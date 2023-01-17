Read full article on original website
McCullough, Moesch join editors' roster at Final Cut
Creative editorial house Final Cut has added Jasmine “Mac” McCullough as an editor at its L.A. location, as well as the promotion of Lucas Moesch to editor at the company’s New York office. With over a decade of cutting her teeth as a film editor, McCullough came...
Director Lance Oppenheim Joins Biscuit Filmworks for U.S. Commercial Representation
Biscuit Filmworks has added filmmaker Lance Oppenheim to its roster for commercial representation in the U.S. Oppenheim is known for crafting candy-colored documentaries that blend nonfiction storytelling humor with heightened, cinematic formalism. His films are layered with humanity and flourishes of the surreal. Inspired by the larger-than-life stories that unfolded...
Street Talk for January 20, 2023
Production company Merchant has signed director Benji Weinstein for Canadian representation. He continues to be repped by SMUGGLER in the U.S. and U.K., and Finch in Australia and New Zealand. Weinstein began his career directing independent music promos for artists including the indie-rock band The Weakerthans, which saw his work nominated for Music Video of the Year at the Juno Awards. After spending some time directing episodic television, Weinstein transitioned into advertising. He has been credited with laugh-out-loud funny content in recent years for brands such as Dr. Pepper and Mentos. He has worked with clients including Bubly with Michael Bublé, Temptations, GEICO, V Energy, MiO, Aldi, Toyota, Monster.com, BMO, Fountain Tire, Expedia, GoDaddy, and Virgin Media. Weinstein took inspiration from COVID-19 lockdowns to create the pioneering Zoom series Join Meeting, featuring actor Terry Crews. Weinstein has been critically recognised with a Cannes Lions Grand Prix for REI’s #OptOutside and Gold Pencil for Best in Show. Looking ahead, Weinstein will be directing some exciting new ads in Australia and the U,K. at the beginning of the year. Currently, he is working on a new podcast series, which will be released in 2023....
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure
Many designers toil away for years in order to afford Times Square advertising, but the little-known label Amehl is making a splash there in an unusual way. The company’s founder Amanda Mehl, who is an interdisciplinary artiist, filmmaker and designer, crafted a film that will play through the end of this month outside of 10 Times Square. Titled, “There Is No ‘I’ in Team,” the short features 50 characters modeling looks from the Mehl collection. Mehl acted in, directed and shot the two-minute clip in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment during the pandemic.
Variety and Stacy’s ‘Rise’ Brunch to Honor Female Storytellers at Sundance
Variety and Stacy’s Pita Chips will be celebrating the journeys of female storytellers and powerful women in business with an intimate brunch at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 21. The brunch will feature three conversations moderated by Variety’s Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson. First, Marlee Matlin will take the stage with Jackson to discuss her directorial debut and her role as a trailblazer in Hollywood. The conversation will also touch on the full circle moment of returning to Sundance as a jury member after the premiere of “CODA” in 2021. The next conversation will bring together multigenerational Sundance talent to speak on the...
Colorist Cameron Marygold joins Ethos
Postproduction house Ethos has added colorist Cameron Marygold to its roster. With a prolific background in music as a mixing engineer for film and television, Marygold now specializes in evoking emotion through color and texture, stirring a similar, powerful response he successfully delivered with his audio work. Marygold became interested...
Kim Kardashian visited Boston to speak at Harvard Business School
The reality star turned entrepreneur talked to students about the success of her shapewear business. Kim Kardashian was keeping up with the next generation of business minds in Boston on Friday. Kardashian paid a visit to Harvard Business School, where she and Jens Grede, the co-founder of Kardashian’s shapeware business...
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin To Be Honored at The 27th Annual ADG Awards
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE, Local 800) announced today that Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his long-time producing partner and collaborator, Academy Award-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin, known for their visually stunning movies, including the recent highly acclaimed Elvis, will receive the esteemed 2023 Cinematic Imagery Award. The Luhrmann/ Martin 30-year collaboration has produced decades of successful and innovative entertainment for film, television, and the stage. They will accept the honor at the 27th Annual ADG Awards on Saturday, February 18,2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.
