SNAP federal emergency allotments set to expire: How that will impact NJ residents
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday. Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey […]
njbmagazine.com
NJ Community Capital Donates $50K to NJ Municipalities
New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), the state’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), has donated a total of $50,000 to the municipalities of Newark, Paterson, Camden, Trenton and New Brunswick. Each will receive $10,000 in funding for specific community organizations or initiatives focused on economic development, youth programs, public health and more. The donation is part of NJCC’s commitment to this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebration theme – “It starts with me: cultivating a beloved community mindset to transform unjust systems.”
Capital Health Hamilton Holding EMS Job Fair
HAMILTON, NJ — Capital Health will be hosting an EMS Job Fair this week at its nearby Hamilton campus. The Job Fair is taking place on Friday, January 20 from 10AM to 4PM at Capital Health Hamilton, located at 1445 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road. The event will take place in the Conference Room. Qualified EMT's, paramedics and RN's will be able to apply for full-time and per diem positions. Benefits include: Competitive rates and flexible schedules Top benefits package to cover you and your loved ones Professional development assistance, including credentialing in New Jersey and Pennsylvania Part of the highest acuity programs in Central New Jersey and Lower Bucks County, PA — one of ten trauma programs in New Jersey and one of eight Joint Commission-designated comprehensive stroke centers in New Jersey, including the only Mobile Stroke Unit in New Jersey. "For more than 35 years, Capital Health has been at the cutting edge of Emergency Medical Services in our region," said Capital Health. "Now we're growing to better serve our frowing region of patients, and we want you to be part of our team." For more information about Capital Health, including details about the Capital Health EMT Academy, or to apply for a position online, visit http://capitalems.org/.
Gov Murphy Announces Expanded Eligibility for NJ FamilyCare Health Care Coverage
MORRISTOWN, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy came to Morristown to highlight the expanded eligibility for the NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as part of the “Cover All Kids” campaign. As of January 1, 2023, children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements are now able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of their immigration status. NJ FamilyCare is the state’s publicly funded health insurance program that includes Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Human Services. “Every child should have access to health care,” said Governor Murphy. “By helping more children get NJ...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Bill Allowing Couples In New Jersey To Obtain A Marriage License Virtually Passes Committee
A bill allowing couples in New Jersey to receive a marriage license virtually was approved by the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Through a May 2020 executive order, New Jersey authorized couples to enter into a marriage or civil union via online platforms like Zoom and FaceTime. However, that option...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
NBC Philadelphia
$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'
New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
NJ issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers
“They are intentionally misleading patients,” Dr. Kristyn Brandi said, referring to crisis pregnancy centers, or CPCs, like Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center in Paterson. It’s one of more than 50 such facilities in New Jersey that advertise with website messages like, “Considering an abortion? We’re here to support you during your unplanned pregnancy.”
$50M Investment As Campbell's Relocates Jobs To Camden County
Hundreds of new Campbell Soup Co jobs are expected to relocate to New Jersey with the consolidation of snack business offices in Connecticut and North Carolina, the food giant's officials announced. Campbell's is moving an estimated 330 jobs to its Camden location, bringing the total jobs there to 1,600. "We’re...
70and73.com
MLK Freedom Medal recipient: Turning a cancer diagnosis into an urgent view of life to be shared.
When Queen N. Stewart faced life-threatening cancer at 36, she was stunned to reflect on all she wanted to experience in what could be very little time. "If I didn't do things now, who knows when I would do those things that I always wanted to do but never pursued?" the Voorhees resident told 70and73.com in an interview.
Nature Schools in New Jersey Are Becoming Very Popular, School Outside Everyday
Here's something else I have never heard of. Mom and Dad's I so want your opinion on this. Nature Schools are rather new and they've become very popular here in New Jersey. It's a regular school day but school is outside, every day in the snow, rain, cold, heat, etc. There is no building for the school. From what I'm reading there is a tent or tarp.
How will N.J. tax our home sales after we move to Florida?
Q. We own our primary residence in New Jersey and several investment properties also in the state. Next year we plan on selling our primary New Jersey residence, declaring our current Florida house as our primary residence and becoming homesteaded in Florida. Some time after we become Florida residents, we plan on selling one New Jersey investment property a year. Florida has no state tax but New Jersey does. What should we expect for taxes?
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
New Jersey witness reports cone-shaped object rotating overhead
A New Jersey witness at Mount Holly reported watching a bright, rotating, cone-shaped object at 2:17 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Capital City Cancer Classic NJ takes center stage in Mercer County Saturday
By now, if you are a fan of area basketball, you will have probably heard the story of Joe Richardson. The former United States Marine, Trenton police officer, and Trenton High School boys basketball coach battled cancer twice–including a brutal battle with blood cancer–but has been in remission for years.
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
Klockner Elementary School Principal Receives MLK Community Award
HAMILTON, NJ -- Klockner Elementary School Principal Dr. Rashaan Monroe recently received the 2023 Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Spirit of Community Service Award. Dr. Monroe is serving his first year as Klockner Elementary School's principal in the Hamilton Township School District (HTSD.) Previously, he served six years as a vice principal at Grice Middle School in Hamilton School District. “Dr. Monroe has demonstrated a tireless effort to connect with families and the community. He and the Klocker staff work on a daily basis to provide their students with the best academic environment possible," said Dr. Scott Rocco, Hamilton Superintendent of Schools. "As a leader,...
Musicians on a Mission & Monmouth County Park System Present "Come to Your Senses"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Musicians on Mission (MOAM) and the Monmouth County Park System have teamed to present “Come to Your Senses,” a sensory feast that will benefit Special People United to Ride (SPUR), a nonprofit that provides the disabled with the opportunity to achieve personal goals through therapeutic horsemanship. The event takes place on Sunday, February 26 at The Gallery at Thompson Park on Newmans Spring Road (Route 520) in the Lincroft section of the township. It begins at 5:00pm and will stimulate all five senses.
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
