA next season. NBA Europe & Middle East Managing Dir Ralph Rivera told SBJ that Wembanyama, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, has the "potential to be transformational for the NBA and the game as a whole." He said, "Victor is one of the most talented prospects we've ever seen, and there is tremendous interest in him not only in France but around the world. We want fans everywhere to better familiarize themselves with him and his talent." That is why the league has been streaming his games for free on the revamped NBA app to a global audience.
Sports Business Journal
Brandon Marshall on his new app, HOA+, how it combines physical and mental health
You can’t have a discussion about sports technology today without including athletes in that conversation. Their partnerships, investments and endorsements help fuel the space – they have emerged as major stakeholders in the sports tech ecosystem. The Athlete's Voice series highlights the athletes leading the way and the projects and products they’re putting their influence behind.
Sports Business Journal
Speed Reads....
USC has named the field at its track stadium after Gold Medal-winning U.S. sprinter Allyson Felix, an alum of the school. Allyson Felix Field will be dedicated at Katherine B. Loker Stadium this spring (L.A. TIMES, 1/18). A fan has paid $2.6M for "a VIP ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo...
Former SEC West assistant emerges as potential Alabama OC candidate
As the search for a new Alabama offensive coordinator continues, one name has emerged. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Oklahoma assistant coach Jeff Lebby could be a legitimate candidate. Thamel talked about Lebby and the potential connection to Alabama on The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday about the coaching search. “I would think that Nick Read more... The post Former SEC West assistant emerges as potential Alabama OC candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former two-time Bellator champion Daniel Straus signs with BKFC
A former Bellator champ will now test his skills in bareknuckle boxing. BKFC has signed Daniel Straus, a former two-time Bellator featherweight champion, to its ever-growing roster of fighters on a multi-fight deal. The promotion officially announced the addition in a press release Friday, which did not include Straus’ expected...
Miami loses longtime starter to NCAA transfer portal
The Miami Hurricanes sputtered in Mario Cristobal’s head coaching debut. Cristobal and the ‘Canes went 5-7 in a season where they failed to live up to preseason expectations. Heading into 2023, it doesn’t look like it will get any easier. Miami signed a high-ranked recruiting class, but they will now be absent a longtime starter. Read more... The post Miami loses longtime starter to NCAA transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports Business Journal
NFL Wild Card weekend audience down around 4%
NFL Wild Card weekend will finish with an average of around 28.8 million viewers for the six games across Fox, NBC, CBS and ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, which would be down 4% from 30.2 million last season. However, the NFL would still be up 19% from two season ago, when the six-team Wild Card weekend was first introduced. Fox led all games over the weekend with 33.2 million for the Giants’ win over the Vikings in the late Sunday afternoon window. While that was above what Fox drew for Bucs-Eagles last year in the Sunday 1pm ET window, it’s down sharply compared to CBS/Nickelodeon’s 41.5 million for 49ers-Cowboys in the same late Sunday window last year. Fox on Saturday afternoon averaged 27.5 million for 49ers-Seahawks, down from 28.9 million for Bengals-Raiders in the same window last year on NBC.
Sports Business Journal
Paycor Stadium sets NFL record for Wi-Fi data consumption during Bengals-Ravens playoff game
Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati set an NFL record for Wi-Fi data consumption during Sunday’s playoff game between the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The stadium’s Wi-Fi network reached a data processing rate of 22.3 Gbps (billions of bits per second), surpassing the previous NFL game record of 20.7 Gbps set during last year’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