Visual Effects Society sets officers on its 2023 Board of Directors
The Visual Effects Society (VES) has set the officers on its 2023 Board of Directors. The officers, who comprise the VES Board Executive Committee, were elected at the January 2023 Board meeting. The officers include Lisa Cooke, who was re-elected Board chair, and is the first woman to hold this role since the Society’s inception.
Decentralized Pictures and Decrypt Studios To Discuss How Web3 Is Opening Doors For Indie Filmmakers at The FILM3 on The Mountain Event on Jan 21, 2023
Event to feature panel discussion on the benefits and drawbacks of blockchain technology for filmmakers and the announcement of the recipient of the first Andrews/Bernard Award film grant. Decentralized Pictures and Web3 production company Decrypt Studios will present FILM3 On the Mountain in Park City on Saturday January 21. The...
Rep Report for January 20, 2023
Salt Lake City-headquartered Utah Scientific, known for its routing switchers, master control switchers and related control software, has appointed Bob Pennington as Southeastern/Central regional sales manager. Based in central Florida, Pennington will oversee sales and customer management for 15 states in the region.... AV equipment supplier Rolight has been named...
Carlos Camacho named chief creative officer at DAVID Bogotá
DAVID Bogotá has brought Carlos Camacho on board as chief creative officer. He will work with the managing director of DAVID Bogotá, Juan Pablo Garcia, and global CCO and partner, Pancho Cassis. “Carlos has over 20 years of creative direction experience having worked in Colombia, Vietnam, China, Hong...
Amazon’s Secret Makeup Mirror Sale Will Instantly Refresh Your Vanity
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Few items give your getting-ready station a makeover like a new makeup mirror. And with Amazon’s secret sale on makeup mirrors of all shapes and sizes, you don’t have to spend a fortune to upgrade your vanity.
The Best Work You May Never See: Serviceplan Middle East, Director William Armstrong Come Forward For BMW
“Forwardism comes home” is the new BMW 7 Series campaign created by Serviceplan Middle East, the centerpiece being this film in which we see unique metal birds connecting the aluminum sustainably sourced in the region all the way to the development of the new BMW 7, and follow them on a journey through some of the most iconic landscapes in the Middle East.
New Amplify Seed Report Shows Deals Fell 35% In the Second Half of 2022
As the tech industry reeled last year from a shaky macroeconomic environment, mass layoffs and poor stock performance, investors and venture capitalists began to tighten their purse strings. The proof is in the numbers: global venture funding slid from $681 billion to just $445 billion between 2021 and 2022, according to data from Crunchbase.
ALIBI Releases New Music For Reality TV and Factual Entertainment
Six albums feature production music and stems for maximum versatility whether setting background tone or building suspense and everything in between. --(SPW)-- Editors working in reality TV and factual entertainment will find a powerful resource in the release of new production music from ALIBI. The six albums, which feature tracks, stems and alt versions, were crafted for maximum versatility and can be used for a wide range of projects. From lifestyle programming and reality TV to competition shows and documentaries, ALIBI’s newest music provides an ideal backup, whether setting the tone or building suspense in content, promos, trailers and more. Details about the six albums follow:
News Briefs
Netflix's subscriber growth is surging again, providing an early sign that its shift to include ads in a cheaper version of its video streaming service is helping to combat tougher competition and attract cost-conscious customers grappling with inflation. The company on Thursday disclosed a gain of 7.7 million subscribers during...
Wieden+Kennedy Opens Up Shop In Mexico
ECD Jessica Apellaniz and managing director Pablo de Arteaga set to lead new office. Wieden+Kennedy is officially open for business in Mexico. The agency has hired Jessica Apellaniz as executive creative director and Pablo de Arteaga as managing director to lead W+K Mexico which has a growing client roster that includes Ford Motor Company.
